49ers practice report: George Kittle, Daniel Brunskill remain out

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The 49ers’ Wednesday practice participation report was relatively light and looked much like their Week 1 participation report, which didn’t change across their three-day week of sessions.

Here’s what Wednesday’s report looked like:

Did not participate

OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring)

TE George Kittle (groin)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

Limited participation

LB Dre Greenlaw (elbow)

Brunskill and Kittle were both out of all three Week 1 practices. Brunskill is still nursing a hamstring injury he suffered in the preseason opener, while Kittle is trying to come back from a groin injury he suffered the Monday before Week 1.

Greenlaw had surgery on his elbow over the offseason and was limited all of last week before suiting up in Chicago. Head coach Kyle Shanahan before practice indicated it would go the same way this week for the veteran LB.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

