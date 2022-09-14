Read full article on original website
Beamer discusses South Carolina’s offensive performance
Following the 48-7 loss to Georgia on Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium, second-year head coach Shane Beamer weighed on another disappointing offensive performance by the South Carolina Gamecocks. Beamer disagreed when asked if a complete revamp was needed on that side of the ball. “It’s not a revamp,” he said....
WLTX.com
Former Gamecock head football coach Will Muschamp makes return to Williams-Brice Stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Will Muschamp spent nearly five seasons in charge of the South Carolina program, going 28-30 before being fired in-season after his team stumbled to a 2-5 start in the 10-game season of 2020. Saturday's game with Georgia will mark Muschamp's return to Williams-Brice Stadium for the...
Halftime observations from Georgia football’s road showdown with South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Georgia Bulldogs made themselves right at home in their first road game of the season. Georgia jumped on South Carolina early and had the Gamecocks reeling by scoring three consecutive touchdowns on its way to a 24-0 halftime lead. Below is a quick look at what stood out from the first 30 minutes of play.
Snap Judgments: Georgia football dominates yet again in SEC road victory
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia’s first trip outside the Peach State this season proved quite sweet for the Bulldogs. No. 1 Georgia roughed up South Carolina on Saturday in what proved to be a 48-0 victory for the road Bulldogs. The win added to what’s been an impressive start to the season for Georgia, which ripped apart South Carolina with 24 first-half points and kept its foot on the throttle in the second half of the team’s blowout win over an FBS foe.
Georgia Bulldogs football photos from the 48-7 win over South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Sophomore tight end Brock Bowers scored three touchdowns to help Georgia dominate in a 48-7 victory in its first Southeastern Conference game of the 2022 season. The conference road win featured another outstanding showing on both sides of the ball for Georgia, as its offense scored touchdowns on third straight drives to start the action and its starting defense prevented the opponent from scoring for the second time this season. Plays like the big score by Bowers came by the dozen for the Bulldogs in their first road test of 2022.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina fans have apparently seen enough after sloppy first half against Georgia
Some South Carolina fans have already seen enough Saturday against Georgia. The Bulldogs are hammering the Gamecocks 24-0 at halftime. It’s not even as close as the score indicates either. South Carolina is 0-5 on third down, and Spencer Rattler is 10-of-18 for just 93 yards and 1 interception....
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' victory over South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With Georgia holding a sizable lead early in the third quarter of Saturday’s showdown with South Carolina, Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers took little time to deliver the knockout blow in the form of yet another big play. No. 1 Georgia was up by three...
IN PHOTOS: Gamecocks blasted by Georgia
USC (1-2) will host Charlotte next Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
How to watch: Carolina vs. Georgia
It’s gameday in Columbia as South Carolina welcomes the No. 1 team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs, to Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks (1-1) are coming off of a loss to Arkansas after defeating Georgia State in week one. The Bulldogs (2-0) defeated Samford last week and took down Oregon in week one.
VENT THREAD: Gamecocks go down to Georgia
The border rivalry game is here. Kickoff is just a short time away as South Carolina and Georgia get set to do battle on the football field at Williams-Brice Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon – 12:12 p.m., to be exact – and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Everything Beamer said following the loss to Georgia
South Carolina could not manage to secure its first win in conference play as it fell to Georgia on Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium by a score of 48-7. The Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2) struggled to get anything going offensively as they recorded 306 yards compared to the Bulldogs' (3-0, 1-0) 547 yards.
Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Georgia
We’re less than 24 hours away from kickoff, and it’s time to make our picks. South Carolina is taking on top-ranked Georgia, which is a difficult task to do, even under the best of circumstances. The Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1) enter the game with a banged up secondary and...
USC student goes viral after horrendous Week 1 fantasy performance
Dylan Jackson, a University of South Carolina student, went viral on Twitter Sunday after posting his notoriously bad Week 1 fantasy football performance.
communitytimessc.com
Benedict's Bey Signs Pro Contract With Avides Hurricanes
Benedict College's Ay'Anna Bey has signed a professional contract with the Avides Hurricanes in Scheeßel, Germany. She recently left Columbia to join the team in Germany. Bey finished her stellar career at Benedict as the Lady Tigers' all-time leading scorer with 2,263 career points and all-time leading rebounder with 1,188. She was a two-time SIAC Player of the Year, several All-Region teams and a pair of All-American teams. During her career, the Lady Tigers won a pair of SIAC Championships and Bey was named MVP of the 2020 SIAC Championship.
blpanthers.com
The Cardiac Cats Get ANOTHER Overtime Win Against Newberry!
The Batesburg-Leesville Panthers JV Football team got the win on overtime Thursday night against Newberry High School. Down fourteen points at the half, the Panthers rattled off twenty-six points in the second half to force overtime where they clinched the win 34-32. Amadre Wooden tallied five touchdowns thanks to a resurgent effort by the offensive line in the second half. The defense came up huge in overtime with a game clinching interception by Brodie Leaphart in the end-zone.
wach.com
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
No access after halftime, no snacks past 3rd quarter, student ID required after fight at Richland 2 football game
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District 2 has notified parents and the community of changes to safety measures at athletic events. These new rules come after a fight broke out at a Spring Valley football game against Ridgeview High last Friday night. The large brawl happened near the concession stands on the Spring Valley side of the stadium where several teens from both schools got involved. The chaos of the fight frightened fans who started running out of the stadium. Seven teenagers have now been arrested in connection to the fight.
Travel with the Dawgs: Top restaurants near the University of South Carolina
Before and after the University of Georgia plays football on Saturday, you’ve gotta eat. That’s why we’re working with American Eats to help you find grub wherever you travel to support UGA.
WYFF4.com
Lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina names more coaches, says abuse was repeatedly reported
GREER, S.C. — The attorneys who filed the federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina have expanded the lawsuit, adding multiple new accusers and naming multiple coaches. This story began on Aug. 22 when Scott Foster, the owner and founder of Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance in Greer, died...
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
247Sports
