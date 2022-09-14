Dave Matter's SEC college football Week 3 predictions: Can Texas A&M save its season?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Oklahoma’s regular-season games against Southeastern Conference teams will have to wait until the Sooners are officially a conference member. The SEC said Wednesday it has instructed Georgia and Tennessee to postpone home-and-home games scheduled for the next two seasons. The second meetings with both teams were scheduled for after Oklahoma and Texas leave the Big 12 Conference and start playing in the SEC in 2025.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO