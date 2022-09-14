Australia's dumbest criminal? Thief crashes a $250,000 stolen car into a cop wagon after police tracked him through its GPS system
A 20-year-old man has become a serious contender for Australia's dumbest criminal after allegedly stealing a $250,000 car and then crashing it into a police vehicle.
The alleged offender used a stolen Ford Territory to hitch up a trailer with the Nissan Skyline GTR on board.
The Skyline had recently been imported to Australia and the owner had fitted it with GPS tracking.
On Wednesday. he noticed suspicious movement in Nutfield, Victoria and called the police.
Using the GPS details, the police followed the Ford Territory carrying the Nissan through Diamond Creek - 23km north-east of Melbourne's CBD - and tried to intercept it.
But the Territory then crashed into a police vehicle on Reynolds Road.
The collision caused some damage, but no one was injured.
A police Air Wing aircraft then followed the Ford through Hurstbridge before it crashed into a fence at a property on Kamarooka Drive.
The driver fled on foot, but police arrested the Bundoora man a short time later.
He is helping police with their enquiries.
