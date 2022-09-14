ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, AR

$70 million upscale apartments planned for Rockwater community in NLR

Developers announced a $70 million upscale apartment complex Wednesday (Sept. 14) for the Rockwater community in the Argenta district of downtown North Little Rock. The project will include 360 units and will be known as “The Resort at Rockwater.” Construction is set to begin immediately and is estimated to be complete by Fall 2024.
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief

Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing.  However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review subcommittee. Some […] The post Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Paws For A Cause Addresses Issues Raised on Social Media

RISON - Rison Paws For A Cause, an all-volunteer animal rescue group based in Rison, has announced it has addressed some issues brought up on social media by a former volunteer, and the group plans to continue its effort to rescue animals. The group said in a statement given to the Herald that rescuing animals off the streets, improving their health and finding them homes has been the goal of Rison Paws For A Cause since the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization was formed in 2019. In recent weeks, concerns regarding the rescue were circulated on social media from a former volunteer and members of the community. Some of the posts dealt with the conditions at the shelter, located in a city-owned kennel on Well Road in Rison. Editor's Note: When asked to discuss concerns regarding the rescue and ADH reports for this article in The Herald, the former volunteer declined to comment. Terry Paul, Environmental Health Branch Chief with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), said he has…
Donut Stop Believin’: Hostess celebrates pledge to Arkadelphia

CLARK COUNTY INDUSTRIAL PARK — Although unveiling the enormous Hostess Brands signs at its new facility didn’t go as planned (as seen in the video below), the company’s chief executive officer delivered a message of hope and encouragement to the citizens of Clark County and southwestern Arkansas.
Politics
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam

The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
TSO bringing “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra promises to put you in the holiday spirit when its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” winter tour rolls into the Natural State. Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday, the multi-platinum, progressive rock group will perform Friday, Dec. 9, at the arena in North...
Margarita Festival returns to Argenta Plaza

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Times is hosting a Margarita Festival at the Argenta Plaza in downtown North Little Rock on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A number of restaurants will compete for the top prize of having the best margarita. Tickets are still available. General admission tickets are $30 and will […]
