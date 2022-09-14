Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'Great honour' for my son to be pallbearer
A man whose son carried the Queen's coffin has described it as a "great honour" for his family. Senior Aircraftman Toby Stafford flew with the coffin on the flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt and will be part of the Queen's funeral on Monday. His father Peter Stafford said: ""He...
BBC
Lakhimpur: India family shattered by rape and murder of Dalit sisters
Days after two sisters were found hanging from a tree in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a post-mortem has reportedly confirmed that the girls were raped and murdered. The BBC's Geeta Pandey reports from the girls' village in Lakhimpur district where their families are trying to come to terms with their colossal loss.
BBC
The dazzling crown resting on top of the Queen’s coffin
The Queen's coffin is now lying in state in Westminster Hall having been escorted from Buckingham Palace by King Charles, Princes William and Harry, and other senior royals. On top of the coffin sits the Imperial State Crown, perhaps the most familiar item in the Crown Jewels - a priceless collection of tens of thousands of gemstones collected over the centuries by British kings and queens.
BBC
Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day
The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Coldstream Guardsman hid water from Queen under bearskin
A Coldstream Guard who was given a bottle of water by the Queen has said he hid it under his bearskin as he was frightened of being caught with it. Alan Saddler, from Kirkby Lonsdale, was 17 and guarding Windsor Castle on a hot day in 1992 when the incident happened.
AOL Corp
Review: Let us celebrate the odd, heartfelt gem that is 'The Silent Twins'
Agnieszka Smoczynska’s strange, whimsical and somber film “The Silent Twins” feels like a minor miracle. In a cinematic landscape where it seems like there’s only room for the predictably bombastic or prestigious, the odd, heartfelt gems that manage to slip through are to be celebrated. Adapted...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II took refuge in Gloucestershire pub during blizzard
A Gloucestershire man has told how the Queen had to take refuge in a pub during a snow storm because his vehicle blocked her route. Phil Rumney said his pick-up truck got stuck in snow on the A46, near Old Sodbury, in 1981. Her Majesty's car pulled up behind Mr...
'A roaring from my body': Novelist Cai Emmons on writing while running out of time
Cai Emmons discusses being diagnosed with ALS shortly after finishing the surrealist California novel "Unleashed," one of two novels out this September.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celeste Ng Did Not Set Out to Write This Book
The best-selling author returns with 'Our Missing Hearts,' a novel that boldly tackles anti-Asian racism
BBC
Nick Robinson: The 'tap tap' amid the silence of Westminster Hall
Inside Westminster Hall, what struck me most was the incredible peace - the silence. It is a hall that I have been into many times. The silence was created not merely by the absence of the noise of our modern age, not merely by the fact there are no phones, no chatter, but something different.
Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley review – in search of the elusive author
If Agatha Christie remains elusive, it’s not for the want of those trying to find her. Janet Morgan’s official biography of 1984 and Laura Thompson’s equally detailed but ultimately more impressionistic portrait of 2007 have both been updated and reissued; and there are numerous other analyses that try to understand how the woman who routinely described herself as a housewife became Britain’s bestselling novelist of all time. Enter historian Lucy Worsley, whose declared intention is to rescue Christie, who died in 1976 at the age of 85, from the misperceptions that cling to her life and her works of fiction.
‘Feminist icon’ Miss Marple returns in 12 new authorised mystery stories
Authors of a new collection of stories featuring one of Agatha Christie’s most beloved creations, Miss Marple, have described the character as a “feminist icon” and “one of the great unsung heroines of literature”. The collection, titled Marple, marks the first time anyone other than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson review – exuberant nightclub saga
London’s criminal underworld between the wars is brought vividly to life in this witty ensemble tale
BBC
Renee MacRae: Woman's 'deep love' for murder accused
A trial has heard how a woman was "deeply in love" with the man accused of murdering her and their young son. William MacDowell, 80, denies murdering Renee MacRae and their son Andrew MacRae in the Highlands 46 years ago. His trial heard a statement given to police by Mrs...
Vox
In Ducks, Kate Beaton of Hark! A Vagrant goes bleak and desolate
In the late 2000s and early 2010s, Kate Beaton’s Hark! A Vagrant webcomic was, to a certain brand of internet user, a very big deal. It was the sort of thing you would probably read if you also read The Toast and The Awl and Hyperbole and a Half (all of which, of course, I did): whimsical, sweetly ridiculous little sketches about Napoleon, the businesswomen of the 1980s, and the love between a pirate and his nemesis.
The Best Books for a Broken Heart
For years after my last failed relationship, I would hoard lines from books that seemed to describe my ex perfectly and devastatingly. “It gratified him to feel like a desperate man,” Willa Cather writes of the surly husband, Frank, in O Pioneers! “His unhappy temperament was like a cage; he could never get out of it; and he felt that other people, his wife in particular, must have put him there.” Yes, yes, that was exactly how he was! I thought, scribbling down the quote.
BBC
Lindisfarne Gospels on show in Newcastle
The 1,300-year-old Lindisfarne Gospels have returned to north-east England for the first time in almost a decade. The jewel-adorned manuscript, created by Eadfrith, Bishop of Lindisfarne - in honour of St Cuthbert - has gone on display at Newcastle's Laing Art Gallery. It is being loaned from the British Library...
BBC
Queen's children hold sombre watch over Queen's coffin
King Charles with Princess Anne and Princes Edward and Andrew have held a silent vigil around the Queen's coffin. Wearing military uniform, they stood with their heads bowed for about 10 minutes as the public filed past. Prince Andrew wore his uniform for the occasion, despite being stripped of his...
Fiction: Gambling with Monkeys. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
Engadget
‘Running with the Devil’ offers an unpleasant glimpse at the ‘real’ John McAfee
The following article discusses the themes explored in the documentary, which includes substance abuse, mental health, gun violence and suicide. We all know, or knew, that guy. Not in your social circle, but known nonetheless; someone’s older brother, cousin or drinking buddy. Whenever they have a captive audience they tell you tales of their exploits when they’re not kicking around suburban Lowestoft. In between puffs of cigarette smoke and the cheapest whiskey available, they’ll say they tried to join the army, but the recruitment people told them they were just too brilliant to waste in an infantry unit. Or they're an off-duty bodyguard who was lying low because The Mafia was looking for them (don’t ask why, shut up). Or that they had just signed a contract to replace The Undertaker at The Wrestling™ and would be jetting off to the US in the near future. The intensity of their testimony may, for a brief second, sucker you in, but you’ll soon realize that these people are more Walter Mitty than Walter White. Now imagine what that guy would look like if they’d been handed $100 million, and you’ll get a fairly decent portrait of John McAfee in his later years.
Comments / 0