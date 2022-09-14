Read full article on original website
It’s acorn season, Virginia Department of Forestry plants the next generation of trees
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Forestry needs help planting Virginia’s next generation of trees. This “acorn season” — until Oct. 14 — the department is collecting acorns from people across the state of Virginia. Acorns may be small, but Joshua McLaughlin with the Virginia Department of Forestry said they play […]
Inside Nova
Older vets get tax break in state budget
Virginia’s legislature concluded its 2022 session by providing significant tax benefits for veterans, said Daniel Gade, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. Speaking to InsideNoVa earlier this summer from his Richmond office, Gade noted that Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin promised during the 2021 campaign to provide tax...
Augusta Free Press
Safest states for drivers: Virginia ranks #10 nationally, and best in the South
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. New data shows that drivers and pedestrians in Virginia have less to worry when it comes to road safety. According to the Safest States in America – a study that identifies which states are the safest in...
Inside Nova
Youngkin still wants Commanders in VA, path unclear
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants the Washington Commanders to relocate to Virginia, but after funding plans fell apart during the last legislative session, the path forward is not yet clear. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin recently said...
Virginia judge dismisses youth climate change lawsuit
A Virginia judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed on behalf of 13 young people who claim that the state's permitting of fossil fuel projects is exacerbating climate change
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power fuel rate increase coming for Virginia customers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - A rise in the cost of coal, natural gas and purchased power over the past year will increase the rate Virginia customers pay for electricity starting November 1. Appalachian Power (AP), a utility subsidiary of American Electric Power, reports it outlined the effect of...
When will the leaves fall in Virginia?
Across Virginia, there is an impressive diversity of foliage -- and at no time of year is it more impressive than in the fall.
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
More high-speed internet coming to Hampton Roads as well as rural Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — The quest to grow high-speed internet in Hampton Roads continues to expand, and was highlighted by two separate events on Thursday. In Chesapeake, city officials broke ground on the construction of a city-owned broadband ring called "Chesapeake Connects". The $40 million project will create a 175-mile-long...
Inside Nova
More than 100,000 veterans hired through Virginia program
(The Center Square) – More than 100,000 veterans have been hired through a Virginia program that educates and trains veterans and helps connect them with employers, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. Virginia Values Veterans, which is run by the Virginia Department of Veteran Services, started in 2012. According to a...
Gov. Youngkin unveils administration’s plan to replace Virginia’s transgender student policies
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration unveiled its draft model policies to replace the state's current policies for transgender and nonbinary students in public schools.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 38 Va. localities; Metro Richmond remains medium
Universal masking is recommended for 38 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the CDC.
WSET
Do you qualify for Virginia's tax rebate? How to check and when you'll get it
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — This fall, approximately 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will receive one-time tax rebates of up to $250 if they filed individually, and up to $500 if they filed jointly. To be eligible, taxpayers must file by November 1 and have had a 2021 tax liability. Starting...
cbs19news
Order adds POW/MIA flags to poles across Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The POW/MIA flag will appear on flag poles across Virginia on Friday. Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an order Thursday to have the flag flown on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds for National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The POW/MIA flag will be included at...
Why are flags at half staff today in Virginia?
National POW/MIA Recognition Day is intended to raise awareness of American soldiers who are prisoners of war or are missing in action. According to the office of the governor, nearly 81,600 American soldiers are currently missing.
WSLS
AEP electric bills to increase for Virginia customers starting Nov. 1
ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power says Virginia customers can expect their monthly electric bills to increase by about $20 starting Nov. 1. This is due to the rising cost of coal, natural gas and purchase power within the last year following periods of inflation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.
Where Virginia school divisions stand on transgender student policies
More than a year after the General Assembly passed a law instructing local school divisions to grant protections to transgender students, many counties and cities still haven't moved to adopt the required policies.
Kingsport Times-News
Historic battlefield preservation efforts in Virginia continue
Only a couple of months ago, I told you about Virginia getting a new battlefield park when the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) donated 1,700 acres to the commonwealth for a new unit of the state park system. Culpeper Battlefields State Park is slated to open on July 1, 2024.
theriver953.com
Update and Warning on the Virginia tax rebate
The Virginia General Assembly passed a law giving taxpayers without outstanding dept to state agencies a tax rebate. Be aware scammers have already become aware of the tax rebates and are phishing for information. Some Virginia taxpayers have already received text that look authentic from the Department of Taxation with...
