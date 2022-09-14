Read full article on original website
me
3d ago
Not the whole story , he left out the part about feuding with neighbors before this , also not his livelihood he does landscaping for a living, and he is having trouble finding representation because nobody believes him
Reply
3
TiredOfRedumblicans
2d ago
another corrupt DA trying to add another notch in thier belt on a bogus charge using a broken legal system. He had every right and the dog owner should be charged for negligence and should have to pay for all damages and the costs of the buck that died along with any vet bills.
Reply
3
Related
wkok.com
State Police Say Watsontown Death Investigation Involves Suicide
WATSONTOWN – A death investigation in Watsontown Friday night involved a woman taking her own life…that’s the update from state police who assisted Watsontown police this weekend. In an update, troopers from Milton say the 7:45pm call on East First Street involved suicide. They say their investigation...
Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports
A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
traveltasteandtour.com
Bradford County, PA
Bradford County is OPEN FOR BUSINESS! We are ready to welcome you to our beautifully scenic county where your family can rest, relax, stretch, and spend quality time together!. We understand, it’s always difficult to find a vacation destination that satisfies the needs of everyone in a family. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! There is something for everyone in Bradford County!
Blunt object used to strike man in Bradford County
Wysox, Pa. — A Bradford County woman allegedly struck a man in the back of the head with a blunt object during a fight. The assault took place near the 100 block of Tulip Lane when a fight broke out between three people, police said. Erica Christi Coolbaugh, 22, of Wysox hit one of the people with the object as they fought, according to the affidavit. Swelling and bruising could...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home
Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Autopsy released for Wysox water plant death
WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) — The autopsy report for a Sayre man that died on Tuesday at a Wysox water treatment plant has been released by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, was pronounced dead at the Lehigh Valley Hospital on Sept. 13, at 2:13 p.m, with the cause […]
ithaca.com
Sheriff's Office Revises Account Of CMC Weapons Arrest
The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office has revised their account of the Tuesday, September 13 incident at Cayuga Medical Center during which Java Abdur-Razzaaq, age 40 of Ithaca, was arrested. Sheriff Derek Osborne released a statement: "Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial...
wesb.com
Wellsville Woman Charged with Felony Saturday
A Wellsville woman was charged with a felony during a domestic dispute in Andover Saturday. New York State Police charged 53-year-old Kelly L. Baker with felony criminal contempt. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lancaster Farming
Morning Mist Farms in Penn Yan, New York, Diversifies for Success
Beef, chickens and hay — Morning Mist Farms in Penn Yan, New York, has cycled through a few different revenue streams. The farm’s owners, David and Lorraine Jackson, enjoy the variety and shift their farm to their interests. The couple moved from Corning, New York, to Penn Yan...
LCE: 5 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within Lycoming County. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
NewsChannel 36
Car crashes into Bath home, police investigating
BATH, N.Y. (WENY)-- A vehicle crashed into a house on Saturday afternoon on Geneva Street in Bath. According to police, at approximately 6:30 pm multiple emergency crews including Bath police, fire, and ambulance departments all responded to the car crash. Sgt Recktenwald with the Village of Bath Police Department said,...
Narcotics stolen at nursing home
Williamsport, Pa. — Someone stole 29 oxycodone pills last month from a nursing home in Lycoming County. State police at Montoursville say the theft occurred at some point between 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and 8 a.m. Aug. 29 at Manor Care on Leader Drive in Williamsport. Trooper Arnold says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whcuradio.com
Tioga County sees rise in overdoses
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Overdoses were up last month in Tioga County. The county saw six overdoses in August, compared to three in July. So far this year, the county has seen 25 overdoses. An Opioid Awareness Night was recently held to bring attention to the issue. In Tompkins...
Police looking for Apalachin man
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for Justin Smith on an outstanding warrant.
whcuradio.com
Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifies events leading up to Tuesday arrest at CMC
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifying events leading to an arrest of a man at Cayuga Medical Center. “Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself,” said Osborne in a statement. “We hope this better defines the allegations, and we apologize for the unintentional lack of clarity that may have resulted.”
NewsChannel 36
Man with Gun Arrested in Hospital Emergency Department Waiting Room
9/16 UPDATE: The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office issued a statement Friday, saying the nature of the incident may have been misconstrued in the department's initial news release. The Sheriff's office on Friday said security video showed 40-year-old Java Abdur-Razzaaq going into the facility, and a firearm fell out of his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wesb.com
West Clarksville Man Charged with Hinsdale Kidnaping
A West Clarksville man was arrested on a state warrant for a Hinsdale kidnapping Thursday. New York State Police arrested 49-year-old David J. Kessler on a warrant for felony second-degree kidnapping. The charge stems from an incident reported in Hinsdale on Sunday.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Man Arrested On Weapons Charges At CMC Emergency Room
On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 7:34 p.m., Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Cayuga Medical Center, located at 101 Harris B. Dates Drive, for a report of a male with a gun in the Emergency Department waiting room. Deputies were already inside of the Emergency Department for an unrelated matter and rushed into the waiting room.
Local Teen Buys Bakery
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
Landlords accused of making threats, showing guns during an attempted eviction
Lock Haven, Pa. — Two people from Lock Haven were charged with a slew of offenses after police say they entered a home and threatened a woman with guns. The woman told State Police on the morning of Sept. 1 she was getting out of the shower when she heard banging on the front door and "something that sounded like a gun shot." William Sean Laubscher, 53, allegedly fired shots...
Comments / 7