JEANNETTE TORRES APPOINTED NEW CEO TO LEAD HEALTHY START COALITION OF MIAMI-DADE
A child and family expert, author and Spanish language TV personality takes the. reins of this 21-year-old organization that works every day to ensure infants get a healthy start in life. Jeannette Torres, MS, MHC has been named the CEO of Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade that serves as part...
Community Spotlight: Keith Oliver
This fall we are shining a light on one Sunny Isles Beach resident who has helped bring beauty and culture to our city. In 2012, he was the guiding force behind securing a Sister City relationship with Hengchun, Taiwan. He also proposed and helped develop the beautiful butterfly garden in Gateway Park. Keith has not only strengthened our international ties but also ensure a lasting environmental impact on our city.
MIRAMAR KICKS OFF HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH WITH AN EXCITING LINEUP OF EVENTS INCLUDING THE LATIN MUSIC FESTIVAL TO BE HEADLINED BY LATIN GRAMMY AWARD WINNER, LUIS ENRIQUE
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the City of Miramar has a series of events planned to spotlight the various aspects of the Latin and Hispanic cultures from September 15th through October 15th. A kick-off event will be held Thursday, September 15th from 4pm to 7pm at Juana’s Latin Sports Bar, located at 11602 City Hall Promenade, Miramar, FL 33025, to announce the various activities planned for the month.
Killian Legend Bobby Washington Comes Full Circle
Miami Killian High School running back Bobby Washington carries the ball during a 3-0 loss to Miami Carol City in the Class 6A semifinals in front of approximately 20,000 fans at the Orange Bowl. Washington, who is Miami-Dade County’s all time career leading rusher, gained 153 yards in his final high school game. However, he ran into a savage Carol City Chiefs defense led by linebacker Willie Williams, safety Kenny Phillips and defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois that forced Washington into two costly fumbles. Carol City kicker Ramone Russell supplied the game’s only points with a 29 yard field goal. The Chiefs went on to capture the Class 6A state title defeating Orlando’s Edgewater High School 13-0 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. Photo from the Miami Herald.
FIU hosts Power Up Women’s Leadership Conference
Flexibility, agility and individuality are some of the key words in today’s ever-changing business landscape for women entrepreneurs and other professionals. The upcoming Power Up Women’s Leadership Conference, “Shifting Gears,” will focus on professional and personal development, learning and networking to navigate the new roads ahead.
