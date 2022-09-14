ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers could make surprise Baker Mayfield decision?

The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Perrion Winfrey not at practice, back in Cleveland Browns doghouse

He is just a rookie, and it is only Week 2, but Perrion Winfrey cannot seem to stay out of the doghouse and stay on the field for the Cleveland Browns. At his press conference today, head coach Kevin Stefanski has stated that Winfrey was not at practice today due to a discipline issue, and would not say whether or not he will see the field against the New York Jets.
Sports Line Friday Night: September 16th, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Black and Blue Bowl and High Country Conference action highlighted week 4 of the high school football season!. Check out this week's episode of Sports Line Friday Night to see all of the highlights, scores, and our top plays of the week!. Article Topic...
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/17/22)

It is Saturday, September 17, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are just 24 hours away from opening the 2022 regular season at home. They host the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1:00 PM EDT on September 18. Here is the gameday eve edition of Browns Nation news and...
Oregon Ducks Player of the Game: Quarterback Bo Nix

After an ugly performance in Week 1, the Oregon Ducks have looked nothing short of excellent in their most recent two games, including a big-time 41-20 victory over the No. 14 ranked BYU Cougars at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The team has ebbed and flowed almost directly with the tides of quarterback Bo Nix’s performances, so it’s no surprise to see him named Oregon’s player of the week for the second week in a row here at Ducks Wire. Nix was nearly perfect in the first half, and after getting rest in the third quarter Nix returned to the game in the...
