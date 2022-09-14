Read full article on original website
949wdkb.com
PJ’s Oktoberfest On October 1st
Join PJs Tavern outside under the big tent for Oktoberfest on Saturday October 1st from 5pm to 11pm. You can enjoy German Oktoberfest food, drinks, fun, and music. The Zicke Zacke Party Band featuring Ully Supovec will be playing German Schlager Music all evening long. A portion of proceeds of this event will be donated to the Family Services Agency of DeKalb. For more information, you can check out their website here.
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, IL
I was in the Naperville area and had a taste for a deli sandwich. I looked on the yelp app to see what was a popular choice to go to. The majority of reviews said that there was one deli that was head and shoulders about the rust in the area.
100fmrockford.com
Another fast-food addition is coming to Loves Park’s growing restaurant corridor
LOVES PARK — The city’s corridor of restaurants off the interstate already has coffee, ice cream, tacos and burgers. Soon, it will have the meats. Arby’s, the fast food chain that goes by the slogan “we have the meats,” plans to build a new restaurant at 7270 E. Riverside Boulevard, just east of Sherman Williams.
foxlake.org
CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest
This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
Illinois Women Mash Their Names Together to Form the Most Perfect Event Company in Town
With the ability to smash their names together like they did, Savannah and Ashley were meant to dream up their business. I'm always here for a great story and when I found out how Savannah Fletcher and Ashley Naveroski created their event company name, my mind was very happy. Savannah...
949wdkb.com
Genoa Lions Club In Need Of Vendors For Craft Show
The Genoa Lions Club Host is set to host “The Wonderful World of Christmas” Craft Show on Sunday November 13th from 10am – 3pm. They are in need of Vendors for the show! Profits from this event go towards college scholarships for G-K students and other charitable endeavors. You are cordially invited to participate in this festive affair.
newsy.com
Why Is Chicago Against Ketchup On Hot Dogs?
Chicago takes its food seriously. Maybe you've heard of their pizza? It's deeper than yours. And when it comes to their hot dogs — don't even think about ordering ketchup. Chicago's disgust may be best summed up by Dirty Harry in the 1983 thriller, "Sudden Impact." "You know what...
959theriver.com
FoxFire Isn’t Just Nick’s Favorite Steakhouse…It’s One of the Best in the State!
You hear me talk about Foxfire nearly every single day. Sure, I’m a paid endorser, but I wouldn’t be if I didn’t think what they do there on State Street in downtown Geneva is amazing. Maybe you think I’m blowing smoke?! Well, don’t take my word for it then!
Illinois’ largest home on the market comes with 30,000 sq. ft. of living space
MOKENA, Ill. (WGNTV) — Take six NBA basketball courts, put them side-by-side, and you’ll be just shy of the square footage of Illinois’ largest home on the market (not including Michael Jordan’s estate). This 30,000-square-foot behemoth of a home is found in Mokena and, among its many features, touts 9 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a movie […]
Suburban ‘Sears house’ family: ‘It’s the memories inside that are most treasured’
Roberta Reed has lived in the same Sears house in Crystal Lake since 1967. Sears sold tens of thousands of homes in the first half of the 20th century. Now, the Crystal Lake Historical Preservation Commission may name the house a landmark.
It’s Official; 6 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in Illinois Will Be Closing
When I got married and had my first home to furnish, I was a big Bed Bath & Beyond shopper, ( I love me some coupons). In recent years though, the store has started to slip my mind a little bit, and apparently, I am not the only one. Bed...
McHenry restaurant under investigation for food poisoning
Health officials are investigating an outbreak of suspected food poisoning in McHenry. The McHenry County Health Department said more than a dozen people reported becoming sick to their stomachs after eating at the D.C. Cobbs restaurant in McHenry.
Herald & Review
Couple’s small farm sustains Central Illinois family
HENRY — With a pretty white bow in her hair, and a snuggly kitten in her hands, 2-year-old Anna Salisbury is in her element on the family homestead in Central Illinois. Both her mom and dad, Bethany and Bob Salisbury, always dreamed of having a little farm to raise their own food and share its bounties with their children.
Watch Illinois Heroes Rescue a Coyote with Container on its Head
A drama played itself out recently involving a coyote in Illinois in a bad situation. The poor animal had a container stuck on its head, but fortunately heroes in the Land of Lincoln came to the rescue. Based on the video description, this coyote crisis happened in Hennepin, Illinois. If...
Animal-hoarding home may need to be razed: official
After dozens of dogs and cats were removed this week from a home in far west suburban Campton Hills, investigators say they aren’t sure whether the home can be cleaned up enough to save it from demolition.
WGNtv.com
Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
cityofdekalb.com
Peace Road Widening Begins This Fall
Work to begin widening Peace Road north of the tollway will begin this fall, and resurfacing will be done in the Market Square Shopping Center. The DeKalb City Council, at its meeting on Sept. 12, approved the widening of Peace Road to four lanes between the tollway and Macom Drive. This includes a safety upgrade to the intersection at Fairview Drive and the resurfacing of Peace Road to Route 38.
cwbchicago.com
Four years after moving company HQ to Chicago, McDonald’s CEO says he’s not lovin’ it
The chief executive officer of McDonald’s told a group of Chicago business leaders on Wednesday that he’s not lovin’ the city right now. “Everywhere I go, I’m confronted by the same question. ‘What’s going on in Chicago?” Chris Kempczinski told members of the Economic Club of Chicago, according to the Wall Street Journal. “There is a general sense out there that our city is in crisis.”
fox32chicago.com
Danny Trejo visits Saint Ignatius College Prep, shares special message with students
CHICAGO - Actor Danny Trejo visited Saint Ignatius College Prep Thursday to kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month. He spoke with the school's association of Latin American students and the campus acting club, The Harlequins. Trejo shared his life experiences with the students, along with a message. "Drugs and alcohol...
