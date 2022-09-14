ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NFL

Baker Mayfield: Panthers' fourth-quarter rally vs. Browns a sign of team's 'potential'

Baker Mayfield's debut with the Panthers carried an air of additional importance -- and the first half of it was putrid. Fortunately for Carolina and its new quarterback, it's only one game. As Mayfield said after the Panthers' Week 1 loss to his former team, "Everybody made this out to be the Super Bowl, but despite what everybody is going to make this, there are 16 more games."
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Relive the Sooners 49-14 domination of Nebraska through stunning images

Their first trip to Lincoln since 2009 couldn’t have gone any better for the Oklahoma Sooners. Their 49-14 win helped the Sooners improve to 3-0 on the season. It was a game that saw several players have break out performances. Eric Gray ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns, averaging more than 10 yards per carry. Marcus Major added two more touchdowns to his ledger for 2022. Jalil Farooq had his best performance of the season and caught his first career touchdown pass.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Titans#American Football
FOX Sports

New York Giants riding a rare wave of momentum

The New York talk shows have been crackling with energy, the mics and phone lines brought to life, finally spared from chat dominated by doom and gloom. Over the past week, the Big Apple has allowed itself to bathe in newfound, possibly fleeting, NFL glory. A collective Big Blue grin has floated over from the Meadowlands and spread across much of the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy