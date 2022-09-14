ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Oxygen

Sandy Hook Family Lawyers Question In Court Whether Alex Jones Is Taking Trial Seriously

Lawyers for the Sandy Hook families suing Alex Jones in Connecticut asked the conspiracy theorist's lawyer how seriously the company was taking the trial. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continued Friday to describe the proceedings as a “kangaroo court” from his Infowars studio in Texas.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Mail

Russian analyst charged with lying to the FBI about the Steele dossier was a paid informant for the bureau, court filing reveals

A Russian analyst who was charged with lying to the FBI about the infamous Steele dossier had been a paid informant for the bureau, a court filing claimed on Tuesday. Igor Danchenko was allegedly recruited as an FBI mole in March 2017 - about three months after the bureau began investigating him and the gossip-filled dossier he helped create.
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Trump Feeling 'Walls of Justice' Closing in on Him: Ex-FBI Lawyer

Former FBI lawyer Andrew Weissmann said on Thursday that former president Donald Trump is close to being held accountable after holding on to classified White House documents, which the FBI retrieved last month from his Mar-a-Lago house. "For the first time, in a long life of being unaccountable to the...
POTUS
Newsweek

Trump Risks Further Federal Action to Ensure He Has Returned All Documents

Calls for Donald Trump to confirm he has no more classified materials in his possession may prompt further action from federal prosecutors, according to a legal expert. The House Oversight Committee wrote a letter to the National Archives requesting that the former president provide a "written certification" that he has surrendered all documents removed from the White House when he left office in January 2021.
POTUS
Oxygen

Body Confirmed To Be Schoolteacher Abducted While Jogging In Memphis

The body of a mother and schoolteacher who was violently abducted while jogging on a Memphis street has been found, police say. Surveillance video captured the kidnapping of Eliza "Liza" Fletcher, 34, who was forced into a dark-colored SUV while on a routine run at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the Memphis Police Department, a whirlwind missing persons case that captivated the country over the Labor Day weekend.
MEMPHIS, TN
Oxygen

'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' Star Convicted Of Nephew's Murder-For-Hire

A federal jury on Friday convicted a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” of arranging the shooting death of his nephew. The jury deliberated about 17 hours over three days before reaching its verdict in the murder-for-hire case against James “Tim” Norman, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Oxygen

Convicted Fraudster Gets 20 Years For Plotting To Kill Federal Officials, Including Judge He Wanted Shoved In Wood Chipper

A convicted fraudster from California has been sentenced for trying to assemble a hit squad to murder federal officials involved in his case. John Arthur Walthall, 67, will spend the next 20 years in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release, according to a sentencing memorandum filed with the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of California. Monday’s memo, obtained by Law & Crime, comes five months after Walthall was found guilty of the murder-for-hire scheme against the authorities who helped put him away for 14 years for a fraudulent gold investment scheme.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Oxygen

Beverly Hills Man Sentenced For Plotting Murder-For-Hire Of Woman Who Rejected Him

A California man will spend the next five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trying to have an ex murdered. Scott Quinn Berkett, 25, received a 60-month sentence on Monday for using cryptocurrency in an attempt to have a woman killed after she rebuffed his advances, according to the Department of Justice. Berkett, who has been in federal custody since his May 2021 arrest, pleaded guilty in June to one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Oxygen

Oxygen

