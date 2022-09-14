Read full article on original website
Penn State vs. Auburn football preview, prediction
Penn State comes down south in a rematch of last season's victory over Auburn in a Big Ten-SEC matchup for college football's Week 3 action on Saturday. This was a close, 8-point win for the Nittany Lions a year ago up in Happy Valley, but both teams piled on enough losses the rest of the way to ...
In-game thread: No. 22 Penn State @ Auburn
Great day here. 80 already and very hot in the sun. Slight breeze. Very easy getting into this place. There are a ton of Penn State fans here. Saw a lot of them at the Baltimore Airport and then Atlanta. Kind of an odd angle in the press box —...
Penn State takeover: Auburn takes notice of large Nittany Lion presence ahead of Saturday's game
B1G or SEC? Perhaps that becomes an even bigger argument following Saturday’s showdown on The Plains of Auburn. Penn State is set to take on Auburn in the rematch of Week 3 from a season ago. The No. 22 Nittany Lions are looking to get back on track following a lackluster 7-6. As for the Tigers, they’re trying to see if 2nd-year coach Bryan Harsin is the right name to lead the program following this season.
James Franklin hints at logistical adjustment to Penn State's gameday routine for trip to Auburn
Penn State football might be ready to take on Auburn inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, but the Nittany Lions might have a bumpy ride over to SEC Country. According to On3 Sports’ Justin Hokenson, the Nittany Lions will fly into Columbus, Ga. before taking a bus over to Auburn, Ala. Columbus sits on the border of the state and is roughly a 45-minute drive over to Auburn.
Greg McElroy, Chris 'Bear' Fallica predict Penn State's SEC road trip vs. Auburn
Ahead of Penn State’s road matchup versus Auburn, Greg McElroy and Chris “Bear” Fallica gave their predictions for the game. Both teams are undefeated heading into the game and both are trying to make a statement before getting into the brunt of the season. “I think Auburn...
Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
Where Penn State football stands in recruiting for the week of Sept. 10-16
The Nittany Lions currently have 20 hard commits.
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Penn State's battle against Auburn
No. 22 Penn State faces off against Auburn Saturday in what is sure to be an insane environment at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Nittany Lions are looking to improve to 3-0 while the Auburn Tigers look to do the same against a top 25 team. ESPN’s FPI predicted the winner of the battle, giving the Nittany Lions just a 61.7% chance to scamper back to University Park with a W.
Sean Clifford Has Penn State Off To 2-0 Start For 2nd Straight Year
Josh Pate and Bryant McFadden discuss Sean Clifford having Penn State off to a 2-0 start for the 2nd straight year.
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should Know
Are you planning on going to a Penn State game this football season?. A few changes and improvements have been put in place since last year to make the experience easier and better for visitors and students. Here are some of the things that are helpful to know for this season:
Mid-Penn Matchups: State College at Altoona (9/16/22)
State College (3-0) at Altoona (3-0) When: 7 p.m. Friday, Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
Chef opening new restaurant in Auburn in honor of mother
Randall Baldwin grew up cooking with his mother, Nancy, in Saraland down in Mobile County. He says she was a great cook of Southern coastal cuisine, and that she influenced him to become a chef. Now Baldwin is bringing the cuisine his mother taught him to the Plains when he...
Carter’s Table Brings Tacos With ‘World-Wide Flavors’ To State College
Shawn Carter, the owner of Carter’s Table, has been building quite a following since he began sharing his trademark tacos at the downtown State College farmers market just six months ago. With a line of people surrounding his stand at all times, Carter has been able to share his...
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
Meet Malena Ramirez, the theatrical, roller skating dancing queen from State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — She can dance, she can jive, she’s having the time of her life! Meet Malena Ramirez, by day she’s a comedian, actress and theater professor at Penn State University, and a professional roller skater by night. Well…maybe she’s not technically a “professional” roller skater, but she’s pretty dang good, and a lot of fun to watch. If you live in the State College area, you’ve probably seen Malena skating around Blue Course Drive or skating through town in the State College PRIDE parade.
PennDOT: Work halted on Friday for State College road project
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in or going through State College won’t have to worry about running into any roadwork for Friday on one of the city’s more busier streets. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update for it’s Atherton Street (Route 3014) project on Thursday and said that all lanes will be […]
Lawsuit Against Woodward Gymnastics Coach
A second victim has come forward to file a lawsuit against a New England-area gymnastics coach over allegations of sexual misconduct which reportedly occurred at the Woodward Gymnastics Camp in Centre County. The new lawsuit, filed on behalf of a Canadian woman, claims that now 26-year-old Nathaniel Singer pursued an...
Centre County drops back to medium COVID level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
Here’s the latest on new coronavirus cases, deaths, availability of updated booster shots and more for Pennsylvania.
U.S. Marine Band to play free concert in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The U.S. Marine Band, known as “The President’s Own” is coming to State College. The band has been performing for every U.S. President since John Adams. The concert will take place on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the State College Area High Schools Performing Arts Center. The concert […]
