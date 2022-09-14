People Are Once Again Calling Out A Royal Double Standard After Harry And Meghan Got Attacked For Holding Hands At The Queen’s Lying-In-State

Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth’s Damning Comment About Meghan Markle Attending Prince Philip’s Funeral Will ‘Never Be Discussed’ Claims Royal Author
According to royal author Tom Bower, Queen Elizabeth made a damning comment about Meghan Markle ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral.
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Get Emotional at Queen's Funeral Procession
The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex visibly grieved the Queen during Wednesday's moving service Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are mourning the royal family's matriarch. The Princess of Wales, 40, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, were visibly emotional during the service saluting the arrival of Queen Elizabeth's coffin at Westminster Hall Wednesday, where it will lie in state until her funeral next Monday. Standing shoulder to shoulder with their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry, Kate and Meghan seemed to blink back tears before the monarch's coffin, which was...
Prince Harry 'Terrified' Meghan Markle Will Skip The Queen's Funeral Following Tensions With The Royal Family
Royal drama! As rumors of tension between King Charles III and Meghan Markle continue, Prince Harry is concerned the Duchess of Sussex may decide to fly back to the United States and leave him to attend his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral by himself. Article continues below advertisement. This comes...
Prince Harry Reportedly Once Said Kate Middleton Was ‘Almost a Prisoner’ at Kensington Palace
'You are very imprisoned and everyone knows what you're doing,' royal expert Ingrid Seward said of life at Kensington Palace for Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children.
Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle follow the queen’s coffin in solemn procession to Westminster Hall
Camilla, Queen Consort, was joined by Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in vehicles following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday. Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, also rode in a vehicle in the procession including the queen consort and duchesses. Their car followed behind the queen's coffin as it headed to Westminster Hall to begin lying in state in London.
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry Say Windsor Castle is Different Without Queen Elizabeth
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death during a Sept. 10 walkabout, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton remarked how Windsor Castle feels different without the monarch there.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly joined royal family for dinner at Buckingham Palace
The royal family sat down for dinner together at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after receiving the Queen’s coffin, multiple outlets have reported.King Charles III and the Queen Consort attended the family meal along with the other children and grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to CNN. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also joined members of the royal family – including the Prince and Princess of Wales – for the intimate sit-down dinner inside Buckingham Palace in London, per Page Six.Lady Sarah Chatto and Earl Snowdon, the children of the Queen’s late sister, Princess Margaret, were also...
Royal Expert Says Prince Harry Rejected Chance to Visit Queen Elizabeth in the Weeks Before Her Death
Prince Harry rejected an offer to visit Queen Elizabeth weeks ahead of her death says royal expert Katie Nicholl.
Prince Harry Reacts to Not Being Able to Wear Military Uniform to Queen's Funeral
It was previously reported that Prince Harry would not be able to wear a military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral or any corresponding events. Now, the Duke of Sussex is speaking out about the matter. Entertainment Tonight reported that a spokesperson for Harry delivered a message about the news, noting that he will be wearing "mourning suit" attire for the funeral.
Harry, Meghan excused from ‘royal protocol’ at Queen funeral events: expert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not break protocol by holding hands at Queen Elizabeth II’s procession on Wednesday – because they are not working members of the royal family. “Harry and Meghan are grieving relatives and are under no obligation to follow royal protocol,” body language expert...
The Queen bravely sat alone at Prince Philip’s socially distanced funeral… after Meghan and Harry ditched The Firm
AS EVER, the Queen summed it up in one telling sentence. Referring to her grandson Prince Harry’s £18million wedding to Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle, she said simply: “The dress was far too white.”. According to royal expert Ingrid Seward: “In just six words, she expressed her...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join the Royal Family as Queen Elizabeth’s Casket Arrives in London
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to show up alongside members of the royal family following the queen's death. On Tuesday, September 13, the Sussexes joined King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Prince Kate to receive Queen Elizabeth II's casket at Buckingham Palace. On Wednesday, September 14, they appeared for the procession of the queen's coffin to Westminster Palace.
What To Expect From Prince Harry And Meghan At The Queen’s Funeral
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have mourned the late monarch at several funeral proceedings this week. Most recently, on Sept. 14, the couple appeared alongside the royal family at the Queen’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state ahead of her state funeral on Sept. 19. The royal family, as well as world leaders Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, are expected to appear at the funeral, including Harry and Meghan.
Prince Harry, Prince William Walk Behind Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin as It Leaves Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth II's body has left Buckingham Palace for the last time. Mourners came out in droves on Wednesday to see the historic procession of the late British monarch as her coffin traveled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Somberly walking behind Her Majesty's casket was her son, King Charles...
One Of Harry And Meghan's Friends Makes A Big Mistake On Live TV About The Queen's Coffin
Because the late Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her body has been lying in state at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh prior to being transported back to London to lie in state at Westminster Abbey (via the BBC). When journalist and biographer Omid Scobie spoke on live television about this plan, he made a critical error (via Daily Mail).
Princess Anne Shares Emotional Statement About Her Mother's Last 24 Hours as Queen’s Coffin Arrives at Buckingham Palace
Princess Anne looked emotional as her mother’s coffin was flown from Edinburgh to London today, and this evening joined the rest of the family to receive the queen's body at Buckingham Palace. As the glass hearse drove slowly toward Buckingham Palace, clapping could be heard from people lining the...
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With Prince William & Kate In 1st Photos As They Mourn Queen
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted reuniting with Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday (September 10) outside of Windsor Castle. The foursome greeted onlookers as they viewed tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement from Buckingham Palace, a royal spokesperson said William, who is now called the Prince of Wales, “invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales” for the walkabout.
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Final Days: Hosting Parties, Grieving a Dog—and a TV Weatherman Crush
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth was left “distraught” by the death of one of her oldest and most faithful dogs in the months before her own death, and took special steps to see that the dog’s remains were flown back to Windsor so it could be buried alongside one of its old friends, it was reported Saturday.
