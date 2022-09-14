Baker Mayfield's debut with the Panthers carried an air of additional importance -- and the first half of it was putrid. Fortunately for Carolina and its new quarterback, it's only one game. As Mayfield said after the Panthers' Week 1 loss to his former team, "Everybody made this out to be the Super Bowl, but despite what everybody is going to make this, there are 16 more games."

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO