You've got the opportunity to scare or get scared this year at two Haunted Car Washes in Evansville. You have been to haunted houses before, but those don't compare to the terror that you will find inside of a haunted car wash. Essentially, it's a drive-thru car wash that transforms itself into a haunted attraction. You will see all sorts of creepy things greeting you as you enter the car wash, there will most likely be some fog and some spooky lights, plus you never know who or what might be popping up next to you throughout the creepy car wash, all while getting your car cleaned. Here's a little example of what you can expect at the two haunted car washes in Evansville this year.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO