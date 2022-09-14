ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MICHELIN WEEKEND – An Amazing Culinary Experience – at The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes Resort – this October 7-9, 2022

Curated Experiences is exclusive weekend hosted by The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes. Guests will take part in exceptional culinary experiences from award-winning and globally recognized chefs along with a through immersion into the unparalleled services, amenities and entertainment of Grande Lakes Orlando. For a sneak peek at...
Your guide to celebrating Oktoberfest in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday marked the start of “Wies’n” or better known by many as Oktoberfest. With this over two-week celebration quickly approaching, now is the time to begin your planning. This grand celebration takes place in Munich, Germany annually and begins with the Mayor of...
Wicked weather spawns funnel cloud over Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – A picture captured in Orlando Thursday shows a large, ominous-looking cloud forming over Walt Disney World’s EPCOT park. The picture was taken near EPCOT by Andrew Klatt, who said he comes from Timberlake, Ohio. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go up again |...
Treat your special someone on Wife Appreciation Day in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Wife Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of September, and it’s aimed at giving those lucky enough to have a wife the opportunity to show their appreciation. This year, Wife Appreciation Day is closing in fast on Sept. 18, so here...
10 Non-Touristy Things to Do in Orlando

The city of Orlando is fondly referred to as the “City Beautiful” for a good reason. In the course of the years, Orlando has evolved into a favorite destination for both national and international visitors. You are reading: Non tourist things to do in orlando | 10 Non-Touristy...
Fun Food Events for Sept 17-23: Farm Finder, Oktoberfest and More

If you can’t get away for a full-on vacation, a day trip to the family-owned restaurants and markets of the coast will lighten your mood and fill your stomach. Check out the current Edible Orlando print edition for a tasty tour through Port Canaveral, Viera, Cocoa Village, Melbourne and beyond. If you already live out that way, congrats on your good taste!
Jack in the Box seeking franchisees as it looks to expand into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The California-based fast-food chain Jack in the Box is looking to grow east of the Mississippi River, and it is eyeing Central Florida for its expansion. The chain — known for its eclectic menu of burgers, tacos and chicken sandwiches — said it is currently looking for franchisees to bring the brand to the Orlando area.
Brevard County Adrenaline Warehouse offers go-karts, zip lines and more

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Adrenaline junkies, unite!. Route 7 Adrenaline Warehouse is a recreational facility located in Rockledge that offers ten activities and attractions for those seeking to have “total, absolute, and mind-blowing FUN.”. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection | Museum Day: How...
Ground Stop Issued for Orlando International Airport

UPDATE: Orlando International Airport is currently experiencing delays due to weather. Find out more here. Air travel can be a bit tricky right now. There have been thousands of delays and cancelations of flights, as well as some issues with baggage. A lot of these issues have been said to be due to staffing issues, but there’s another problem you have to think about when flying — the weather. And, an important weather update is now affecting the airport in Orlando.
Celebrated Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening three new Florida locations

Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is a lauded restaurant with locations across Texas and Florida. They’ve already opened a space in Carrollwood, and have kitchens ready to open in Orlando, Odessa, and Oldsmar. The noted Oldsmar location officially opens September 19. Created by Chef and Restaurateur Damian Mandola best known as Co-Founder of Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and his wife and business partner Trina Mandola, Mandola’s has gained notoriety for its phenomenal array of Italian desserts.
From Kevin Hart to Hogwarts: Here are 9 events happening this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether you want to laugh, scream or sing this weekend, Central Florida has plenty to offer. Universal Studios isn’t the only park at Universal Orlando Resort getting in on the Halloween fun. Islands of Adventure next door is bringing back sinister fun in The Wizard World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade with the nighttime show Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle and the return of Death Eaters. Both return Friday.
Once a retiree’s paradise, Florida’s getting pricey

Ah, Florida, where average temps and ages are both in the 80s. For decades, the state’s been American retirees’ destination of choice. Between 1945 and 2000, a quarter of older Americans who moved between states went to Florida. From April 2020 to April 2021, 300k+ people moved to...
