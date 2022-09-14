Read full article on original website
5 ways to spend your weekend in Evansville
Not having anything to do on the weekends can leave you bored. Here are a few Evansville events that will get you off the couch and outside of your comfort zone.
Learn More About Evansville’s United Methodist Youth Home at Their First-Ever Block Party
Tucked away on the northeast side of Evansville is an unassuming group of buildings that I think more people need to know about. To anyone driving by, it probably doesn't look like much at all, maybe some random, generic businesses, and maybe somebody's home. There's no sign or flashing lights - nothing that indicates what it is, which is the United Methodist Youth Home (UMYH).
Evansville Photographer Shares Hauntingly Beautiful Photoshoot at Willard Library
This photoshoot is perfect to get us in the spooky mood for the Halloween season!. If you've never heard of the Grey Lady, are you even from Evansville? The Grey Lady is said to haunt Willard Library off First Avenue. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic style building the library is, it opened in 1885 and was the first public library in the state of Indiana.
Did You Love School Pizza? There’s Fundraiser in Owensboro & They’re Serving It UP
The Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools is serving up a load of fun in a big way. They are taking us all the way back to our school days and we're pumped. The Foundation’s mission is to alleviate barriers to education for students and to provide educational enhancements. Over the past few months, the Foundation has provided funding for large and small district needs.
Two Haunted Car Washes Returning to Evansville This October
You've got the opportunity to scare or get scared this year at two Haunted Car Washes in Evansville. You have been to haunted houses before, but those don't compare to the terror that you will find inside of a haunted car wash. Essentially, it's a drive-thru car wash that transforms itself into a haunted attraction. You will see all sorts of creepy things greeting you as you enter the car wash, there will most likely be some fog and some spooky lights, plus you never know who or what might be popping up next to you throughout the creepy car wash, all while getting your car cleaned. Here's a little example of what you can expect at the two haunted car washes in Evansville this year.
The Suite Life with Bobby & Liberty – Win VIP Seats I Love The 90s Tour Ford Center Evansville, IN
Raise your hand if you LOVE the 90s. Oh, I see that all of your hands are up, and even some feet! We are giving you and a guest the chance to live 'The Suite Life' and jam out to the I Love The 90s Tour at The Ford Center.
14news.com
Plans announced for shifting food hall locations in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are plans for a new food hall concept in Evansville. Business partners Augie Carington and Jacob Vanhooser have set their sights on a former auto service building at Main and Ninth Streets, behind the Civic Center. Food halls usually contain booths occupied by local entrepreneurs...
Locally-Owned Southern Indiana Liquor Store Opening New Evansville Location
The city of Evansville seems to be growing with new businesses every week. Most of the developments are on the East Side, in the Burkhardt Road area. Green River Road has some new projects in the works, and a familiar business will soon occupy a new space. Exciting Plans. We've...
wevv.com
Fireworks festival in Daviess County canceled due to scheduling conflicts
The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival in Daviess County, Kentucky, has been canceled for 2022. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court have announced that the Independence Bank Fireworks Festival will return on Labor Day in 2023. The inaugural event was scheduled to take place at Panther Creek Park on September...
indiana105.com
Evansville Animal Shelter Desperate for Adoptions
Animal rescuers in Evansville are desperate for people to adopt. The Vanderburgh Humane Society says they have far too many dogs and cats at their shelter and are facing euthanizing some of them for space. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is running a special on adoptions this weekend, and you can see some of their animals online. Here is a link to their Instagram page to read their plea. Here is a link to their website.
Music festival coming to Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – If you’re looking to attend a music festival in Madisonville on September 17, stay tuned. Organizers of the Western Kentucky Music Festival, say this is the first music festival that caters to up-and-coming independent artists. The event is held each year in the Madisonville City Park, near the park’s lake. Lex […]
indyschild.com
8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
How to Get FREE Cheeseburgers This Sunday in IL, IN, & KY
Who doesn't enjoy a good burger...especially when they are free?!. I know that it is hard to keep up with all of these "national days" that pop up all throughout the year. Some of them are so random and really have no benefit, however, there are a few of them that I can get behind, especially when the thing we celebrate that day is free. Case in point: this Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day. Restaurants all over will be offering specials on September 18th on their burgers that you might want to take advantage of.
14news.com
Market on Main comes to close for 2022 summer season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday was the last Market on Main for the 2022 season. The event provides the Evansville community with local food, crafts and entertainment throughout the summer. About 25 booths and food trucks are set up at the Ford Center Plaza every Wednesday to promote their business.
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
14news.com
Tri-State athletes connected for life from Haiti to the gridiron
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jonas and Nicot Burnett are standout athletes on the high school gridiron. Jonas is a senior at Reitz High School. Through the first four weeks of the season as a running back for the Panthers, he’s had 62 carries for 460 yards and seven touchdowns.
‘Rainbow Mass’ draws thousands of Catholics to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A long-running Catholic Mass returns for the first time to Owensboro in two years following the pandemic. Wednesday’s “Rainbow Mass” brought together seventeen Catholic schools from across Western Kentucky to the Owensboro Sportscenter. We’re told the Rainbow Mass began in the 1980’s. The Mass gets its name from the different school […]
14news.com
Ivie Duncan, also known as ‘Baby Ivie’ back in the hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 18 years ago we introduced you to Ivie Duncan. Many may know her as ‘Baby Ivie,’ and she was born with a condition that left most of her intestines outside of her body. ”I mean, Ivie’s known in the community as baby Ivie. I...
Kentucky Sisters Have Baked Their Way Through College With Sweet Success
Two Kentucky sisters found their nitch in the kitchen and decided to make it a family affair. They've been baking up goodness for five plus years now and we all crave their sweet treats. WHO ARE THE SOUTHERN SECRETS SISTERS?. Mackenzie & Taylor Mahlinger aren't just sisters they are taking...
wevv.com
Crews called to massive structure fire on Evansville's West side
Multiple crews responded to a massive structure fire on Evansville's west side Thursday. Crews called to massive structure fire on Evansville's West side. Multiple crews responded to a massive structure fire on Evansville's west side Thursday.
