Eastern Oregon likely to get fraction of money requested from state for drinking water emergency
Eastern Oregon is likely to get one-quarter of the money it wanted from the state this year in emergency aid for clean drinking water. In an Aug. 11 email, Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty asked state Rep. Greg Smith, a Republican who represents the area, to submit a letter requesting for $4 million to the […] The post Eastern Oregon likely to get fraction of money requested from state for drinking water emergency appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Residents in Morrow County demand urgent aid from state for contaminated water
More than 100 Boardman residents attended a meeting Thursday evening to demand the state guarantee access to safe drinking water in Morrow County. The meeting, hosted by the nonprofit environmental and social justice advocacy group Oregon Rural Action, was the largest public meeting regarding drinking water issues since the county declared an emergency over groundwater […] The post Residents in Morrow County demand urgent aid from state for contaminated water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Series of fires closes Highway 730 near Umatilla
UMATILLA, Ore. - UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 3:33 p.m. Umatilla County Fire District #1 says when crews arrived, they found two fires burning along HWY730. More crews were asked to help with a brush fire off Devore Rd. Between the two, a total of 500 acres burned along HWY 730....
Update | WA arts commission member arrested for DUI after Tri-Cities crash
He’s in his third term on the Washington State Arts Commission.
Gunshots hit 2 apartments at a Tri-Cities complex Friday night
Police were told multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.
Explosive demolition brings down Oregon's last coal-fired power plant
BOARDMAN, Ore. — The Boardman Coal plant, which had become Oregon's last remaining coal-fired power plant by the time it was shut down two years ago, got an explosive final sendoff Thursday morning. Demolition crews set off explosives at 10 a.m. Thursday to bring down the facility's towering 656-foot...
North Pasco Crash Leaves Vehicle on Side After Hitting Curb
Pasco Police say driver control, or lack or, led to a crash Thursday morning. Thursday morning Pasco Police responded to an area in north Pasco, near Burns Road and Rocket Lane, not far from Powerline Road. This vehicle was headed east on Burns when it struck a curb, the driver...
Popular Tri-City Eatery Coming to Columbia Park Soon
Following the devastating Cascade Building fire in downtown Kennewick in February, a popular restaurant is moving. The City of Kennewick announced Friday that Foodies will take over the space previously occupied by The Bit at the Landing on Paul Parish Drive, formerly known as Columbia Drive. According to Evelyn Lisigna of the City of Kennewick:
Motorcyclist injured in collision near Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – A Portland man was injured Wednesday while riding a motorcycle on State Route 125 at milepost 8, two miles north of Walla Walla. The Washington State Patrol reports Brian Danaher, 32, ran off the roadway shortly after 10 p.m. Danaher is charged with driving under the...
Franklin County deputies rush to serious crashes on Tues. night, Weds. morning
PASCO, Wash. — Franklin County deputies rushed to the scene of two separate crashes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; one just north of Pasco and the other near Othello. According to back-to-back social media posts from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies rushed to the intersection of Sagehill...
Video: Explosive demolition of Boardman smokestack
A piece of history in Morrow County is, well, history.
Umatilla Co. man charged with attempted murder in Wildhorse Casino robbery
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 51-year-old Umatilla County man was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in connection with the Aug. 17 Wildhorse Resort and Casino robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. Court documents allege that Javier Francisco Vigil entered the Wildhorse Casino on...
Time Of Remembrance To Hold Final Tri-Cities Gathering
It started in 2007 when a TOR committee pulled together a team of volunteers and held the first Tri Cities Remembrance event. It was a way for Shirley Schmunk of Richland to honor her son Jerimiah, who was killed serving his country. His vehicle came under attack by rocket propelled grenade and small arms fire near Baghdad in 2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Tri-Cities priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend
A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
Elk Survive Monday Morning Crash on State Route 240 in Benton County
Two elk were injured early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle. According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson:. WSP investigated a one vehicle vs. two elk, minor injury collision on SR 240 near MP 22 in Benton County. The elk were loaded onto a trailer and will be able to be salvaged. Be cautious during dawn and dusk times while driving remote roads.
Deputies: Connell woman who once served as Mesa’s city clerk arrested for theft of city funds
PASCO - The former clerk of a small town in north Franklin County is behind bars this week. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release announcing the arrest Danni Lee Speelman of Connell. Speelman is the former Clerk/Treasurer for the City of Mesa. She was arrested on...
Pasco Wants YOUR Opinion on the Future Of Pot Business, Retail
The City of Pasco plans to encourage citizens to attend one of several "listening" sessions to voice their opinion about pot business within city limits. Mark these dates (from the City of Pasco via Pasco PD):. "• Tuesday, September 27, 6:30 pm, HAPO (TRAC) Center, 6600 Burden Boulevard. •...
Oregon Pine Cone Hunter Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History
Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers...
Suspect jailed after shootout with police and a standoff in a stranger’s Kennewick apartment
He’s already been to prison for a drive-by shooting.
Last Chance for Farm Fresh Flowers in Benton City
Summer is wrapping up and so are the blooms that brighten our kitchen tables! You only have a few weeks left to grab a bouquet of farm-fresh flowers from the Woodstad Farm flower cart, in Benton City. If you have never been out to the flower cart, here is what...
