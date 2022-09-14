ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

So They Say: Notre Dame Game Week vs. California

It's the most sickening, horrible thing that I've probably ever had to experience in my life. It's not because I feel like I lost the game. It's that I'm here for my brothers and they trusted me. I've been here for five years. We don't lose games like that. i don't know if I've ever lost two football games back to back in my entire life, especially not in this fashion.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Deadspin

Brian Kelly vs. Mike Leach, a Notre Dame win watch, and more from college football’s unranked

There are so many good games featuring at least one ranked school this weekend that it’s easy to overlook the unranked matchups that are still compelling this early in the season before teams amass nicks and cuts and flaws and people deem their season a loss. If you’ve only got one TV/screen, you’re doing it wrong, but I like to refer to these as flip-around games.
NOTRE DAME, IN
thecomeback.com

Marcus Freeman makes major life change after 0-2 start

Marcus Freeman probably did not envision his Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coaching career starting like this. The season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus was understandable. The following week’s loss at home to the Marshall Thundering Herd was less so. That game cost the Irish their starting quarterback, Tyler Buchner, after the former four-star prospect suffered a grade 5 AC sprain in his non-throwing shoulder.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muncie, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Michigan Football
Muncie, IN
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
City
Muncie, IN
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Indiana Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Football
Kalamazoo, MI
College Sports
Muncie, IN
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Notre Dame inches up national college rankings

Notre Dame was ranked No. 18 in the U.S. News & World Report best national university rankings released Monday. The list, which ranks 443 U.S. colleges and universities, ranks Notre Dame as tied for No. 18 with Columbia University. Notre Dame was ranked a spot below at No. 19 in last year’s rankings.
NOTRE DAME, IN
showmegrantcounty.com

Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812

Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Michigan Broncos#American Football#College Football#The Ball State Cardinals#Wmu
FOX59

Strong storms headed towards Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. Sunday at a glance Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?

Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
wbiw.com

GM plans major investment in Indiana to power electrified future

MARION – Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting GM’s electric vehicle (EV) production. “Indiana is the number...
INDIANA STATE
WWMTCw

Michigan State Police investigate Sturgis break-in

STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a break-in that happened at Heartland Storage in Sturgis. The break-in happened between Monday and Tuesday, according to the investigation. Between 9:30 p.m. and 12 p.m. a suspect cut a hole in the fencing along the north end of the venue...
STURGIS, MI
WIBC.com

GM Wants To Make a Million Electric Cars, Indiana Will Be Part

MARION, Ind.--Parts for General Motors electric cars will be made in Marion. The decision was announced Thursday to upgrade the plant there to add 6,000 square feet to produce sheet metal parts at the Marion Metal Center. It’s part of GM’s plan to make one million electric cars by 2025, and eventually go all-electric.
MARION, IN
buildingindiana.com

New Planned Industrial Park on the Way

Lauth Group, Inc. and Covington Group, Inc. have formed a joint venture to acquire and redevelop the former Ford Visteon site located at 6900 English Avenue in Indianapolis. The 150-acre± master planned industrial park will be branded Thunderbird Commerce Center with a nod to its former owner. Plans call for up to 2 million square feet of build-to-suit and speculative industrial buildings on the site, which is zoned for industrial development.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy