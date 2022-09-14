Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
New Zelda Breath of the Wild Release Details, Golden Eye 007 Returns, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From Nintendo finally announcing a release date for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, to Daredevil: Born Again details, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news!
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: TRIGGER Creator Talks Differences Between Edgerunners And 2077
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has explored the universe created by the video game producers at CD Projekt Red, with the animators at Studio TRIGGER bringing to life the electric, technologically advanced future. Recently, Netflix took the opportunity to chat with the head of TRIGGER, Masahiko Otsuka, about the new anime adaptation while also examining the approach that the production house took when it came to making a universe distinct from the video game entry. Surprisingly enough, the production schedule caused Edgerunners to be quite different from 2077.
epicstream.com
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
Almost three years have passed since Mob’s fight against Toichiro in Mob Psycho 100 Season 2. After the peace has returned in Seasoning City, Mob is prepared to face anything thrown at him. From working with Reigen, crushing over Tsubomi, stressing over Dimple, and hanging out with his friends, Shigeo Kageyama is returning once again in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 1!
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Isonzo Video Review
Isonzo reviewed on PC by Luke Winkie. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. Isonzo is an eminently approachable World War One game. The firearms and technology might be ancient by modern standards, but anyone who's played a modern first-person shooter can easily start storming the Dolomites and picking off headshots as soon as they boot it up. Developer Blackmill keeps it fast and loose with its historical touchstones, to the point that you can swig from a canteen to give your warfighter a quick stamina buff. It’s more historical fantasy than recreation, and most of its turn-of-last-century touches are revealed to be skin deep. That’s fine, since it allows you to fully participate in battle without knowing who killed Archduke Franz Ferdinand or being able to find the Austro-Hungarian Empire on a map, but it’s all too easy to forget about the time period you’re in and focus on popping off headshots to climb the score board.
IGN
Gran Turismo Movie Will Star David Harbour
David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy) has been cast in director Neill Blomkamp's Gran Turismo movie. Harbour will play a retired racecar driver who teaches the teenage protagonist how to drive, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film tells the tale of a real-life teenage Gran Turismo player who transcended video games to become an actual pro driver.
‘Gran Turismo’ Casts ‘See’ Actor Archie Madekwe in Starring Role Opposite David Harbour (Exclusive)
Archie Madekwe, who appears with Jason Momoa in the dystopian Apple TV+ series See, will star opposite David Harbour in Gran Turismo, the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions feature adaptation of the best-selling racing video game. The move is potentially career-changing as it gives the rising actor a top spot in a sizable studio movie that is a big IP play and a hoped-for franchise. Madekwe will literally be in the driver’s seat for the feature.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Harbour Set to Star in 'Gran Turismo' for Sony and PlayStation (Exclusive)'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Discusses Martial Arts Devotion After...
IGN
Did She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Confirm Daredevil Is Being Rebooted in the MCU?
Warning: this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5! if you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the new episode. Many Daredevil fans are watching She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with great interest. The series is poised to become the first official MCU project to feature Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in full Daredevil mode. We even got a tease of the upcoming She-Hulk/Daredevil crossover with an Easter egg at the end of Episode 5. But as it turns out, that quick glimpse of Daredevil's helmet may finally settle one of the MCU's biggest mysteries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
IGN's State of Streaming 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
IGN’s State of Streaming is back in 2022 and we’re here to give you exclusive reveals, big-time interviews, and the deepest dives into the world of Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, YouTube, and more!. State of Streaming will begin with an...
TechRadar
Ranked: Every Terminator movie rated from worst to best
One day, during his publicity tour for his feature movie debut, blood-spattered horror Piranha II, James Cameron woke from a nightmare he couldn't shake: a chrome skeleton wedged in the dirt. He immediately began sketching a metallic torso dragging itself across the ground – the horrific visual that would inspire the Terminator franchise and over three billion dollars in box office revenue.
