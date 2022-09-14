ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Beamer discusses South Carolina’s offensive performance

Following the 48-7 loss to Georgia on Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium, second-year head coach Shane Beamer weighed on another disappointing offensive performance by the South Carolina Gamecocks. Beamer disagreed when asked if a complete revamp was needed on that side of the ball. “It’s not a revamp,” he said....
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Snap Judgments: Georgia football dominates yet again in SEC road victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia’s first trip outside the Peach State this season proved quite sweet for the Bulldogs. No. 1 Georgia roughed up South Carolina on Saturday in what proved to be a 48-0 victory for the road Bulldogs. The win added to what’s been an impressive start to the season for Georgia, which ripped apart South Carolina with 24 first-half points and kept its foot on the throttle in the second half of the team’s blowout win over an FBS foe.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

Georgia Bulldogs football photos from the 48-7 win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Sophomore tight end Brock Bowers scored three touchdowns to help Georgia dominate in a 48-7 victory in its first Southeastern Conference game of the 2022 season. The conference road win featured another outstanding showing on both sides of the ball for Georgia, as its offense scored touchdowns on third straight drives to start the action and its starting defense prevented the opponent from scoring for the second time this season. Plays like the big score by Bowers came by the dozen for the Bulldogs in their first road test of 2022.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Lloyd#Razorbacks
247Sports

How to watch: Carolina vs. Georgia

It’s gameday in Columbia as South Carolina welcomes the No. 1 team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs, to Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks (1-1) are coming off of a loss to Arkansas after defeating Georgia State in week one. The Bulldogs (2-0) defeated Samford last week and took down Oregon in week one.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

VENT THREAD: Gamecocks go down to Georgia

The border rivalry game is here. Kickoff is just a short time away as South Carolina and Georgia get set to do battle on the football field at Williams-Brice Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon – 12:12 p.m., to be exact – and will be broadcast on ESPN.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Everything Beamer said following the loss to Georgia

South Carolina could not manage to secure its first win in conference play as it fell to Georgia on Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium by a score of 48-7. The Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2) struggled to get anything going offensively as they recorded 306 yards compared to the Bulldogs' (3-0, 1-0) 547 yards.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Georgia

We’re less than 24 hours away from kickoff, and it’s time to make our picks. South Carolina is taking on top-ranked Georgia, which is a difficult task to do, even under the best of circumstances. The Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1) enter the game with a banged up secondary and...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
communitytimessc.com

Benedict's Bey Signs Pro Contract With Avides Hurricanes

Benedict College's Ay'Anna Bey has signed a professional contract with the Avides Hurricanes in Scheeßel, Germany. She recently left Columbia to join the team in Germany. Bey finished her stellar career at Benedict as the Lady Tigers' all-time leading scorer with 2,263 career points and all-time leading rebounder with 1,188. She was a two-time SIAC Player of the Year, several All-Region teams and a pair of All-American teams. During her career, the Lady Tigers won a pair of SIAC Championships and Bey was named MVP of the 2020 SIAC Championship.
COLUMBIA, SC
blpanthers.com

The Cardiac Cats Get ANOTHER Overtime Win Against Newberry!

The Batesburg-Leesville Panthers JV Football team got the win on overtime Thursday night against Newberry High School. Down fourteen points at the half, the Panthers rattled off twenty-six points in the second half to force overtime where they clinched the win 34-32. Amadre Wooden tallied five touchdowns thanks to a resurgent effort by the offensive line in the second half. The defense came up huge in overtime with a game clinching interception by Brodie Leaphart in the end-zone.
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC
wach.com

Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

No access after halftime, no snacks past 3rd quarter, student ID required after fight at Richland 2 football game

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District 2 has notified parents and the community of changes to safety measures at athletic events. These new rules come after a fight broke out at a Spring Valley football game against Ridgeview High last Friday night. The large brawl happened near the concession stands on the Spring Valley side of the stadium where several teens from both schools got involved. The chaos of the fight frightened fans who started running out of the stadium. Seven teenagers have now been arrested in connection to the fight.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WINNSBORO, SC
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy