The Alabama Cooperative Extension System in partnership with the Virginia Caples Lifelong Learning Institute at Alabama A&M University is gearing up for its next round of Successful Aging Initiative Conferences across the state in September and October. The theme this year is “The Gifts of Aging,” which include wisdom, intelligence, experience, independence, humor, time, and opportunities. This will be the first time the conferences have been held in person since the COVID pandemic began. Some events will also be held virtually.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO