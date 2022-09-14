RISON - Rison Paws For A Cause, an all-volunteer animal rescue group based in Rison, has announced it has addressed some issues brought up on social media by a former volunteer, and the group plans to continue its effort to rescue animals. The group said in a statement given to the Herald that rescuing animals off the streets, improving their health and finding them homes has been the goal of Rison Paws For A Cause since the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization was formed in 2019. In recent weeks, concerns regarding the rescue were circulated on social media from a former volunteer and members of the community. Some of the posts dealt with the conditions at the shelter, located in a city-owned kennel on Well Road in Rison. Editor's Note: When asked to discuss concerns regarding the rescue and ADH reports for this article in The Herald, the former volunteer declined to comment. Terry Paul, Environmental Health Branch Chief with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), said he has…

RISON, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO