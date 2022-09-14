Read full article on original website
'I Loved That Man But He Pushed Me': Women Who Shot Her First Husband Murders Her Second
Jerry Barker was shot to death by his wife, Rebecca Barker — but it wasn’t the first time she shot one of her husbands. Jerry Lee Barker was born in Alabama in 1937. He later moved to Rusk, Texas, a small town in the state’s southeast corner which would remain his home until his death. He worked as a long-haul trucker and owned his own rig. In 1950, he married Frances “Mae” Haynes. Together they raised four sons.
‘The World Is a Lot Darker Without Her’: Beloved Texas Teacher Allegedly Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide
A North Texas teacher was killed in her own home over the weekend in what her family said was a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband. Family of 40-year-old Lacie Moore told Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA the fifth grade teacher was found shot to death alongside her husband in the tiny town of Josephine, Texas on Sunday. Those family members identified the deceased woman’s spouse as her killer.
2 Women Lured Men On The Streets In With Kindness Before Killing Them In 'Black Widow Murders'
In nature, black widow spiders are known for having a telltale red hourglass shape on their bellies. When it comes to the real world and true crime, black widows — everyday shorthand for women who lure men to their deaths, often for financial gain — aren’t so easy to identify.
New Oxygen Show 'Black Widow Murders' Is All About Diabolical Women Who Kill — See Trailer
The reality is that most homicides are committed by men. But that doesn't mean there aren't horrifying tales of crimes committed by women. Oxygen's new series "Black Widow Murders" explores fascinating stories of diabolical women with cruel intentions. The show tells stories of women who no one would suspect to...
Sharon Tate’s sister reveals why she thinks Charles Manson killed other uncovered victims and where they’re buried
FOR decades it has been suspected that cult leader, Charles Manson and his “family” were responsible for more murders than the nine they were convicted of. And victim Sharon Tate’s sister, Debra, has led an effort to find more possible victims of Manson and his vicious acolytes in the summer of 1969.
allthatsinteresting.com
Man Claiming To Be Jesus Arrested After He Saws Off His Own Leg In Front Of His Daughter
Shannon Cox and his wife, Sandy, of Boone County, Arkansas, were released on $10,000 bonds, but their young daughter has been removed from the home. On August 2, a man in Arkansas was arrested along with his wife after he allegedly amputated his leg with a chop saw in front of their 5-year-old daughter.
Major update after woman held captive and raped for 2 days by ex-husband who left chilling note for their kids
A MAN has been found guilty of raping and holding his ex-wife captive for two days, according to a jury. Trevor Summers, 45, kidnapped mom-of-five Alisa Mathewson in Florida in 2017 while they were divorcing after 16 years of marriage. He was accused of tying Mathewson to the bed with...
allthatsinteresting.com
Emma Walker, The High School Cheerleader Who Was Murdered By Her Ex While She Was Asleep In Her Bed
After 16-year-old Emma Walker broke up with her boyfriend Riley Gaul, he eventually grew enraged enough to kill her — then posted a message on Twitter to cover his tracks. In 2016, 16-year-old Emma Walker seemed to be living her teenage dream. She was a cheerleader at Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, she was surrounded by loving friends, and she was even dating a boy on the football team. But that fall, everything came crashing down when she broke up with 18-year-old Riley Gaul — and he killed her because of it.
Woman claims she was arrested at a Las Vegas airport for being “too good-looking”
28-year-old Hend Bustami just finished a meal at a Chili’s inside the Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas when airport securities rushed her and arrested her on suspicion of airport rules misconduct.
Nurse reached speeds of 130mph before crash killing five, court hears
Los Angeles nurse Nicole Linton has been accused of having travelled at speeds of 130mph before killing five people at a busy intersection, a court has reportedly heard. Authorities had said the 37-year-old was driving at 90mph when she killed five people – including a woman who was eight months pregnant – in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles last month, police said.However, a court heard on Friday that Ms Linton had driven up to 130mph when she crashed her Mercedes-Benz, The Los Angeles Times reported.Citing the latest court filing in the case, the report said the Los Angeles...
Dad Shoots His Young Kids in Head After Mom Kisses Them Goodnight: Cops
"This is not only a case that is tragic, but also extremely disturbing," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in Florida.
