Economy

Project Echo turns focus to New Mexico’s elderly population

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Project Echo is launching a new program to prepare for New Mexico’s growing elderly population. This week, New Mexican doctors started learning about caring for seniors from geriatric experts. That includes how to treat patients with everything from memory to mobility issues. According to the United States Census, 19% of all New Mexicans […]
NASA team that grew New Mexico chile in space honored

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico state officials are honoring the work of the NASA team that successfully grew New Mexico chile in space. “These peppers have the best combination of performance and flavor in the nearly two dozen types we’ve tested,” said Matt Romeyn, Principal Investigator, Plant Habitat 04. Friday morning, New Mexico Agriculture Secretary Jeff […]
WV unemployment rate rises for third straight month

(The Center Square) – Unemployment in West Virginia increased to 3.9% in August, which is the third consecutive month the number has gone up, according to figures released by West Virginia Workforce. In May, West Virginia’s unemployment rate was 3.5%. In June, it went up to 3.6%, in July...
Hardship follows government burn for northern New Mexico town

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — In the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, buzzing chainsaws interrupt the serenity. Crews are hustling to remove charred trees and other debris that have been washing down the mountainsides in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history, choking rivers and streams. Heavy equipment operators are moving boulders dislodged by the daily torrential summer rains that have followed the flames.
NMDOT grants $34.4M for New Mexico trail projects

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is doling out millions to fix up trails. 22 communities across the state will get more than $34M in federal funding for transportation and recreational trail projects. Bernalillo County will get $3.2M to build the Dolores Huerta pedestrian bridge over the Rio Grande near Bridge Blvd. […]
Catch the leaves changing color in New Mexico

Every season brings change. Fall is especially embraced in New Mexico after triple-digit temperatures and hot sand-filled winds overstay their welcome. One of the more eye-catching aspects of autumn is the color shift in foliage. Watching the leaves change is a pastime in New York and New England, but you...
Ronchetti Calls for New Mexico Abortion Referendum

The Republican nominee for New Mexico governor, Mark Ronchetti, is calling for his state’s voters to decide the fate of the state’s abortion laws, as the race for New Mexico’s top office heats up. According to an ad released by the Ronchetti campaign, the meteorologist-turned-politician is pledging...
Analysis: New Jersey 36th-best of all states in religious liberty

(The Center Square) – Religious liberty as preserved by a state nationwide is the 36th-best in New Jersey, a new study published this week says. Religious Liberty In The States, a statistical index and data catalog reflecting free-exercise protections, provides rankings for every state 1-50 using six primary metrics inclusive of 29 yes/no questions. It originates from the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy's First Liberty Institute.
Florida's unemployment rate lowest of 10 largest U.S. states

(The Center Square) – While the national unemployment rate increased to 3.7% in August, Florida’s remained the lowest of the country's 10 largest states at 2.7%, according to the latest jobs numbers reported by the state Department of Economic Opportunity. Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the...
New Mexico House District 37 Candidate Forum

Election 2022 Forum: NM State Representative Dist. 37. KRWG Public Media brings you the New Mexico House District 37 candidate forum featuring incumbent Democratic candidate Joanne Ferrary and Republican Candidate Rene Rodriguez. Anthony Moreno, Director of Content with KRWG Public Media and Jo Galván Nash with the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico moderate the forum.
Livestock events return to the New Mexico State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the heart of the New Mexico State Fair, and this year 4-H and FFA students are back showing their animals after a 2-year break because of COVID. KRQE News 13 talked with students who participated this year and took home some of the awards. They were thrilled to be back at […]
Tourism industry drives 3.1% uptick in Alaska jobs

(The Center Square) – An increase of 3,800 jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry spurred a 3.1% increase in job growth for Alaska in August. The state recorded an additional 10,200 jobs when compared to August 2021, but employment figures remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico talks diabetes

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Over 200,000 New Mexicans have type 2 diabetes according to Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico. Diabetes is a chronic illness where a persons body cannot make or properly use insulin. BCBS says type 2 diabetes is the most common type. People 45 or older or have a family history of […]
