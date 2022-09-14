ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Oxygen

'I Loved That Man But He Pushed Me': Women Who Shot Her First Husband Murders Her Second

Jerry Barker was shot to death by his wife, Rebecca Barker — but it wasn’t the first time she shot one of her husbands. Jerry Lee Barker was born in Alabama in 1937. He later moved to Rusk, Texas, a small town in the state’s southeast corner which would remain his home until his death. He worked as a long-haul trucker and owned his own rig. In 1950, he married Frances “Mae” Haynes. Together they raised four sons.
Law & Crime

'The World Is a Lot Darker Without Her': Beloved Texas Teacher Allegedly Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide

A North Texas teacher was killed in her own home over the weekend in what her family said was a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband. Family of 40-year-old Lacie Moore told Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA the fifth grade teacher was found shot to death alongside her husband in the tiny town of Josephine, Texas on Sunday. Those family members identified the deceased woman’s spouse as her killer.
allthatsinteresting.com

Emma Walker, The High School Cheerleader Who Was Murdered By Her Ex While She Was Asleep In Her Bed

After 16-year-old Emma Walker broke up with her boyfriend Riley Gaul, he eventually grew enraged enough to kill her — then posted a message on Twitter to cover his tracks. In 2016, 16-year-old Emma Walker seemed to be living her teenage dream. She was a cheerleader at Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, she was surrounded by loving friends, and she was even dating a boy on the football team. But that fall, everything came crashing down when she broke up with 18-year-old Riley Gaul — and he killed her because of it.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Independent

Nurse reached speeds of 130mph before crash killing five, court hears

Los Angeles nurse Nicole Linton has been accused of having travelled at speeds of 130mph before killing five people at a busy intersection, a court has reportedly heard. Authorities had said the 37-year-old was driving at 90mph when she killed five people – including a woman who was eight months pregnant – in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles last month, police said.However, a court heard on Friday that Ms Linton had driven up to 130mph when she crashed her Mercedes-Benz, The Los Angeles Times reported.Citing the latest court filing in the case, the report said the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Horror Snapchat messages mom, 27, received a day before her 'ex decapitated her on the street with a sword' revealed

A YOUNG mom who was allegedly decapitated with a sword by her ex-boyfriend on Thursday had reportedly shared a terrifying Snapchat conversation with him the day before. Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, allegedly called his ex Karina Castro, 27, a "snitch lip" and warned her "f*** around and find out" only hours before he brutally murdered her in a California street.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Lawyer accused of beating wife to death as she clung to infant son and two other children watched

A Minnesota mother-of-five was allegedly beaten to death by her lawyer ex-husband while she held their three-year-old child in her arms during a custody exchange. Thirty-one-year-old Anders Odegaard has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his ex-wife Carissa, also 31. Authorities in Warren responded to Mr Odegaard’s residence around 5pm on Tuesday after his nine-year-old son alerted a motorist of the attack. Ms Odegaard had arrived at the home to pick up her five children and take them to church, the Daily Mail reported. Mr Odegaard then allegedly refused to let the children leave and began choking...
TheDailyBeast

Country Musician Luke Bell Found Dead Over a Week After He Was Reported Missing

The body of country music star Luke Bell was discovered in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, nine days after he was reported missing by his loved ones. The Tuscon-based Coroner’s Office confirmed Bell’s date of death as Aug. 26, three days before he was found, according to The Sun. Fellow musician Matt Kinman was traveling with the 32-year-old star when he suddenly disappeared. “We came down here to Arizona, to work down here, play some music, and he just took off,” Kinman told the Daily Mail, which added that he believed Bell suffered from bipolar disorder and had a recent change to his medication that may have played into his disappearance. “He was in the back of the truck. I went in to get something to eat. I came out, and he’d got out of the truck and left.”Read it at Daily Mail
The Independent

Video shows haunting final moments of Lily Sullivan before killer strangled her - OLD

A video capturing the last moments of Lily Sullivan as she walked with her killer has been released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of sentencing in the case. The 18-year-old was was found dead in a pond in Pembroke area of Wales in a half-naked state in December 2021. Sullivan was killed by strangling after she rejected the sexual advances of a man named Lewis Haines, who she had met at a pub. Haines has admitted to killing her but a trial is underway to determine his sentence. The video, released ahead of the sentencing, shows Sullivan and...
The Independent

Double tragedy for family as girl, three, wakes up at her own funeral before dying hours later

A three-year-old Mexican girl woke up during her own funeral before dying hours later at a hospital, her family claims. Little Camila Paralta was first pronounced dead around 9pm on 17 August at a hospital in San Luis Potosí. Her family had brought her in because she had been feverish and vomiting, and were told that she had died due to dehydration, El Universal reported. But during a funeral service the day later, Camila’s mom, Mary Peralta, noticed that her daughter was breathing inside the coffin, she said. The little girl was rushed to the hospital again, where she...
Oxygen

Oxygen