Horror Snapchat messages mom, 27, received a day before her ‘ex decapitated her on the street with a sword’ revealed
A YOUNG mom who was allegedly decapitated with a sword by her ex-boyfriend on Thursday had reportedly shared a terrifying Snapchat conversation with him the day before. Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, allegedly called his ex Karina Castro, 27, a "snitch lip" and warned her "f*** around and find out" only hours before he brutally murdered her in a California street.
Lawyer accused of beating wife to death as she clung to infant son and two other children watched
A Minnesota mother-of-five was allegedly beaten to death by her lawyer ex-husband while she held their three-year-old child in her arms during a custody exchange. Thirty-one-year-old Anders Odegaard has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his ex-wife Carissa, also 31. Authorities in Warren responded to Mr Odegaard’s residence around 5pm on Tuesday after his nine-year-old son alerted a motorist of the attack. Ms Odegaard had arrived at the home to pick up her five children and take them to church, the Daily Mail reported. Mr Odegaard then allegedly refused to let the children leave and began choking...
Country Musician Luke Bell Found Dead Over a Week After He Was Reported Missing
The body of country music star Luke Bell was discovered in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, nine days after he was reported missing by his loved ones. The Tuscon-based Coroner’s Office confirmed Bell’s date of death as Aug. 26, three days before he was found, according to The Sun. Fellow musician Matt Kinman was traveling with the 32-year-old star when he suddenly disappeared. “We came down here to Arizona, to work down here, play some music, and he just took off,” Kinman told the Daily Mail, which added that he believed Bell suffered from bipolar disorder and had a recent change to his medication that may have played into his disappearance. “He was in the back of the truck. I went in to get something to eat. I came out, and he’d got out of the truck and left.”Read it at Daily Mail
Sheriff Says Triple Murder-Suicide On North Dakota Farm Was The Result Of A ‘Dispute Between Brothers’
Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier said Robert Bracken shot his son Justin Bracken, brother Richard Bracken and farmer Doug Dulmage before turning the gun on himself. A triple murder-suicide on a North Dakota farm late last month was the result of a “dispute between brothers,” according to authorities.
Cops Said She Hung Herself With Her Underwear in Jail. Her Family Says She Was Murdered.
A 30-year-old woman from a small town in the state of Oaxaca was arrested last week by local police officers and found dead five hours later in her jail cell. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz by a group of local police officers after having a discussion with her boyfriend that, allegedly, turned physical.
California Mom Found Dead With Her Throat Slashed After Failing To Show Up To Family Dinner
It had seemed like Katherine “Kit” Mordick’s very own happily ever after. Kit met her future husband, Gregory Mordick, at California’s Disneyland, where they both worked at the “It’s A Small World" attraction. The gentle, quiet guy — who taled of his college degree...
Video shows haunting final moments of Lily Sullivan before killer strangled her - OLD
A video capturing the last moments of Lily Sullivan as she walked with her killer has been released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of sentencing in the case. The 18-year-old was was found dead in a pond in Pembroke area of Wales in a half-naked state in December 2021. Sullivan was killed by strangling after she rejected the sexual advances of a man named Lewis Haines, who she had met at a pub. Haines has admitted to killing her but a trial is underway to determine his sentence. The video, released ahead of the sentencing, shows Sullivan and...
Major update after girl, 14, shot dead while filming TikTok dance as witnesses reveal horror details
A 21-YEAR-old man and two girls have been arrested after a teen was tragically shot to death while filming a TikTok dance. Aaliyah Salazar, 14, was dancing with two other children when she was killed at a Colorado home on August 7. Monte Vista police responded to a call around...
Double tragedy for family as girl, three, wakes up at her own funeral before dying hours later
A three-year-old Mexican girl woke up during her own funeral before dying hours later at a hospital, her family claims. Little Camila Paralta was first pronounced dead around 9pm on 17 August at a hospital in San Luis Potosí. Her family had brought her in because she had been feverish and vomiting, and were told that she had died due to dehydration, El Universal reported. But during a funeral service the day later, Camila’s mom, Mary Peralta, noticed that her daughter was breathing inside the coffin, she said. The little girl was rushed to the hospital again, where she...
