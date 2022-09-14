Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Air Force colonel on video: ‘Stop hiring middle-aged white dudes’
A video resurfaced last week of a U.S. Air Force colonel giving his advice to stop hiring middle-aged white people, especially “dudes.”. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. The video, originally taken in February, showed...
Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no
It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
Facebook hit by strange glitch as bizarre posts start appearing in feeds
Facebook has been hit by a bizarre glitch, with strange posts appearing users’ feeds.Those logging onto Facebook on Wednesday morning just saw a flood of posts from strangers, which had been originally posted on the pages of celebrities.The issue appeared to stem from a technical problem with the system that automatically decides what posts will show up on on the news feed.Users rushed to post memes, taking advantage of the chaos to spam other people’s news feeds. Others complained that the issue had meant that Facebook was practically broken.The bug means that if anyone posts a comment on a...
Millennials want to live a ‘soft life,’ and it’s changing how they work
Dar LaBeach (center left) used his time during the pandemic to build community and commit to living a "soft life" rooted in ease and joy. There are some people who live to work. They relish being a hustler, grinding it out. They chortle at your 9-to-5 regimen, and they can’t understand why anyone would be attracted to “quiet quitting.”
I changed my hard-to-pronounce name. Then, I changed it back.
In fifth grade, I moved from Lagos, Nigeria, to New York City. Right away, I learned that my name, Boluwatife (pronounced bow-luh-wah-tea-feh), is a tongue twister for many Americans. They just cannot get it right. In school, almost everyone butchered my name. With every mispronunciation, the laughter of my ignorant peers was never far behind, saying it sounded like a witch’s incantation. ...
A 'cheapfake' Dr. Oz poster went viral on social media. The fact check did not.
In late August, a photo of U.S. Senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz went viral. In it, Oz stands surrounded by what appears to be restaurant workers, one of whom is holding an “OZ” sign perpendicularly so that it reads “NO.” It turned out to be a doctored image — but fact-checking didn’t surface until after the image had been shared tens of thousands of times.
Engadget
Merriam-Webster just yeeted a bunch of internet slang into the dictionary
Language purists will have to get real cool with internet buzzwords and slangs those "darn kids" make up really quickly, because Merriam-Webster has legitimized a bunch by adding them to its dictionary. The addition of "metaverse" comes as no surprise, seeing as companies like Facebook have been all about the virtual environment recently in meatspace. Yes, "meatspace" is a term now used to describe physical space and environment. "Altcoin" has also been added to describe alternatives to established cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin.
Thrillist
A Crime of Passion for Cheese Just Happened at the U.S. Border
I have a pretty extensive list of crimes I'm most liable to commit. The first 10 are all maritime laws, as I grew up really wanting to be a pirate. After that, cheese-related crimes are definitely probable. So I feel for an unnamed woman from Albuquerque who was stopped by Border Patrol when she attempted to re-enter the US with 60 wheels of cheese.
My California van-life experience was so much harder than social media made it seem. This is what no one tells you about the reality of the trendy lifestyle.
Startup founder Giulio Colleluori lived a nomadic life for six months. It was completely different than what he saw on social media, but he doesn't regret it.
Webb: Creating a medical crisis
Now that Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has announced his retirement at the end of 2022, we should ask ourselves: Is the pandemic over?. Here is a second question of importance: Are we creating a medical crisis — or crises — in America?...
knowtechie.com
Facebook will be killing “Neighborhoods” come October 1
Come October 1, Facebook will be killing Neighborhoods, its Nextdoor clone. The news of its impending end was first spotted by industry analyst Matt Navarra. The soon-to-be-rested community-based feature has been in testing across the US and Canada since 2020. It encouraged users to share posts, groups, and marketplaces around their neighborhoods.
Melinda French Gates calls out 'great problem' of DC politics: 'There are too many men with seats of power still'
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation recently found the world won't reach gender equality until at least 2108, three generations behind past estimates.
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Germany hasn’t stopped using COVID-19 vaccines. CLAIM:...
Americans are less happy than ever. What are we doing wrong?
There's a brief, telling scene in Evan S. Connell's underrated classic "Mrs. Bridge" in which the title character, on holiday in Europe, meets an expat who tells her that he lives in Paris because he's "happier" there. This puzzles Mrs. Bridge, because to her eyes, "He did not look happy; at least he seldom smiled."
Inc.com
'Quiet Quitting' Is Just a Trendy New Name for a Very Old Idea
In the last few weeks, the term "quiet quitting" has taken the media by storm. The internet is ablaze with chatter about the supposed trend of workers vowing to do only the bare minimum at work and nothing more. As ever, interest in the trend is in part driven by...
Merriam-Webster announces 370 new words, phrases to its dictionary
“Some of these words will amuse or inspire, others may provoke debate. Our job is to capture the language as it is used,” Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster's editor at large, said in a statement.
buzzfeednews.com
Immigrants Keep Getting Lied To By Human Smugglers On Platforms Like Facebook, WhatsApp, and TikTok
The classified ads often feature the US flag and other “land of the free” imagery, luring desperate immigrants with the promise of safe passage across the southern border, where a better life and job opportunities await. But for all too many immigrants, these listings are little more than...
