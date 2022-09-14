Read full article on original website
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
michiganchronicle.com
HYPE Under the Stars Soiree
It’s time for Detroit’s most highly anticipated party with a purpose! “HYPE Under the Stars Soiree”, held at the Madison Building in the heart of Downtown, Detroit will transform the rooftop into a spectacular 18th year celebration for over 150 guest. This year’s event will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. EST. To purchase your tickets visit: https://givebutter.com/HYPEunderthestars2022.
lansingcitypulse.com
‘Just punch it’
The name “Lady Champagne” doesn’t begin to describe Lady Champagne. The Louisiana-born blues icon, a Detroit legend for over 30 years, does not tickle you with tiny bubbles. It would take a salvo of more visceral fluids — Lady Magma, Lady Pure Himalaya Melt Water, Lady Kerosene,...
michiganchronicle.com
TEDxDetroit Announces First Wave of Confirmed Speakers for 2022 Event
TEDxDetroit, the premier gathering of leading entrepreneurs, creatives, engineers, educators and artists from Detroit and across Michigan, announces the first group of confirmed speakers who will take to the stage at Detroit’s historic Music Hall Center for the. Performing Arts on Wednesday, October 26. TEDxDetroit features the best and...
Oooh! Here's a look at the fashion during the Charity Preview
The glitz, the glamour, the new technology! Welcome to the 2022 Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit native, hairstylist behind Lizzo’s Emmy award-winning series shares passion for healthy hair
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Detroit’s very own Lizzo won big at Monday’s Emmy Awards. Her show, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, won in the best competition program category. RuPaul’s Drag Race has won in that category consecutively since 2018. The head of hair for the series,...
New Witchcraft Cocktail Bar “The Black Salt” Opening In Detroit
For those who tend to hang with the darker crowd, a new bar is opening in Detroit that may make cocktail bar traditionalists squirmish. But that may be the point of "The Black Salt," a Witchcraft Cocktail Bar which will be open soon in Detroit. The bar clearly appeals to a particular crowd, which the owner feels will give similar Detroit area residents new place to call the go-to spot. Zoey Ashwood is an artist who crafted the idea and recently revealed what patrons can expect from her new place of business:
michiganchronicle.com
The Return of Tour De Troit Celebrates 21st Anniversary of Mobility
On Saturday, September 17, more than 2,500 bikers are expected to peddle their way from the City of Detroit’s Riverside Park – the starting point of this year’s Tour de Troit, located on Detroit’s southwest riverfront, at the foot of West Grand Boulevard and the Ambassador Bridge. Celebrating its 21st anniversary, Tour de Troit features a new starting point (away from its original staging area at Roosevelt Park in front of Michigan Central), a fresh 26-mile-route that will take riders through some of Detroit’s most dynamic and historic neighborhoods, around Belle Isle, and for the first time the entire stretch around West to East Grand Boulevard.
Three Best Places for Chili in Detroit
Here is a list of the three best places for a hot bowl of flavorful chili in the city of Detroit at Black-owned establishments. The post Three Best Places for Chili in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
michiganchronicle.com
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Kicks Off 5th Season in Detroit on Saturday, October 1
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Kicking Off 5th Season in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 1 with massive bike collection at local Home Depot StoresFree Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) Detroit, is once again calling on the public to donate used bicycles on Saturday, October 1 from 9am to 2pm at participating Home Depot stores in Southeast Michigan.
herecomestheguide.com
11 of the Best Wedding Venues in Detroit and Ann Arbor
Getting hitched in Detroit or Ann Arbor? These neighboring cities offer an eclectic array of wedding venues that provide the ultimate setting for your big day. Whether you want a glamorous gala in an iconic event space with Art Deco details, a boho-chic bash on a rooftop with unobstructed downtown views, or a laidback affair at a rustic retreat, you'll find the perfect site to match your style here!
Longtime Flint pastor remembered for community impact, activism
FLINT, MI - Dr. Lewis Randolph always put the Flint community first throughout his life. On Saturday, Sept. 10, Randolph died at age 76, and the community he loved has banded together to express its gratitude. His son, Marcus Adolphus Randolph, said his father will always be remembered by those...
Detroit News
Cadillac Celestiq turns heads at EyesOn Design Awards
Detroit — The Cadillac Celestiq, the dramatic sedan concept pointing the way to the luxury brand’s electric future, dominated the 2022 EyesOn Design Awards, taking home two trophies. The Celestiq won for Best Use of Color, Graphics, or Materials and for Best Concept Vehicle. In the latter category,...
AdWeek
WXYZ Detroit Investigative Reporter Jim Kiertzner Retires
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WXYZ investigative reporter Jim Kiertzner is retiring after nearly 50 years in the business. “I’m done with the daily grind,” Kiertzner told...
Teenage boxer from Michigan wins it all at the Boxing Golden Gloves
(CBS DETROIT) - Kentrell Rouser is not just some amateur boxer from Michigan, he is now the best 139-pounder in the country.The 19-year-old native of Pontiac won the 2022 Golden Gloves back in August.Not only did Rouser win his weight class, but he has also named the outstanding boxer of the national tournament.What is amazing about Rouser is the fact that he has less than 20 total fights on his amateur boxing passport.Each day, he travels to the former WBC Junior Middleweight Champion Tony Harrison's Superbad Gym in Detroit."That's where I got the best sparring in the country and that allowed me, to go and win," Rouser says.The future looks bright for Kentrell Rouser, who has his eyes set on winning the Golden Gloves next year as well as representing America in the next Olympic games.
Detroit News
Detroit's Sojourner Truth Homes placed on National Register of Historic Places
The Sojourner Truth Homes in Detroit have been placed on the National Register of Historic Places, the official list of United States sites worthy of preservation and protection. The designation means the homes, built in 1941 at Nevada and Fenelon streets, could be eligible for preservation tax credits designed to...
bridgemi.com
Michigan's unpaid, overworked caregivers reaching a breaking point
Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn’t have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother’s age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
wibqam.com
Detroit highway to become boulevard to address wrongs to Black communities
DETROIT (Reuters) – A Detroit interstate highway whose construction devastated two historically Black neighborhoods will be turned into an urban boulevard – one of 26 major infrastructure projects that will be newly funded by the Biden administration. The U.S. Transportation Department has awarded $104.7 million to replace the...
Have you seen Minnie? Missing Detroit woman may be driving burgundy 2014 Nissan Maxima
According to investigators, 38-year-old Minnie Brook was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at her residence in the 15700 block of Ardmore, in the area of Fenkell and Hubbell Ave. on the city’s west side.
Michiganders with disabilities are living in poverty, struggling to afford basics
Jamie Junior is in the market for a wheelchair accessible van but the cost is steep — up to $50,000 for a used one. In the meantime, Junior relies on the city of Detroit’s paratransit services to get to and from work. But the system is not efficient, she said.
These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head
Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
