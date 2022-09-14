Read full article on original website
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Increasing pressures on Colorado River water in New Mexico
The Colorado River Compact was signed in 1922, just 10 years after New Mexico became a state. Today, New Mexico still uses only about half of its allotment under the compact each year.
Project Echo turns focus to New Mexico’s elderly population
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Project Echo is launching a new program to prepare for New Mexico’s growing elderly population. This week, New Mexican doctors started learning about caring for seniors from geriatric experts. That includes how to treat patients with everything from memory to mobility issues. According to the United States Census, 19% of all New Mexicans […]
NASA team that grew New Mexico chile in space honored
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico state officials are honoring the work of the NASA team that successfully grew New Mexico chile in space. “These peppers have the best combination of performance and flavor in the nearly two dozen types we’ve tested,” said Matt Romeyn, Principal Investigator, Plant Habitat 04. Friday morning, New Mexico Agriculture Secretary Jeff […]
WV unemployment rate rises for third straight month
(The Center Square) – Unemployment in West Virginia increased to 3.9% in August, which is the third consecutive month the number has gone up, according to figures released by West Virginia Workforce. In May, West Virginia’s unemployment rate was 3.5%. In June, it went up to 3.6%, in July...
agjournalonline.com
Hardship follows government burn for northern New Mexico town
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — In the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, buzzing chainsaws interrupt the serenity. Crews are hustling to remove charred trees and other debris that have been washing down the mountainsides in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history, choking rivers and streams. Heavy equipment operators are moving boulders dislodged by the daily torrential summer rains that have followed the flames.
NMDOT grants $34.4M for New Mexico trail projects
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is doling out millions to fix up trails. 22 communities across the state will get more than $34M in federal funding for transportation and recreational trail projects. Bernalillo County will get $3.2M to build the Dolores Huerta pedestrian bridge over the Rio Grande near Bridge Blvd. […]
A New Mexico official who joined the Capitol attacks is barred from politics – but the little-known law behind the removal has some potential pitfalls for democracy
A county court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Sept. 6, 2022, became the first in more than 150 years to disqualify a person from public office because they participated in an insurrection.
rrobserver.com
Catch the leaves changing color in New Mexico
Every season brings change. Fall is especially embraced in New Mexico after triple-digit temperatures and hot sand-filled winds overstay their welcome. One of the more eye-catching aspects of autumn is the color shift in foliage. Watching the leaves change is a pastime in New York and New England, but you...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Ronchetti Calls for New Mexico Abortion Referendum
The Republican nominee for New Mexico governor, Mark Ronchetti, is calling for his state’s voters to decide the fate of the state’s abortion laws, as the race for New Mexico’s top office heats up. According to an ad released by the Ronchetti campaign, the meteorologist-turned-politician is pledging...
elpasoheraldpost.com
New Mexico Official Visits Hunt School of Dental Medicine After Announcement of Tuition Assistance Agreement
The Hunt School of Dental Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso has extended its reach into New Mexico this academic year, with new students from the Land of Enchantment beginning their journey as part of the class of 2026. On Monday, Sept. 12, Secretary of the...
Analysis: New Jersey 36th-best of all states in religious liberty
(The Center Square) – Religious liberty as preserved by a state nationwide is the 36th-best in New Jersey, a new study published this week says. Religious Liberty In The States, a statistical index and data catalog reflecting free-exercise protections, provides rankings for every state 1-50 using six primary metrics inclusive of 29 yes/no questions. It originates from the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy's First Liberty Institute.
Florida's unemployment rate lowest of 10 largest U.S. states
(The Center Square) – While the national unemployment rate increased to 3.7% in August, Florida’s remained the lowest of the country's 10 largest states at 2.7%, according to the latest jobs numbers reported by the state Department of Economic Opportunity. Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the...
Report: Louisiana is in the top ten nationally for most workers quitting their jobs
(The Center Square) — A higher percentage of workers are quitting their jobs in Louisiana than in most other states in the country, according to a new study that ranked The Pelican State in the top 10. The personal finance website WalletHub released an analysis on Friday that ranks...
Details lacking for $180M in federal funds to be used for 'clean power generation' for Georgia
(The Center Square) — The White House has said the so-called Inflation Reduction Act will result in investments in Georgia in "large-scale clean power generation and storage" estimated at $180 million. But who is making the investment?. Georgia Democrats have heralded the legislation and lambasted Republicans for voting against...
krwg.org
New Mexico House District 37 Candidate Forum
Election 2022 Forum: NM State Representative Dist. 37. KRWG Public Media brings you the New Mexico House District 37 candidate forum featuring incumbent Democratic candidate Joanne Ferrary and Republican Candidate Rene Rodriguez. Anthony Moreno, Director of Content with KRWG Public Media and Jo Galván Nash with the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico moderate the forum.
Livestock events return to the New Mexico State Fair
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the heart of the New Mexico State Fair, and this year 4-H and FFA students are back showing their animals after a 2-year break because of COVID. KRQE News 13 talked with students who participated this year and took home some of the awards. They were thrilled to be back at […]
Tourism industry drives 3.1% uptick in Alaska jobs
(The Center Square) – An increase of 3,800 jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry spurred a 3.1% increase in job growth for Alaska in August. The state recorded an additional 10,200 jobs when compared to August 2021, but employment figures remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico talks diabetes
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Over 200,000 New Mexicans have type 2 diabetes according to Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico. Diabetes is a chronic illness where a persons body cannot make or properly use insulin. BCBS says type 2 diabetes is the most common type. People 45 or older or have a family history of […]
kcrw.com
Tortilla-washing in action: The case of GRUMA and its Albuquerque Tortilla brand
This past summer, my wife and I went to Albuquerque for our first vacation since the pandemic. We’ve spent time in New Mexico every year since 2007, although the pandemic put a two-year hiatus on our usual plans. We go because the state is magnificent, and because the food...
