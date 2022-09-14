ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette logged a second consecutive limited practice on Thursday after picking up a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Week 1's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Fournette's continued practice participation appears to indicate that he will be available on Sunday. Friday's practice report and game status will provide additional information. If Fournette is ruled out, rookie Rachaad White could be in for a busy day for a potentially short-handed Tampa Bay offense.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Jets HC Robert Saleh Doubles Down On His Comments

Things are still not looking good for head coach Robert Saleh and the New York Jets. They have lost six of their last seven games dating back to last season, including their 2022 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. The Jets scored only one touchdown and nine total points in...
NFL
Yardbarker

Allen Lazard rallies around Packers rookie WR Christian Watson

No one presumably felt worse than Christian Watson after the Packers rookie wideout dropped a would-be 75-yard touchdown pass on Green Bay’s first offensive play of the game in Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Relegated to the sidelines after suffering an injury during training camp after...
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Brandon Bolden (hamstring) doubtful for Raiders in Week 2

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. In Week 1, Bolden was the only Raider besides Josh Jacobs to receiver a carry. Now, if the veteran were to sit out, that would open up the door for Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White to see more work. Keep an eye on Bolden's status over the next 40-plus hours, but it's looking like he will sit.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos WR KJ Hamler (knee) out for Week 2

The 23-year-old will sit out as he continues to deal with lingering pain stemming from the knee and hip surgeries he underwent last year. As Palmer notes, “it took a lot” just for Hamler to be available for the Broncos’ regular season opener in Seattle. He played 40 snaps in that contest, his first action since Week 3 of the 2021 campaign.
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
NFL
Jacksonville Jaguars
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts elevate WR Keke Coutee, K Chase McLaughlin to active roster

The Indianapolis Colts elevated wide receiver Keke Coutee and kicker Chase McLaughlin from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday. As both Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce were ruled out for the Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Coutee should have a role on special teams. It’s likely that Mike Strachan and Dezmon Patmon also see bigger roles with the injuries in the room.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

