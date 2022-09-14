The Washington women’s soccer team maintained its unbeaten record Thursday afternoon, with a convincing 3-0 win over Sacramento State. After securing a draw against an in-form Portland side on Sunday, Washington was left disappointed with just one of their 24 shots hitting the back of the net. Although they maintained their undefeated record, the Huskies felt they deserved their sixth win of the season.

