ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk KIT

2 Days in Yakima: What Every Tourist Should Do

I am getting excited because my new friend is coming to visit me here in Yakima. He lives in Canada and I couldn’t believe it when he sent me the text that he finally got his passport renewed after the Canadians endured a six-months-long backlog processing documents. He told me he has two days to come spend with me in Yakima. What all should I have him do and see here?
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is Hosting a Puppy Sale this Weekend

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption sale this weekend. They are holding an emergency adoption event after receiving a large dog intake, reaching full capacity. From Sep. 16-18, all dogs will be 50% off their original adoption fees. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. until...
WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

Chipotle arrives in the Valley

YAKIMA-- A Chipotle Mexican Grill will open a new location in Yakima today, Sept. 16. The restaurant will also have a "Chipotlane", a drive-through lane for customers to pick up online orders. Chipotle will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day at 2416 Nob Hill Blvd.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
Yakima, WA
Real Estate
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
City
Kittitas, WA
City
Home, WA
102.7 KORD

West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!

Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found

YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dream Home#Linus Realestate#Dreamers#Diaz Brothers#Calling You
nbcrightnow.com

Motorcycle vs car crash on Oregon Ave and W Lincoln Ave

YAKIMA, Wash.- A car crash on W Lincoln Ave is closed in both directions and Oregon Ave eastbound is closed at Clark Ave for a motorcycle vs car crash. Y-P-D tells us the driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old male, was transported to Harbor View Medical Center with minor injuries.
YAKIMA, WA
cwu.edu

Local Businesses, Community Members Prepare for Bite of the Burg

The Ellensburg community is gearing up for the annual Bite of the ‘Burg street festival, which will take place downtown Tuesday, September 20, the day before Central Washington University classes start. The event — to be held from 2-5 p.m. on Fourth Avenue, between Pearl and Ruby streets —...
ELLENSBURG, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Talk KIT

Seize The Dining Deals with EZ Tiger in Yakima This Friday

Every Friday, tap the station app to seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the mouthwatering flavors of EZ Tiger. Are you hungry for something healthy? EZ Tiger is a dim sum & noodle house celebrating the flavors of the pacific rim. Open for lunch and dinner, Tuesday - Saturday. Takeout and delivery options are available.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

5 Places to Celebrate National Video Game day in Yakima

Today is National Video Game Day, so whether you're a gamer of today and you love competitive style shooters, or you love the single-player games with stories better than anything Hollywood has put out. Maybe you're an old-school gamer who used to hang out at arcades all-day or were the first on your block to own a Nintendo.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Mission Ridge announces big additions ahead of ski season, including a 78% increase in skiable nighttime terrain

WENATCHEE - There will be more terrain to carve at night on Mission Ridge this ski season. Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort announced on Wednesday the expansion of the night light system to accommodate the addition of new terrain for night skiing. 42 new light poles have been added in the Upper Basin of the resort to open several runs off of the Wenatchee Express chairlift. The Wenatchee Express will be open during night ski operations this season in addition to Chair 1, Chair 4, and several surface lifts.
WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Polo for Pegasus Tournament Happens Saturday in Wenas Valley

Have you heard about Pegasus Project in the Yakima Valley?. Its mission is to provide quality therapeutic riding and other equine-assisted services to improve the health and well-being of people with special physical and emotional needs. Pegasus Project 17th Annual Polo for Pegasus Tournament, September 17th. Join the Pegasus Project...
YAKIMA, WA
chainstoreage.com

Nordstrom Rack to open three new stores next fall — here’s where

Nordstrom Rack is expanding its footprint in the Pacific Northwest. The off-price retailer announced plans to open three stores in fall of 2023. Two of the new outlets will be located in Washington — with one in Union Gap and the other in Olympia. The third will be Salem, Ore. With the openings, Nordstrom will operate 12 Nordstrom Rack stores and six Nordstrom stores in Washington, and seven Nordstrom Rack stores and two Nordstrom stores in Oregon.
SALEM, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Car crash on 1st and Nob Hill in Yakima causing road closures

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: September 15, 2022 6:56. The roads are clear and back open. September 15, 2022 6:00 p.m. Yakima Police are investigating a car crash on 1st St. and Nob Hill in causing the roads to close. Officers are responding to the crash and investigating. This is a developing...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Driver Hits Bicyclist Near Pybus Market

A bicyclist collided with a car near Pybus Market in Wenatchee Friday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called out to an accident on the intersection of east Thurston and south Worthen streets. A 52-year-old driver was going east on Thurston and was trying to go north on south Worthen...
WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy