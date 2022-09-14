ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Australia's dumbest criminal? Thief crashes a $250,000 stolen car into a cop wagon after police tracked him through its GPS system

By Padraig Collins
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A 20-year-old man has become a serious contender for Australia's dumbest criminal after allegedly stealing a $250,000 car and then crashing it into a police vehicle.

The alleged offender used a stolen Ford Territory to hitch up a trailer with the Nissan Skyline GTR on board.

The Skyline had recently been imported to Australia and the owner had fitted it with GPS tracking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AmmDe_0hvpGVhz00
The alleged offender used a stolen Ford Territory to hitch up a trailer with the Nissan Skyline GTR on board, then crashed it into a police vehicle. Pictured is the scene after the car later crashed into a fence

On Wednesday. he noticed suspicious movement in Nutfield, Victoria and called the police.

Using the GPS details, the police followed the Ford Territory carrying the Nissan through Diamond Creek - 23km north-east of Melbourne's CBD - and tried to intercept it.

But the Territory then crashed into a police vehicle on Reynolds Road.

The collision caused some damage, but no one was injured.

A police Air Wing aircraft then followed the Ford through Hurstbridge before it crashed into a fence at a property on Kamarooka Drive.

The driver fled on foot, but police arrested the Bundoora man a short time later.

He is helping police with their enquiries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I4RRT_0hvpGVhz00
Police used GPS to track a stolen vehicle. The driver then allegedly crashed into a police vehicle. Pictured is a stock image of police crime scene tape