IGN
Ashfall Gameplay World Premiere
Ashfall is a shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio. After a devastating nuclear attack from an AI gone rogue strikes humanity, nothing is left of the world but ruin and desolation. Your mission is to explore the post-apocalyptic wasteland, and search for the legendary key known as the Core of...
411mania.com
Sony Pictures Announces New Karate Kid Movie On the Way
The Karate Kid is returning to the big screen, with Sony Pictures announcing a new entire in the franchise. Variety reports that the studio has dated a new film in the franchise for June 7th, 2024. Plot details have yet to be revealed, and the report notes no cast or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Ashfall Showcase 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
Ashfall is an upcoming adventure shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio that is set in a stylized post-apocalypse wasteland that tasks player to leave their Vault in the aftermath of a nuclear war to search out the Core of Creation, which may be the only hope of ensuring the survival of the human race.
IGN
Sony Delays Spider-Man Universe Films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web
Sony has delayed the Spider-Man universe films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web and also confirmed a 2024 release window for a new Karate Kid film. Kraven the Hunter will now arrive in cinemas (and IMAX) on October 6, 2023, instead of January 13, though Sony didn't give a reason as to why the film was pushed to fall.
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in sequel to the 2005 DC Comics-based movie
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to the 2005 superhero film Constantine. The news about the 58-year-old performer was confirmed on Friday by Deadline, and it was reported that Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original film, would return to helm the sequel.
IGN
10/10 Scores: What Makes a Game Worthy to You?
What does a 10/10 video game mean to you? Which games are worthy of such a score? You’re likely to get very different answers to those questions depending on who you ask. After all, gamers are an endlessly diverse group that comes at this shared hobby from countless different perspectives that appreciate everything from from Call of Duty to Stardew Valley, Minecraft to God of War, mobile games and VR, and many others. We all have our favorite genres and our own ideas about what makes them great. That also means that, somewhere out there, someone hates your favorite game and believes with absolute certainty that you’re crazy for enjoying it. That difference in taste is a fact of life when it comes to evaluating any form of art – be it games, music, movies, painting, sculpture, dance, or countless others – where beauty is in the eye of the beholder and one person’s trash is another’s treasure.
ComicBook
James Gunn Confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Is a Marvel Studios Special Presentation
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ falls under the "Marvel Studios Special Presentation" designation. Marvel Studios introduced that designation in the first trailer for its first such presentation, Werewolf by Night. A curious fan on Twitter asked Gunn if the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will also be a Marvel Studios Special Presentation. Gunn tweeted back, confirming that "Yes" it will. He also offered a helpful clarification of what Marvel Studios Special Presentation is. He confirmed that the specials fall within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's continuity and that the designation refers only to these stories being neither movies nor streaming series.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds Want a Stranger Things Crossover in New Film
Shawn Levy hit box office gold with Free Guy, his 2021 blockbuster featuring Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds -- and it opened up a door to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for him. As director of the planned Deadpool 3, the filmmaker will get to bring the Merc With a Mouth into a much more PG-13 setting. Along the way, he's hoping that the meta-humor that Deadpool is famous for might open up another possibility: a crossover with Stranger Things, the Netflix series Levy serves as an executive producer on. While the two properties come from different corporate parents, that didn't stop the first two films form having little winks and nods to Green Lantern, which starred Reynolds along with his Free Guy co-star Taika Waititi.
IGN
ID@Xbox Fall Showcase: Everything Shown at the Event
Microsoft's ID@Xbox Fall Showcase has now concluded, following appearances from a ton of Xbox games including Valheim, Moonscars, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and more. IGN has you covered right here with everything shown during the event, which included trailers, new Game Pass additions, and interviews with developers. Eville Arrives on Xbox...
IGN
Explore the Post-Apocalyptic Wasteland in Ashfall
Ashfall is an upcoming adventure shooter MMORPG that is not only set to give players a chance to save humanity in a post-apocalyptic world that honors Eastern cultures in its design, but one that will also feature music by Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer, Steve Mazzaro, and Inon Zur of Fallout fame.
Comments / 0