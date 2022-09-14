Read full article on original website
hustlebelt.com
2022 MAC Football Week 3 Game Recap: Pittsburgh Panthers 34, Western Michigan Broncos 13
The Western Michigan Broncos (1-2, 1-0 Mid-American Confernce) played host to a hobbled and conservative Pittsburgh Panthers (2-1) crew who was missing several key contributors ( including their first two quarterbacks) on Saturday, but were ultimately unable to pull off the upset, losing by a final of 34-13 on Saturday night.
So They Say: Notre Dame Game Week vs. California
It's the most sickening, horrible thing that I've probably ever had to experience in my life. It's not because I feel like I lost the game. It's that I'm here for my brothers and they trusted me. I've been here for five years. We don't lose games like that. i don't know if I've ever lost two football games back to back in my entire life, especially not in this fashion.
Deadspin
Brian Kelly vs. Mike Leach, a Notre Dame win watch, and more from college football’s unranked
There are so many good games featuring at least one ranked school this weekend that it’s easy to overlook the unranked matchups that are still compelling this early in the season before teams amass nicks and cuts and flaws and people deem their season a loss. If you’ve only got one TV/screen, you’re doing it wrong, but I like to refer to these as flip-around games.
thecomeback.com
Marcus Freeman makes major life change after 0-2 start
Marcus Freeman probably did not envision his Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coaching career starting like this. The season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus was understandable. The following week’s loss at home to the Marshall Thundering Herd was less so. That game cost the Irish their starting quarterback, Tyler Buchner, after the former four-star prospect suffered a grade 5 AC sprain in his non-throwing shoulder.
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
WISH-TV
Competitive eaters ‘The Hungry Couple’ to take on tenderloin challenge
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jumbo breaded tenderloins are an Indiana tradition. Two competitive eaters — who also happen to be husband and wife — will get a taste of this tradition on Friday in a very special, very tasty competition. Competitive eater Miki Sudo and her husband, Nick...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Notre Dame inches up national college rankings
Notre Dame was ranked No. 18 in the U.S. News & World Report best national university rankings released Monday. The list, which ranks 443 U.S. colleges and universities, ranks Notre Dame as tied for No. 18 with Columbia University. Notre Dame was ranked a spot below at No. 19 in last year’s rankings.
showmegrantcounty.com
Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812
Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
Strong storms headed towards Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. Sunday at a glance Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low […]
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings visited “All Indiana” on Thursday with a special announcement!. Watch to see her fun fall forecast turn out to be a pregnancy announcement.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?
Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis once hosted a Confederate prisoner camp
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the fourth of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3...
wbiw.com
GM plans major investment in Indiana to power electrified future
MARION – Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting GM’s electric vehicle (EV) production. “Indiana is the number...
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police investigate Sturgis break-in
STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a break-in that happened at Heartland Storage in Sturgis. The break-in happened between Monday and Tuesday, according to the investigation. Between 9:30 p.m. and 12 p.m. a suspect cut a hole in the fencing along the north end of the venue...
WIBC.com
GM Wants To Make a Million Electric Cars, Indiana Will Be Part
MARION, Ind.--Parts for General Motors electric cars will be made in Marion. The decision was announced Thursday to upgrade the plant there to add 6,000 square feet to produce sheet metal parts at the Marion Metal Center. It’s part of GM’s plan to make one million electric cars by 2025, and eventually go all-electric.
buildingindiana.com
New Planned Industrial Park on the Way
Lauth Group, Inc. and Covington Group, Inc. have formed a joint venture to acquire and redevelop the former Ford Visteon site located at 6900 English Avenue in Indianapolis. The 150-acre± master planned industrial park will be branded Thunderbird Commerce Center with a nod to its former owner. Plans call for up to 2 million square feet of build-to-suit and speculative industrial buildings on the site, which is zoned for industrial development.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man allegedly breaks into home, waits for woman to return, then rapes her
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a reported home invasion and rape, but have no suspects or leads. A man broke into a woman's home, waited for her to get ready, go out, and return home before raping her, according to the victim. Home...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
abc57.com
ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
