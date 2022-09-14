Read full article on original website
Live Your Heartwarming Dream in a Priceless Palace in West Richland
It's always fun to look at local real estate and dream a little. If you're looking for the perfect masterpiece, it's here, in West Richland. You may want to get to THIS open house sooner than later. Everything about this 6 bedroom-4 bath home is stunning. From the great room to the main living space, the accents are tremendous in detail.
2 Days in Yakima: What Every Tourist Should Do
I am getting excited because my new friend is coming to visit me here in Yakima. He lives in Canada and I couldn’t believe it when he sent me the text that he finally got his passport renewed after the Canadians endured a six-months-long backlog processing documents. He told me he has two days to come spend with me in Yakima. What all should I have him do and see here?
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is Hosting a Puppy Sale this Weekend
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption sale this weekend. They are holding an emergency adoption event after receiving a large dog intake, reaching full capacity. From Sep. 16-18, all dogs will be 50% off their original adoption fees. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. until...
KIMA TV
Chipotle arrives in the Valley
YAKIMA-- A Chipotle Mexican Grill will open a new location in Yakima today, Sept. 16. The restaurant will also have a "Chipotlane", a drive-through lane for customers to pick up online orders. Chipotle will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day at 2416 Nob Hill Blvd.
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
The Central Washington State Fair Concert Lineup, Are You Ready?
The Central Washington State Fair starts next week in the Palm Springs of Washington – Yakima of course. It’s 10 full days of waffle cones, elephant ears, deep-fried corndogs, carnival rides, and top-notch entertainment. Here's how to win tickets!. You can win tickets from us, just make sure...
ifiberone.com
Leavenworth's mountainside roller coaster materializing on west side of city above US 2
LEAVENWORTH - If you're driving westward through the City of Leavenworth, you might want to look up. After years of permitting, planning and push back, Rimmer & Roeter Construction of Cashmere is making its mark at the edge of the Tumwater Canyon with continued construction of the Tumwater Twister alpine rollercoaster.
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found
YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
nbcrightnow.com
Motorcycle vs car crash on Oregon Ave and W Lincoln Ave
YAKIMA, Wash.- A car crash on W Lincoln Ave is closed in both directions and Oregon Ave eastbound is closed at Clark Ave for a motorcycle vs car crash. Y-P-D tells us the driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old male, was transported to Harbor View Medical Center with minor injuries.
This New Bakery is a Hidden Gem and Within Driving Distance from Yakima
I'm a big fan of locally-sourced baked goods. There's a few places in Yakima and the Yakima Valley to grab something along those lines. For the past couple of months, I've heard about this amazing place seated in humble Prosser, Washington. I finally had a chance to stop by and I'm glad I did.
cwu.edu
Local Businesses, Community Members Prepare for Bite of the Burg
The Ellensburg community is gearing up for the annual Bite of the ‘Burg street festival, which will take place downtown Tuesday, September 20, the day before Central Washington University classes start. The event — to be held from 2-5 p.m. on Fourth Avenue, between Pearl and Ruby streets —...
nbcrightnow.com
Fundraiser for playground upgrades in memory of beloved Yakima librarian who died of cancer last week
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Chris Reid was a librarian at Garfield Elementary School for 14 years. She died last week after battling ovarian cancer for two years. Her family, friends and now the community's trying to keep her memory alive with some playground additions she's always wanted. "It gives us something...
Seize The Dining Deals with EZ Tiger in Yakima This Friday
Every Friday, tap the station app to seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the mouthwatering flavors of EZ Tiger. Are you hungry for something healthy? EZ Tiger is a dim sum & noodle house celebrating the flavors of the pacific rim. Open for lunch and dinner, Tuesday - Saturday. Takeout and delivery options are available.
5 Places to Celebrate National Video Game day in Yakima
Today is National Video Game Day, so whether you're a gamer of today and you love competitive style shooters, or you love the single-player games with stories better than anything Hollywood has put out. Maybe you're an old-school gamer who used to hang out at arcades all-day or were the first on your block to own a Nintendo.
ifiberone.com
Mission Ridge announces big additions ahead of ski season, including a 78% increase in skiable nighttime terrain
WENATCHEE - There will be more terrain to carve at night on Mission Ridge this ski season. Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort announced on Wednesday the expansion of the night light system to accommodate the addition of new terrain for night skiing. 42 new light poles have been added in the Upper Basin of the resort to open several runs off of the Wenatchee Express chairlift. The Wenatchee Express will be open during night ski operations this season in addition to Chair 1, Chair 4, and several surface lifts.
Polo for Pegasus Tournament Happens Saturday in Wenas Valley
Have you heard about Pegasus Project in the Yakima Valley?. Its mission is to provide quality therapeutic riding and other equine-assisted services to improve the health and well-being of people with special physical and emotional needs. Pegasus Project 17th Annual Polo for Pegasus Tournament, September 17th. Join the Pegasus Project...
chainstoreage.com
Nordstrom Rack to open three new stores next fall — here’s where
Nordstrom Rack is expanding its footprint in the Pacific Northwest. The off-price retailer announced plans to open three stores in fall of 2023. Two of the new outlets will be located in Washington — with one in Union Gap and the other in Olympia. The third will be Salem, Ore. With the openings, Nordstrom will operate 12 Nordstrom Rack stores and six Nordstrom stores in Washington, and seven Nordstrom Rack stores and two Nordstrom stores in Oregon.
nbcrightnow.com
Car crash on 1st and Nob Hill in Yakima causing road closures
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: September 15, 2022 6:56. The roads are clear and back open. September 15, 2022 6:00 p.m. Yakima Police are investigating a car crash on 1st St. and Nob Hill in causing the roads to close. Officers are responding to the crash and investigating. This is a developing...
‘Bring Lucian home’: Missing Yakima boy’s family expands search as authorities pull back
YAKIMA, Wash. — The search for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia took on a different note Wednesday morning, as family members took over coordinating search efforts from law enforcement — now without drones, tracking dogs or trained search and rescue personnel. “Right now, all of this has fallen back...
kpq.com
Driver Hits Bicyclist Near Pybus Market
A bicyclist collided with a car near Pybus Market in Wenatchee Friday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called out to an accident on the intersection of east Thurston and south Worthen streets. A 52-year-old driver was going east on Thurston and was trying to go north on south Worthen...
