Umatilla County, OR

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Eastern Oregon likely to get fraction of money requested from state for drinking water emergency

Eastern Oregon is likely to get one-quarter of the money it wanted from the state this year in emergency aid for clean drinking water.  In an Aug. 11 email, Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty asked state Rep. Greg Smith, a Republican who represents the area, to submit a letter requesting for $4 million to the […] The post Eastern Oregon likely to get fraction of money requested from state for drinking water emergency appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Residents in Morrow County demand urgent aid from state for contaminated water

More than 100 Boardman residents attended a meeting Thursday evening to demand the state guarantee access to safe drinking water in Morrow County.  The meeting, hosted by the nonprofit environmental and social justice advocacy group Oregon Rural Action, was the largest public meeting regarding drinking water issues since the county declared an emergency over groundwater […] The post Residents in Morrow County demand urgent aid from state for contaminated water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Series of fires closes Highway 730 near Umatilla

UMATILLA, Ore. - UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 3:33 p.m. Umatilla County Fire District #1 says when crews arrived, they found two fires burning along HWY730. More crews were asked to help with a brush fire off Devore Rd. Between the two, a total of 500 acres burned along HWY 730....
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
County
Umatilla County, OR
Umatilla County, OR
Government
City
Mcnary, OR
Local
Oregon Government
#Wildfire#Hat Rock
