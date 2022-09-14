ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

949wdkb.com

PJ’s Oktoberfest On October 1st

Join PJs Tavern outside under the big tent for Oktoberfest on Saturday October 1st from 5pm to 11pm. You can enjoy German Oktoberfest food, drinks, fun, and music. The Zicke Zacke Party Band featuring Ully Supovec will be playing German Schlager Music all evening long. A portion of proceeds of this event will be donated to the Family Services Agency of DeKalb. For more information, you can check out their website here.
DEKALB, IL
foxlake.org

CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest

This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
FOX LAKE, IL
949wdkb.com

Genoa Lions Club In Need Of Vendors For Craft Show

The Genoa Lions Club Host is set to host “The Wonderful World of Christmas” Craft Show on Sunday November 13th from 10am – 3pm. They are in need of Vendors for the show! Profits from this event go towards college scholarships for G-K students and other charitable endeavors. You are cordially invited to participate in this festive affair.
GENOA, IL
newsy.com

Why Is Chicago Against Ketchup On Hot Dogs?

Chicago takes its food seriously. Maybe you've heard of their pizza? It's deeper than yours. And when it comes to their hot dogs — don't even think about ordering ketchup. Chicago's disgust may be best summed up by Dirty Harry in the 1983 thriller, "Sudden Impact." "You know what...
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

Couple’s small farm sustains Central Illinois family

HENRY — With a pretty white bow in her hair, and a snuggly kitten in her hands, 2-year-old Anna Salisbury is in her element on the family homestead in Central Illinois. Both her mom and dad, Bethany and Bob Salisbury, always dreamed of having a little farm to raise their own food and share its bounties with their children.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
cityofdekalb.com

Peace Road Widening Begins This Fall

Work to begin widening Peace Road north of the tollway will begin this fall, and resurfacing will be done in the Market Square Shopping Center. The DeKalb City Council, at its meeting on Sept. 12, approved the widening of Peace Road to four lanes between the tollway and Macom Drive. This includes a safety upgrade to the intersection at Fairview Drive and the resurfacing of Peace Road to Route 38.
DEKALB, IL
cwbchicago.com

Four years after moving company HQ to Chicago, McDonald’s CEO says he’s not lovin’ it

The chief executive officer of McDonald’s told a group of Chicago business leaders on Wednesday that he’s not lovin’ the city right now. “Everywhere I go, I’m confronted by the same question. ‘What’s going on in Chicago?” Chris Kempczinski told members of the Economic Club of Chicago, according to the Wall Street Journal. “There is a general sense out there that our city is in crisis.”
CHICAGO, IL

