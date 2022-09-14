Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
$70 million upscale apartments planned for Rockwater community in NLR
Developers announced a $70 million upscale apartment complex Wednesday (Sept. 14) for the Rockwater community in the Argenta district of downtown North Little Rock. The project will include 360 units and will be known as “The Resort at Rockwater.” Construction is set to begin immediately and is estimated to be complete by Fall 2024.
Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief
Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review subcommittee. Some […] The post Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Bale Chevrolet plans to build new dealership next to Cantrell Rd, neighbors share concerns
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The possibility of a new car dealership being built in close proximity to a local neighborhood has some Little Rock homeowners worried. Bale Chevrolet on Chenal Parkway proposed a plan to build a new location near Cantrell Road and I-430. However, neighbors in the area...
Food distribution for central Arkansas families in need
As inflation continues to impact the price of food for families across the state, one group is hoping to provide some relief.
clevelandcountyherald.com
Paws For A Cause Addresses Issues Raised on Social Media
RISON - Rison Paws For A Cause, an all-volunteer animal rescue group based in Rison, has announced it has addressed some issues brought up on social media by a former volunteer, and the group plans to continue its effort to rescue animals. The group said in a statement given to the Herald that rescuing animals off the streets, improving their health and finding them homes has been the goal of Rison Paws For A Cause since the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization was formed in 2019. In recent weeks, concerns regarding the rescue were circulated on social media from a former volunteer and members of the community. Some of the posts dealt with the conditions at the shelter, located in a city-owned kennel on Well Road in Rison. Editor's Note: When asked to discuss concerns regarding the rescue and ADH reports for this article in The Herald, the former volunteer declined to comment. Terry Paul, Environmental Health Branch Chief with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), said he has…
Arkansas grocery stores raise prices to keep up with inflation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the past year, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't been affected by inflation, and if you were to take a look at downtown Little Rock, that can easily be seen. Luke Angelo, Assistant Manager at Stratton's Market explained that things have been...
magnoliareporter.com
Standard Lithium, Tetra Technologies move forward with plans for South Arkansas brine
Two companies with interests in the potential production of lithium from brine beneath Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties have announced recent moves. Tetra Technologies of The Woodlands, TX, has made management changes that may spur both lithium and bromine production west of Magnolia. Standard Lithium said it is still contemplating...
Little Rock officials warn of 'discolored' water due to I-30 bridge
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock officials are warning customers of the potential for 'discolored water' as they make the switch to a new main water transmission constructed in the new I-30 bridge. The warning applies to Central Arkansas Water customers, more specifically to those in downtown Little Rock...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
The CALL in Arkansas County to hold an information meeting and a support meeting in DeWitt next week
The CALL in Arkansas County is hosting an information meeting and a support meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, at Unity Baptist Church at 823 W. Fourth St. in DeWitt. Arkansas County CALL Coordinator Carolyn Knowlton said both meetings will begin at 6 p.m. The CALL is a statewide organization that...
arkadelphian.com
Donut Stop Believin’: Hostess celebrates pledge to Arkadelphia
CLARK COUNTY INDUSTRIAL PARK — Although unveiling the enormous Hostess Brands signs at its new facility didn’t go as planned (as seen in the video below), the company’s chief executive officer delivered a message of hope and encouragement to the citizens of Clark County and southwestern Arkansas.
North Little Rock Greyhound depot demolished to make way for future developments
A former Greyhound bus terminal was demolished Tuesday to make way for future developments in North Little Rock.
Final switchover for I-30 Arkansas River bridge set for Friday night
The final phase of moving traffic to the new I-30 bridge between Little Rock and North Little Rock is due to go into effect Friday night.
magnoliareporter.com
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
‘It’s horrible,’ Little Rock historical home catches fire, homeowners dealing with aftermath
A Little Rock family says they spent years trying to restore the historic G.W. Caruth J.C. Cochran House in the historic district of the Governor’s Mansion but all of their hard work went up in smoke after a fire Saturday morning.
Central Arkansas school named National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
This morning two schools in Arkansas received the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Honor, one school being here in Central Arkansas.
Food, Rides, & Entertainment: Arkansas State Fair returning to Little Rock
Get ready to enjoy days of food, rides, and entertainment at the 2022 Arkansas State Fair, returning to the Little Rock metro next month.
Pulaski County prosecutor declines to bring charges in death of Little Rock man during December arrest
Neither a Pulaski County deputy nor Little Rock police will face charges after the December arrest of a Little Rock man ended with his death.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
With the official start to Fall right around the corner and the weather getting cooler, there is plenty to do in the Natural State and in central Arkansas.
Kait 8
TSO bringing “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” to Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra promises to put you in the holiday spirit when its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” winter tour rolls into the Natural State. Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday, the multi-platinum, progressive rock group will perform Friday, Dec. 9, at the arena in North...
Margarita Festival returns to Argenta Plaza
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Times is hosting a Margarita Festival at the Argenta Plaza in downtown North Little Rock on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A number of restaurants will compete for the top prize of having the best margarita. Tickets are still available. General admission tickets are $30 and will […]
