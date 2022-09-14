ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dad of 15-year-old killed in horror ute smash calls for a major change to Australian cars and stricter rules for P-plate drivers: 'Lily's legacy'

By Kylie Stevens
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A grieving dad is calling for stricter laws for P-platers, including speed and passenger limits, as he prepares to say goodbye to his beloved daughter.

John van de Putte's 15-year-old girl Lily was one of five teens tragically killed when a Nissan Navara ute smashed into two large trees in Buxton, southwest of Sydney, on September 6.

As he prepares for Lily's funeral on Friday, Mr van de Putte wants to do everything he can to ensure her passing isn't in vain.

He is planning to lobby the NSW government to enforce stronger laws governing provisional drivers and harsher penalties for those who break the rules, which he hopes will be Lily's legacy, the Daily Telegraph reported.

'P-plate laws need to be stricter. Why can't they have speed immobilisers? That would be a very positive start,' Mr Van de Putte said.

Both sides of NSW politics have indicated their willingness to meet with the families of the Buxton crash victims to discuss stricter laws for young drivers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEdXP_0hvpFXRE00
A heartbroken John van de Putte is determined to ensure the tragic death of his daughter Lily (pictured with her dad) isn't in vain

State roads minister Natalie Ward and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet agreed they would be willing to meet with grieving families to discuss tougher laws, as Opposition Leader Chris Minns did when families are 'ready', the Daily Telegraph reported.

Mr Minns wants a review into how repeat speeding offenders can keep their provisional licence.

It was alleged in court last week the licence of alleged P-plate driver Tyrell Edwards licence had been suspended for two three-month periods in less than 18 months.

It comes as Mr van de Putte opened up to Daily Mail Australia about his heartbreaking final kiss with Lily.

Lily was so worried he wouldn't come home from surgery last Tuesday that she ran out into the driveway to say goodbye, hugging him as though it was the last time they would see each other.

He tried to assure her daughter everything would be OK, giving her one last kiss and hug and saying: 'You have nothing to worry about. It's only a simple operation, I love you, and I'll see you tomorrow.'

When he woke following the operation on Wednesday, Lily was dead.

Also killed in the crash were Lily's best friend Gabriella McLennan, 14, along with Summer Williams, 14, Antonio Desisto, 15, and Tyrese Bechard, 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26UWil_0hvpFXRE00
Lily van de Putte, 15, (pictured) who died last Tuesday in a ute crash, along with four of her friends

The alleged P-plate driver, Tyrell Edwards, survived with minor injuries and was subsequently charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death. He was refused bail in Picton Local Court on Thursday.

Despite initial reports alleging most of the young passengers were not wearing seatbelts, Mr van de Putte alleged that all passengers were wearing seatbelts, aside from one.

Mr van de Putte remembered his last conversation with Lily fondly.

He was about to be taken to hospital before kidney surgery - a relatively standard procedure for people who have multiple sclerosis, like Mr van de Putte.

'As I was leaving for hospital, I gave her a kiss and a cuddle and I played some weird music to annoy her,' he said.

'Then she ran out into the driveway to give me a hug, and I left.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvB0s_0hvpFXRE00
John van de Putte (pictured with Lily) was in hospital when his daughter died in a car accident
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEeLi_0hvpFXRE00
Lily van de Putte (pictured) was staying with her friend's family on the night of the crash

Overnight on Tuesday, while he was unconscious, Lily - who was an aspiring electrician - sent him a text message that read: 'Dad, can I go out?'

He read that message on Wednesday morning, and said he knew she was gone because he had multiple missed calls and his son came into his hospital room in tears.

Mr van de Putte explained his daughter had been staying with Gabriella's family on the night of the accident because he was in hospital and her mother was in Melbourne tending to a family member who had a stroke.

At about 7pm that night, the girls asked Gabriella's parents if they could go out for ice-cream.

They were allowed to go, provided Lily phoned her mother to ask for permission.

She never called her mother, but told her best friend's parents that she did and that was allowed to go out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXJXs_0hvpFXRE00
Gabriella McLennan is pictured left with her best friend, Lily van de Putte. They died together in a car crash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtO7Q_0hvpFXRE00
Gabriella McLennan (pictured) had never been allowed to be driven by a friend before last Tuesday

Mr van de Putte described Gabriella's mum and dad as 'the strictest parents in the world' who decided to give their daughter some leeway and let her make the two-minute trip to McDonald's for ice-cream.

Gabriella had never been allowed to ride in the car with a P-plate driver before last Tuesday - prior to that, she had only ever been driven around by close family members.

The teens were permitted to go out for an hour, but the parents began to worry when the girls were weren't home by 8pm.

When calls to their phones went unanswered, Gabriella's father went out to look for them and stumbled upon the wreckage.

Lily's dad said he doesn't blame Gabriella's parents and has no ill feelings towards them 'at all'.

'If I were to trust any parents, it would have been them,' he said.

'Gabby's mum is the most caring mother I've ever known, she'd do anything for her daughter and she treated Lily like her own daughter.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HaFM_0hvpFXRE00
Lily van de Putte is pictured when she was a child. Her dad said she was incredible talented at sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JlVHl_0hvpFXRE00
Lily van de Putte wanted to be an electrician (pictured holding a drill) when she left Picton High School

Lily's older sister wrote a heartfelt tribute to the schoolgirl on Saturday: 'You will never be forgotten, not in a million years. Not a day will go by that I won't think of you.

'The memories we shared, the laughs and the cries. You have gone out of our lives way too soon.'

Through her devastation, Gabriella's mother responded: 'I miss you so much Lils... You will forever be in my heart. You and Gabby were joined by the hip always laughing non-stop.'

'Tell Gabby I love her, in heaven.'

When asked how he will remember his daughter, Mr van de Putte gushed about how empathetic she was.

Lily once donated her McDonald's dinner to a homeless woman asking for money, and gave another homeless person a stack of blankets on another occasion.

She was also a very talented athlete who often came first or second in sports carnival races.

'When she finished, she'd zip off to help the kids who were struggling to finish,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OXVaL_0hvpFXRE00
Tyrese Bechard (pictured right) and Summer Williams (left) also died in the car accident last Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VhThj_0hvpFXRE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lfsx1_0hvpFXRE00
Pictured: Antonio Desisto, 15, who died on Tuesday alongside four of his friends in a car accident

The father also recalled earlier periods in her life - after his multiple sclerosis diagnosis but before he was confined to a wheelchair.

'Lily was about eight and I would fall over all the time, and every time I did she'd put a pillow under my head and she knew to call the ambulance,' he recalled.

When he got an electric wheelchair, Lily would sit on his lap on the way to primary school.

When she got older, she'd jump on her skateboard and hold on to the back.

Mr van de Putte travelled to about eight countries with Lily and said she was very curious about the world.

'She'd ask me about things she saw on TikTok and ask me if they were true, and then she'd go and Google it to learn more about it,' he said.

While he and Lily's mother are separated, Mr van de Putte said his ex-wife worked fulltime but always found the time to do different art projects with her daughter when she got home - 'no matter how tired she was,' he said.

A family friend set up a Go Fund Me campaign for Lily's family following the tragic accident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBtbG_0hvpFXRE00
Driver Tyrell Edwards, 18, was the sole survivor of the crash and has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death

