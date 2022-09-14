Read full article on original website
Successful Aging Initiative: The Conference 2022
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System in partnership with the Virginia Caples Lifelong Learning Institute at Alabama A&M University is gearing up for its next round of Successful Aging Initiative Conferences across the state in September and October. The theme this year is “The Gifts of Aging,” which include wisdom, intelligence, experience, independence, humor, time, and opportunities. This will be the first time the conferences have been held in person since the COVID pandemic began. Some events will also be held virtually.
Alabama Greenhouse Vegetable Handbook
More and more people are interested in utilizing greenhouses for hydroponic vegetable production. Greenhouses can produce vegetables almost anywhere, regardless of soil type. Growing vegetables in greenhouses can allow for near year-round output of high-quality products. The hydroponic production systems used in these facilities are dramatically more efficient with water and fertilizer. However, despite the benefits, these systems are energy intensive with significantly higher production costs. Additionally, the cost advantages and–for direct market operations–proximity to urban areas have a significant influence on the profitability of greenhouse vegetable operations.
Precision Agriculture: A Suite of Sustainable Technologies
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – Farmers are some of the most tech-savvy people in the world. Often, they are early adopters of emerging technologies that create a more efficient, profitable and sustainable industry. Some of these technologies—and the data they collect—are crucial parts of the management approach known as precision agriculture.
