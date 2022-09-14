ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Dave Matter's SEC college football Week 3 predictions: Can Texas A&M save its season?

By Dave Matter St. Louis Post-Dispatch
thecutoffnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Lane Kiffin
NBC Sports

Oklahoma games vs. SEC’s Georgia, Tennessee postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Oklahoma’s regular-season games against Southeastern Conference teams will have to wait until the Sooners are officially a conference member. The SEC said Wednesday it has instructed Georgia and Tennessee to postpone home-and-home games scheduled for the next two seasons. The second meetings with both teams were scheduled for after Oklahoma and Texas leave the Big 12 Conference and start playing in the SEC in 2025.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy