Virginia State

Inside Nova

Older vets get tax break in state budget

Virginia’s legislature concluded its 2022 session by providing significant tax benefits for veterans, said Daniel Gade, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. Speaking to InsideNoVa earlier this summer from his Richmond office, Gade noted that Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin promised during the 2021 campaign to provide tax...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Youngkin still wants Commanders in VA, path unclear

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants the Washington Commanders to relocate to Virginia, but after funding plans fell apart during the last legislative session, the path forward is not yet clear. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin recently said...
VIRGINIA STATE
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
WDBJ7.com

Appalachian Power fuel rate increase coming for Virginia customers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - A rise in the cost of coal, natural gas and purchased power over the past year will increase the rate Virginia customers pay for electricity starting November 1. Appalachian Power (AP), a utility subsidiary of American Electric Power, reports it outlined the effect of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break

Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

More than 100,000 veterans hired through Virginia program

(The Center Square) – More than 100,000 veterans have been hired through a Virginia program that educates and trains veterans and helps connect them with employers, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. Virginia Values Veterans, which is run by the Virginia Department of Veteran Services, started in 2012. According to a...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Order adds POW/MIA flags to poles across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The POW/MIA flag will appear on flag poles across Virginia on Friday. Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an order Thursday to have the flag flown on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds for National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The POW/MIA flag will be included at...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

AEP electric bills to increase for Virginia customers starting Nov. 1

ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power says Virginia customers can expect their monthly electric bills to increase by about $20 starting Nov. 1. This is due to the rising cost of coal, natural gas and purchase power within the last year following periods of inflation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Historic battlefield preservation efforts in Virginia continue

Only a couple of months ago, I told you about Virginia getting a new battlefield park when the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) donated 1,700 acres to the commonwealth for a new unit of the state park system. Culpeper Battlefields State Park is slated to open on July 1, 2024.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Update and Warning on the Virginia tax rebate

The Virginia General Assembly passed a law giving taxpayers without outstanding dept to state agencies a tax rebate. Be aware scammers have already become aware of the tax rebates and are phishing for information. Some Virginia taxpayers have already received text that look authentic from the Department of Taxation with...
VIRGINIA STATE

