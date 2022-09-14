Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Florida's unemployment rate lowest of 10 largest U.S. states
(The Center Square) – While the national unemployment rate increased to 3.7% in August, Florida’s remained the lowest of the country's 10 largest states at 2.7%, according to the latest jobs numbers reported by the state Department of Economic Opportunity. Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Analysis: New Jersey 36th-best of all states in religious liberty
(The Center Square) – Religious liberty as preserved by a state nationwide is the 36th-best in New Jersey, a new study published this week says. Religious Liberty In The States, a statistical index and data catalog reflecting free-exercise protections, provides rankings for every state 1-50 using six primary metrics inclusive of 29 yes/no questions. It originates from the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy's First Liberty Institute.
KPVI Newschannel 6
WV unemployment rate rises for third straight month
(The Center Square) – Unemployment in West Virginia increased to 3.9% in August, which is the third consecutive month the number has gone up, according to figures released by West Virginia Workforce. In May, West Virginia’s unemployment rate was 3.5%. In June, it went up to 3.6%, in July...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Details lacking for $180M in federal funds to be used for 'clean power generation' for Georgia
(The Center Square) — The White House has said the so-called Inflation Reduction Act will result in investments in Georgia in "large-scale clean power generation and storage" estimated at $180 million. But who is making the investment?. Georgia Democrats have heralded the legislation and lambasted Republicans for voting against...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Louisiana is in the top ten nationally for most workers quitting their jobs
(The Center Square) — A higher percentage of workers are quitting their jobs in Louisiana than in most other states in the country, according to a new study that ranked The Pelican State in the top 10. The personal finance website WalletHub released an analysis on Friday that ranks...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Higher grade could save Ohio taxpayers when state borrows
(The Center Square) – Ohio taxpayers could save a little money on billions of state borrowing for projects after Fitch gave the state its highest investment grade in more than 40 years. Fitch Ratings, a leading credit rating provider, upgraded Ohio’s long-term issuer default rating to “AAA” from “AA+,”...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia DOE shifts control of transgender issues back to parents
(The Center Square) – Virginia public schools will no longer be allowed to provide gender affirming counseling services to students without first consulting with their parents, per new guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education. In a shift away from the previous administration, the new guidelines state parents must...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates
(The Center Square) – Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Sluggish' economic growth in Pennsylvania continues
(The Center Square) – The latest economic data show the continuation of a trend for Pennsylvania: declining but higher-than-average unemployment and higher prices than a year ago due to inflation. A new report from the Commonwealth Foundation notes how Pennsylvania lags behind the national average. “Pennsylvania’s economy remains sluggish...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Analysis: Illinois housing market cooling off
(The Center Square) – A new analysis of listings on Zillow has found that the housing market in Illinois is cooling off. RubyHome, the luxury California brokerage firm that examined 12 months worth of Zillow sales, put Illinois at number 9 on their top 10 list of states where sellers are walking away with less than their asking prices.
KPVI Newschannel 6
South Highlands first La. public elementary school to earn 3 National Blue Ribbons
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Celebrating its centennial year, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School is entering a new century with a title only it can hold. On Friday, the school was named by the U.S. Department of Education as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School – making South Highlands the only school in north Louisiana and the first public elementary school in the state to earn the honor three times.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tourism industry drives 3.1% uptick in Alaska jobs
(The Center Square) – An increase of 3,800 jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry spurred a 3.1% increase in job growth for Alaska in August. The state recorded an additional 10,200 jobs when compared to August 2021, but employment figures remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newsom vetoes tax exemption bill for manufacturing equipment
(The Center Square) – A bill that would have offered a full sales and use tax exemption on manufacturing equipment was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday evening. Newsom vetoed Assembly Bill 1951 Thursday night, a measure that would have made California’s existing partial sales and use tax exemption for manufacturing and research and development equipment into a full exemption for up to $200 million through 2028. In a veto message, Newsom raised concerns about revenue loss for local governments, which a fiscal analysis estimated could total $533 million in sales and use tax revenue losses annually.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State program allows Illinois prisoners to take college courses with federal grants
(The Center Square) – Classes have begun at college campuses around the state, but also at an Illinois prison. There are about 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) inside East Moline Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the U.S. Department of Education to pay for tuition.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Analyst: Burgum's tax relief plan could work
(The Center Square) – An analyst with the Institute of Policy and Business Analytics at the University of North Dakota said a tax relief plan introduced by Gov. Doug Burgum seems to work. Burgum recently announced a tax relief plan that would replace the state income tax with a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kansas pitches plan offering 9 hours of college courses to ‘under-resourced’ high school students
TOPEKA — Kansas Board of Education member Betty Arnold believes a program offering lower-income students nine credit hours of college courses while in high school can propel more toward two- or four-year degrees — on one condition. Arnold, who represents Wichita, Derby, Mulvane and Haysville, said the $11...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kentucky to get nearly $90M in federal funding for EV charging stations
(The Center Square) – Kentucky is in line to receive millions in federal funding to bolster its infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. Earlier this week, the Federal Highway Administration announced Kentucky was one of 35 states to receive approval for its plans to build out new charging stations. The state received $89.9 million, with $10.3 million available this year and $69.5 million more over the next five years.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rise in serious injuries a concern for Nebraska child welfare, watchdog says
A state watchdog has raised concerns about an increase in serious injuries among children involved in Nebraska's child welfare system during the past year. But Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare Jennifer Carter said, in her latest annual report released Thursday, that the state has made improvements in dealing with two previous crises.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington revenue dept. continues rulemaking on tax ruled unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Revenue is moving full speed ahead with rulemaking for the capital gains income tax ruled unconstitutional earlier this year. Last year, the Legislature passed – and Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law – a capital gains tax aimed at the state’s...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska lawmakers push to make public the names of officers with questionable records
Two state senators are pushing for a law that would require all Nebraska law enforcement agencies to maintain and make public lists of officers who have misconduct or disciplinary histories that could affect their credibility. State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha announced on Wednesday his intention to reintroduce such a...
Comments / 0