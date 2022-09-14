Read full article on original website
Related
Sandy Hook Family Lawyers Question In Court Whether Alex Jones Is Taking Trial Seriously
Lawyers for the Sandy Hook families suing Alex Jones in Connecticut asked the conspiracy theorist's lawyer how seriously the company was taking the trial. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continued Friday to describe the proceedings as a “kangaroo court” from his Infowars studio in Texas.
Russian analyst charged with lying to the FBI about the Steele dossier was a paid informant for the bureau, court filing reveals
A Russian analyst who was charged with lying to the FBI about the infamous Steele dossier had been a paid informant for the bureau, a court filing claimed on Tuesday. Igor Danchenko was allegedly recruited as an FBI mole in March 2017 - about three months after the bureau began investigating him and the gossip-filled dossier he helped create.
Trump Feeling 'Walls of Justice' Closing in on Him: Ex-FBI Lawyer
Former FBI lawyer Andrew Weissmann said on Thursday that former president Donald Trump is close to being held accountable after holding on to classified White House documents, which the FBI retrieved last month from his Mar-a-Lago house. "For the first time, in a long life of being unaccountable to the...
Trump Risks Further Federal Action to Ensure He Has Returned All Documents
Calls for Donald Trump to confirm he has no more classified materials in his possession may prompt further action from federal prosecutors, according to a legal expert. The House Oversight Committee wrote a letter to the National Archives requesting that the former president provide a "written certification" that he has surrendered all documents removed from the White House when he left office in January 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jeffrey Clark, Under Fire for Election Subversion Efforts Inside DOJ, Claims He’s Immune from Ethics Charges
Former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, who tried to subvert the 2020 election results for Donald Trump, claims that he’s immune from ethics charges stemming from that effort — and that his superiors engaged in “dereliction of duty” for rejecting his conspiracy theories. “Failing to conduct...
'Tear apart' DOJ and FBI: Devin Nunes implores Republicans to act on John Durham bombshell
Republicans in Congress need to "tear apart" the Justice Department, a former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee declared in reaction to explosive new claims by special counsel John Durham.
'Playtime Is Over': Dearie Impresses Experts as Hearing Set in Trump Case
Judge Raymond Dearie, the newly named arbiter to inspect documents seized from the Florida home of former President Donald Trump, is asking lawyers for Trump and the U.S. government to raise issues ahead of a hearing, a move an ex-prosecutor says indicates openness. Dearie on Friday summoned both sides to...
Elizabeth Holmes Hopes For New Trial After Prosecution Witness Allegedly Admitted Feeling 'Guilty' About Testimony
Elizabeth Holmes' partner has alleged that Adam Rosendorff, a star witness for the prosecution, came to the couple's home in August and said prosecutors "tried to make everybody look bad” during the trial. Elizabeth Holmes is hoping for a new trial after her attorneys say one of the prosecution’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Body Confirmed To Be Schoolteacher Abducted While Jogging In Memphis
The body of a mother and schoolteacher who was violently abducted while jogging on a Memphis street has been found, police say. Surveillance video captured the kidnapping of Eliza "Liza" Fletcher, 34, who was forced into a dark-colored SUV while on a routine run at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the Memphis Police Department, a whirlwind missing persons case that captivated the country over the Labor Day weekend.
Trump returning to Mar-a-Lago, says he will ‘see for myself’ FBI search scene
Former President Trump on Sunday said he is returning to his Mar-a-Lago residence, and promised to provide updates on the impact of the FBI’s search last month in which agents seized classified documents taken from the White House. “I’ll soon be heading to the scene of the unwarranted, unjust,...
'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' Star Convicted Of Nephew's Murder-For-Hire
A federal jury on Friday convicted a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” of arranging the shooting death of his nephew. The jury deliberated about 17 hours over three days before reaching its verdict in the murder-for-hire case against James “Tim” Norman, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.
Convicted Fraudster Gets 20 Years For Plotting To Kill Federal Officials, Including Judge He Wanted Shoved In Wood Chipper
A convicted fraudster from California has been sentenced for trying to assemble a hit squad to murder federal officials involved in his case. John Arthur Walthall, 67, will spend the next 20 years in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release, according to a sentencing memorandum filed with the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of California. Monday’s memo, obtained by Law & Crime, comes five months after Walthall was found guilty of the murder-for-hire scheme against the authorities who helped put him away for 14 years for a fraudulent gold investment scheme.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz's Death Penalty Trial Lawyers Unexpectedly Rest Their Case
Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz suddenly and surprisingly rested their case Wednesday after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses, leading to a shouting match after the judge accused them of a lack of professionalism. Cruz's attorneys had told the judge and prosecutors they would be calling...
What to know about Judge Raymond Dearie, the Mar-a-Lago search special master
Dearie, 78, a former chief judge of the federal court in the Eastern District of New York, was one of the special master candidates suggested by Trump whom the Justice Department did not object to.
Beverly Hills Man Sentenced For Plotting Murder-For-Hire Of Woman Who Rejected Him
A California man will spend the next five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trying to have an ex murdered. Scott Quinn Berkett, 25, received a 60-month sentence on Monday for using cryptocurrency in an attempt to have a woman killed after she rebuffed his advances, according to the Department of Justice. Berkett, who has been in federal custody since his May 2021 arrest, pleaded guilty in June to one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire.
Washington Examiner
Durham's Russiagate claim exposes FBI and DOJ's yearslong misinformation campaign
The extent of a yearslong misinformation campaign by the FBI and Justice Department regarding the alleged main source of disgraced Christopher Steele’s Trump dossier has been laid bare by John Durham's latest court filing. Igor Danchenko, a U.S.-based Russian lawyer charged with five counts of making false statements to...
Oxygen
New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 0