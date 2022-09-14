Read full article on original website
tastychomps.com
MICHELIN WEEKEND – An Amazing Culinary Experience – at The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes Resort – this October 7-9, 2022
Curated Experiences is exclusive weekend hosted by The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes. Guests will take part in exceptional culinary experiences from award-winning and globally recognized chefs along with a through immersion into the unparalleled services, amenities and entertainment of Grande Lakes Orlando. For a sneak peek at...
click orlando
Your guide to celebrating Oktoberfest in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday marked the start of “Wies’n” or better known by many as Oktoberfest. With this over two-week celebration quickly approaching, now is the time to begin your planning. This grand celebration takes place in Munich, Germany annually and begins with the Mayor of...
orlandoweekly.com
This Orlando vacation home with Dumbo-themed circus arcade and a 'Moana' bedroom is on sale now
These vacation houses out in Reunion have to be in competition with each other. That's the only way we can think to explain the arms race of themed rooms that has even spread to massive mansions in Walt Disney World's tonier resort living sections. By the standards of say, the...
click orlando
Wicked weather spawns funnel cloud over Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. – A picture captured in Orlando Thursday shows a large, ominous-looking cloud forming over Walt Disney World’s EPCOT park. The picture was taken near EPCOT by Andrew Klatt, who said he comes from Timberlake, Ohio. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go up again |...
Popular NY-based Puerto Rican Restaurant To Debut in Central Florida
Mr. Alonzo tells What Now Orlando that the Orlando location will open in mid-October.
wmfe.org
Central Florida gets ready to welcome Puerto Rican evacuees again, if necessary, as Fiona threatens
Leaders who helped Central Florida welcome evacuees after Hurricane Maria are getting ready in case they’re needed again, as Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to bring high winds and flooding to Puerto Rico this weekend. The community leaders and government officials came together in person and via Zoom Friday...
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Orange County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Orlando. Organizers said the giveaway will...
click orlando
Treat your special someone on Wife Appreciation Day in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Wife Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of September, and it’s aimed at giving those lucky enough to have a wife the opportunity to show their appreciation. This year, Wife Appreciation Day is closing in fast on Sept. 18, so here...
A Beer Lover’s Guide to Breweries in Orlando
Local craft breweries in Orlando make for a great date night because of the approachable atmosphere and variety of options. Plus, many Orlando breweries have live entertainment and special events. My husband and I went to a brewery for our first date, and went on to get married at a...
cohaitungchi.com
10 Non-Touristy Things to Do in Orlando
The city of Orlando is fondly referred to as the “City Beautiful” for a good reason. In the course of the years, Orlando has evolved into a favorite destination for both national and international visitors. You are reading: Non tourist things to do in orlando | 10 Non-Touristy...
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Sept 17-23: Farm Finder, Oktoberfest and More
If you can’t get away for a full-on vacation, a day trip to the family-owned restaurants and markets of the coast will lighten your mood and fill your stomach. Check out the current Edible Orlando print edition for a tasty tour through Port Canaveral, Viera, Cocoa Village, Melbourne and beyond. If you already live out that way, congrats on your good taste!
click orlando
Jack in the Box seeking franchisees as it looks to expand into Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The California-based fast-food chain Jack in the Box is looking to grow east of the Mississippi River, and it is eyeing Central Florida for its expansion. The chain — known for its eclectic menu of burgers, tacos and chicken sandwiches — said it is currently looking for franchisees to bring the brand to the Orlando area.
tastychomps.com
Mr Wang Sports BBQ – A Late Night Chinese Pub with Grilled Meat Skewers in West Orlando
Located in West Orlando at the intersection of Kirkman Road and West Colonial Drive – in the same plaza as Golden Sparkling Supermarket and old favorite Formosan Garden / Teriyaki House (Taiwanese), Mr. Wang’s Sports BBQ may be an odd name for an establishment that does not show many sports games on their TVs – at least not on our visit.
click orlando
Brevard County Adrenaline Warehouse offers go-karts, zip lines and more
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Adrenaline junkies, unite!. Route 7 Adrenaline Warehouse is a recreational facility located in Rockledge that offers ten activities and attractions for those seeking to have “total, absolute, and mind-blowing FUN.”. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection | Museum Day: How...
disneyfoodblog.com
Ground Stop Issued for Orlando International Airport
UPDATE: Orlando International Airport is currently experiencing delays due to weather. Find out more here. Air travel can be a bit tricky right now. There have been thousands of delays and cancelations of flights, as well as some issues with baggage. A lot of these issues have been said to be due to staffing issues, but there’s another problem you have to think about when flying — the weather. And, an important weather update is now affecting the airport in Orlando.
Sky Zone Files Application to Serve Food at Clermont Location
Founded in the early 2000s as the foundation for a new type of sporting practice, today Sky Zone serves primarily a sports & entertainment center
thatssotampa.com
Celebrated Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening three new Florida locations
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is a lauded restaurant with locations across Texas and Florida. They’ve already opened a space in Carrollwood, and have kitchens ready to open in Orlando, Odessa, and Oldsmar. The noted Oldsmar location officially opens September 19. Created by Chef and Restaurateur Damian Mandola best known as Co-Founder of Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and his wife and business partner Trina Mandola, Mandola’s has gained notoriety for its phenomenal array of Italian desserts.
From Kevin Hart to Hogwarts: Here are 9 events happening this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether you want to laugh, scream or sing this weekend, Central Florida has plenty to offer. Universal Studios isn’t the only park at Universal Orlando Resort getting in on the Halloween fun. Islands of Adventure next door is bringing back sinister fun in The Wizard World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade with the nighttime show Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle and the return of Death Eaters. Both return Friday.
theapopkavoice.com
Once a retiree’s paradise, Florida’s getting pricey
Ah, Florida, where average temps and ages are both in the 80s. For decades, the state’s been American retirees’ destination of choice. Between 1945 and 2000, a quarter of older Americans who moved between states went to Florida. From April 2020 to April 2021, 300k+ people moved to...
click orlando
Giant immersive art installation, interactive mazes coming to downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A giant inflatable and immersive art installation along with interactive mazes, an inflatable garden and more are coming to Orlando in October. Airplay is running through Oct. 30 at Seneff Arts Plaza and the front yard at Dr. Phillips Center. [TRENDING: Florida man accused of using...
