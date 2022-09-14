Read full article on original website
Fox News
TikTok is a Chinese 'piece of malware' corrupting American youth: Douglas Murray
Fox News contributor Douglas Murray called TikTok "a piece of malware from China" as young Americans use it to express their gender identity Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." DOUGLAS MURRAY: I feel very sorry for friends who are satirists these days because you just can't write satire because real life...
Gizmodo
Social Media Execs Submit to Time-Honored Public Lashing Before Congress
Executives at four social media giants appeared yesterday before a Senate committee to receive what’s become a traditional biannual walloping on CSPAN over the host of horrors their products routinely visit upon their users and the rest of world. Members of the Senate Homeland Security Committee laid into Meta...
CNET
Facebook's $37.5 Million Location Tracking Settlement: Do You Qualify for a Check?
Facebook's parent company, Meta, has agreed to a $37.5 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit accusing the company of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements without permission. Plaintiffs in Lundy et al vs. Meta Platforms claim the social media platform collected location data even when users turned off their...
Donald Trump's Social-Media Company Is in Big Trouble
Donald Trump has never hidden his objective in launching Truth Social: to disrupt the hegemony of the giants of Silicon Valley. The former president did not take well to what appeared to be a humiliation: He was ejected from the major social-media platforms that influence opinions and trends in public life.
Trump’s Social Media Company Is Trying to Hide Its Struggles From the Public
If you ask Donald Trump, Truth Social is doing great. If you ask Truth Social, well… it appears they’d prefer you not ask at all. Trump’s fledging social media platform recently made a tweak that makes it more difficult to track an important measure of the site’s growth. Like Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms, Truth Social used to allow users to endlessly scroll through an account’s followers and the accounts who amplified or engaged with its posts. That data is helpful in assessing the site’s overall health and legitimate growth rate.
TechSpot
White House consults experts, lays down a six-point plan to increase Big Tech accountability
Forward-looking: A White House meeting held a broad discussion about Big Tech companies, privacy, discrimination and social media, highlighting the risks posed by the online world and preparing six principles to put a far-reaching reform of the technology sector down in actual law proposals. Members of Joe Biden's cabinet, tech...
Contractor Claims Mark Zuckerberg Won’t Pay for Fancy Treehouses on His Hawaii Compound
In March 2020, a Hawaii contractor agreed to build a house, cabin, and treehouses worth millions of dollars on Mark Zuckerberg’s compound on the island of Kauai. Now the business is suing several companies affiliated with the Facebook billionaire, arguing they still owe the firm $133,726 plus interest for the luxury dwellings.
Google hits back at claims by Truth Social's CEO, saying it's waiting on Trump's new app to demonstrate 'effective' content moderation before it's allowed in the Play Store
Truth Social's CEO said that its debut was "up to Google." But Google says it told the platform to fix its content moderation before it could go live.
Slate
Future Tense Newsletter: Apple, Android, and 21st-Century Borders
Sign up to receive the Future Tense newsletter every other Saturday. When Tim Cook was recently asked by a reporter whose mom uses an Android phone whether he was doing anything to improve texting with non-iPhone users, Cook responded: “Buy your mom an iPhone.”. When I first read this,...
Department of Defense equity chief goes dark on social media after Fox News Digital report on anti-White posts
A diversity chief at the Department of Defense's education wing went dark on social media after Fox News Digital found that she posted disparaging posts about White people on Twitter. The chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), Kelisa Wing, described herself on...
Gizmodo
Exclusive: Big Tech Spent Over $30 Billion Acquiring Companies While Regulators Tried to Reel Them In
Big tech companies have spared no expense gobbling up competitors in recent years even as lawmakers hammer out historic antitrust legislation intended to curb their most anti-competitive impulses. That’s according to a new report The Tech Oversight project shared exclusively with Gizmodo, which claims Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Apple combined...
US military to finally get Microsoft’s combat goggles worth $21.9 billion
The United States Army has decided to purchase thousands of Microsoft's HoloLens battle goggles. Microsoft would begin to deliver some of the 5,000 Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) goggle units after "encouraging results from testing in the field," Bloomberg reported on Thursday. "Douglas Bush, assistant secretary for acquisition, has now...
A worker at a virtual reality center reportedly opened an exploding package that criticized Mark Zuckerberg and the Metaverse
Boston Police responded to reports of an exploding package at Northeastern University on Tuesday. CNN reported that the package contained a note criticizing Mark Zuckerberg and academia's ties to virtual reality. One university staff member was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to his hands, the school said. The...
FOXBusiness
YouTube, Meta, other tech companies taking steps to combat online extremism
Several major tech companies committed to taking steps to combat online extremism on Thursday as part of the White House's United We Stand summit. Announcing a new administration initiative on hate-motivated violence, President Biden called on Congress to "hold social media platforms accountable for spreading hate and fueled violence." "And...
Digital Trends
Google slapped with record-setting antitrust fine in the EU
Google has been handed a blistering setback totaling over $4 billion in Europe. The company was slapped with a record fine by the European Union in 2018, following a 2015 investigation alleging that the company abused its market position as the dominant smartphone operating system (via Android) and engaged in anticompetitive practices.
Immigrants Keep Getting Lied To By Human Smugglers On Platforms Like Facebook, WhatsApp, and TikTok
"It raises a lot of questions about the platform's willingness to deal with offers of smuggling across the platform because it is profiting from them."
Ars Technica
To defeat FTC lawsuit, Meta demands 100+ rivals share biggest trade secrets
Several years after Facebook-owner Meta acquired WhatsApp and Instagram, the Federal Trade Commission launched an antitrust lawsuit that claimed that through these acquisitions, Meta had become a monopoly. A titan wielding enormous fortune over smaller companies, the FTC said Meta began buying or burying competitors in efforts that allegedly blocked rivals from offering better-quality products to consumers. In this outsize role, Meta stopped evolving consumer preferences for features like greater privacy options and stronger data protection from becoming the norm, the FTC claimed. The only solution the FTC could see? Ask a federal court to help them break up Meta and undo the damage the FTC did not foresee when it approved Meta's acquisitions initially.
Google illegally buys off tech giants to stay dominant in search, DOJ argues
Google pays billions of dollars to other major tech companies illegally to make itself the most popular search engine by default, the Department of Justice argued before a federal judge.
EU Continues American Big Tech Battle With Big Google Fine
American tech companies are suffering from their success across the pond. European regulators have taken a hard look at the Silicon Valley tech giants that dominate the market share on the continent in recent years. Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) , Apple (AAPL) , Amazon (AMZN) , Facebook parent Meta Platforms...
itechpost.com
California Governor Passes Children’s Online Safety Bill to Protect Underage Social Media Users
California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed into law a bipartisan bill geared towards "protecting children's wellbeing, data, and privacy when using online platforms" such as social media. California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act or AB 2273 was drawn up by Democratic Assemblymember Buffy Wicks and Republican Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham.
