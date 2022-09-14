ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

In-game thread: No. 22 Penn State @ Auburn

Great day here. 80 already and very hot in the sun. Slight breeze. Very easy getting into this place. There are a ton of Penn State fans here. Saw a lot of them at the Baltimore Airport and then Atlanta. Kind of an odd angle in the press box —...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State takeover: Auburn takes notice of large Nittany Lion presence ahead of Saturday's game

B1G or SEC? Perhaps that becomes an even bigger argument following Saturday’s showdown on The Plains of Auburn. Penn State is set to take on Auburn in the rematch of Week 3 from a season ago. The No. 22 Nittany Lions are looking to get back on track following a lackluster 7-6. As for the Tigers, they’re trying to see if 2nd-year coach Bryan Harsin is the right name to lead the program following this season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin hints at logistical adjustment to Penn State's gameday routine for trip to Auburn

Penn State football might be ready to take on Auburn inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, but the Nittany Lions might have a bumpy ride over to SEC Country. According to On3 Sports’ Justin Hokenson, the Nittany Lions will fly into Columbus, Ga. before taking a bus over to Auburn, Ala. Columbus sits on the border of the state and is roughly a 45-minute drive over to Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Auburn, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
wbrc.com

Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, AL
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Penn State's battle against Auburn

No. 22 Penn State faces off against Auburn Saturday in what is sure to be an insane environment at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Nittany Lions are looking to improve to 3-0 while the Auburn Tigers look to do the same against a top 25 team. ESPN’s FPI predicted the winner of the battle, giving the Nittany Lions just a 61.7% chance to scamper back to University Park with a W.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#American Football#College Football#Nittany Lions#Cbs#Purdue#The Nittany Lions#Lions Pride Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Opelika-Auburn News

Chef opening new restaurant in Auburn in honor of mother

Randall Baldwin grew up cooking with his mother, Nancy, in Saraland down in Mobile County. He says she was a great cook of Southern coastal cuisine, and that she influenced him to become a chef. Now Baldwin is bringing the cuisine his mother taught him to the Plains when he...
AUBURN, AL
WTAJ

Meet Malena Ramirez, the theatrical, roller skating dancing queen from State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — She can dance, she can jive, she’s having the time of her life! Meet Malena Ramirez, by day she’s a comedian, actress and theater professor at Penn State University, and a professional roller skater by night. Well…maybe she’s not technically a “professional” roller skater, but she’s pretty dang good, and a lot of fun to watch. If you live in the State College area, you’ve probably seen Malena skating around Blue Course Drive or skating through town in the State College PRIDE parade.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT: Work halted on Friday for State College road project

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in or going through State College won’t have to worry about running into any roadwork for Friday on one of the city’s more busier streets. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update for it’s Atherton Street (Route 3014) project on Thursday and said that all lanes will be […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

Lawsuit Against Woodward Gymnastics Coach

A second victim has come forward to file a lawsuit against a New England-area gymnastics coach over allegations of sexual misconduct which reportedly occurred at the Woodward Gymnastics Camp in Centre County. The new lawsuit, filed on behalf of a Canadian woman, claims that now 26-year-old Nathaniel Singer pursued an...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

U.S. Marine Band to play free concert in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The U.S. Marine Band, known as “The President’s Own” is coming to State College. The band has been performing for every U.S. President since John Adams. The concert will take place on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the State College Area High Schools Performing Arts Center. The concert […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy