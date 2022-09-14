ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
michiganchronicle.com

HYPE Under the Stars Soiree

It’s time for Detroit’s most highly anticipated party with a purpose! “HYPE Under the Stars Soiree”, held at the Madison Building in the heart of Downtown, Detroit will transform the rooftop into a spectacular 18th year celebration for over 150 guest. This year’s event will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. EST. To purchase your tickets visit: https://givebutter.com/HYPEunderthestars2022.
DETROIT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

‘Just punch it’

The name “Lady Champagne” doesn’t begin to describe Lady Champagne. The Louisiana-born blues icon, a Detroit legend for over 30 years, does not tickle you with tiny bubbles. It would take a salvo of more visceral fluids — Lady Magma, Lady Pure Himalaya Melt Water, Lady Kerosene,...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

TEDxDetroit Announces First Wave of Confirmed Speakers for 2022 Event

TEDxDetroit, the premier gathering of leading entrepreneurs, creatives, engineers, educators and artists from Detroit and across Michigan, announces the first group of confirmed speakers who will take to the stage at Detroit’s historic Music Hall Center for the. Performing Arts on Wednesday, October 26. TEDxDetroit features the best and...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
103.3 WKFR

New Witchcraft Cocktail Bar “The Black Salt” Opening In Detroit

For those who tend to hang with the darker crowd, a new bar is opening in Detroit that may make cocktail bar traditionalists squirmish. But that may be the point of "The Black Salt," a Witchcraft Cocktail Bar which will be open soon in Detroit. The bar clearly appeals to a particular crowd, which the owner feels will give similar Detroit area residents new place to call the go-to spot. Zoey Ashwood is an artist who crafted the idea and recently revealed what patrons can expect from her new place of business:
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

The Return of Tour De Troit Celebrates 21st Anniversary of Mobility

On Saturday, September 17, more than 2,500 bikers are expected to peddle their way from the City of Detroit’s Riverside Park – the starting point of this year’s Tour de Troit, located on Detroit’s southwest riverfront, at the foot of West Grand Boulevard and the Ambassador Bridge. Celebrating its 21st anniversary, Tour de Troit features a new starting point (away from its original staging area at Roosevelt Park in front of Michigan Central), a fresh 26-mile-route that will take riders through some of Detroit’s most dynamic and historic neighborhoods, around Belle Isle, and for the first time the entire stretch around West to East Grand Boulevard.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Phyllida Lloyd
Person
Ike Turner
Person
Katori Hall
michiganchronicle.com

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Kicks Off 5th Season in Detroit on Saturday, October 1

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Kicking Off 5th Season in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 1 with massive bike collection at local Home Depot StoresFree Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) Detroit, is once again calling on the public to donate used bicycles on Saturday, October 1 from 9am to 2pm at participating Home Depot stores in Southeast Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
herecomestheguide.com

11 of the Best Wedding Venues in Detroit and Ann Arbor

Getting hitched in Detroit or Ann Arbor? These neighboring cities offer an eclectic array of wedding venues that provide the ultimate setting for your big day. Whether you want a glamorous gala in an iconic event space with Art Deco details, a boho-chic bash on a rooftop with unobstructed downtown views, or a laidback affair at a rustic retreat, you'll find the perfect site to match your style here!
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Cadillac Celestiq turns heads at EyesOn Design Awards

Detroit — The Cadillac Celestiq, the dramatic sedan concept pointing the way to the luxury brand’s electric future, dominated the 2022 EyesOn Design Awards, taking home two trophies. The Celestiq won for Best Use of Color, Graphics, or Materials and for Best Concept Vehicle. In the latter category,...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Performance Info#Detroit Opera House#Photography#Music History#Music Supervisor#Performing#Musical Theater#Ticketmaster Com#Broadwayindetroit Com#Stage Entertainment#North American
AdWeek

WXYZ Detroit Investigative Reporter Jim Kiertzner Retires

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WXYZ investigative reporter Jim Kiertzner is retiring after nearly 50 years in the business. “I’m done with the daily grind,” Kiertzner told...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Teenage boxer from Michigan wins it all at the Boxing Golden Gloves

(CBS DETROIT) - Kentrell Rouser is not just some amateur boxer from Michigan, he is now the best 139-pounder in the country.The 19-year-old native of Pontiac won the 2022 Golden Gloves back in August.Not only did Rouser win his weight class, but he has also named the outstanding boxer of the national tournament.What is amazing about Rouser is the fact that he has less than 20 total fights on his amateur boxing passport.Each day, he travels to the former WBC Junior Middleweight Champion Tony Harrison's Superbad Gym in Detroit."That's where I got the best sparring in the country and that allowed me, to go and win," Rouser says.The future looks bright for Kentrell Rouser, who has his eyes set on winning the Golden Gloves next year as well as representing America in the next Olympic games.
PONTIAC, MI
bridgemi.com

Michigan's unpaid, overworked caregivers reaching a breaking point

Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn’t have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother’s age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
wibqam.com

Detroit highway to become boulevard to address wrongs to Black communities

DETROIT (Reuters) – A Detroit interstate highway whose construction devastated two historically Black neighborhoods will be turned into an urban boulevard – one of 26 major infrastructure projects that will be newly funded by the Biden administration. The U.S. Transportation Department has awarded $104.7 million to replace the...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head

Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy