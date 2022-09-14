Read full article on original website
Mystikal Indicted on First Degree Rape; Faces Life Sentence
Mystikal has been indicted by a grand jury on first-degree rape charges in his home state of Louisiana, a month after getting arrested. The rapper, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for alleged sexual assault and false imprisonment. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday to news outlets that the rapper has been formally charged with first-degree rape, robbery, false imprisonment, and domestic battery.
Mystikal Indicted By A Grand Jury On Rape & Drug Charges
Years of sexual abuse and rape allegations has cost Mystikal his entire career. This time around, the Louisiana rapper could stay behind bars for the remainder of his life. On Wednesday (September 7), Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, was officially indicted on a charge of first-degree rape and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial. According to reports, the Ascension Parrish grand jury also charged the "Shake It Fast" rapper with simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, and false imprisonment stemming from his July arrest.
