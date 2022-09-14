ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in east Columbus crash

Two dead in east Columbus crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QMGEvw. How a journey with Alzheimer’s impacted a four-star …. How to avoid suspicious charges to your bank account. Volunteers work to end food insecurity in central …. Ohio 2022 school report cards posted with a new look. Multi-million dollar crime...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three people in a basement arrested by SWAT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after SWAT went to a home in north Hilltop. According to Columbus Division of Police, the suspects were found in a basement on North Wayne Avenue and gave themselves up peacefully. The arrests stemmed from situation in Whitehall, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Woman hit in leg after bullets pierce house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cars and houses were hit by a rain of bullets in the early hours of Friday, injuring a woman in the leg inside her home. Bullets struck several vehicles and two houses in the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop about 3 a.m., Columbus police say. A bullet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

They rammed an Ohio deputy’s cruiser. Sheriff says stolen checks and a gun were found in the car

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested in Fairfield County on Friday after the pair crashed into a deputy’s cruiser. Authorities responded to a home on State Route 595 on Friday after reports of a burglary, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. Deputies said several items had been stolen, including checks and […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grease#Thieves#Police#Body Cam#Lawmakers#Property Crime
sunny95.com

Would-be burglar is city’s latest homicide victim

COLUMBUS – A man who was injured while trying to rob a Merion Village home last month died almost three weeks later, police said. Officers responding to a reported burglary in progress in the 400 block of Hinman Avenue at 10:01 p.m. found Darion Mullins, 55, lying in front of the home covered in blood, Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus pilot program will offer immediate aid to domestic violence victims

Columbus pilot program will offer immediate aid to domestic violence victims. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DwjSW5. Columbus pilot program will offer immediate aid to …. How a journey with Alzheimer’s impacted a four-star …. Thursday Evening Forecast 9-15-22 How to avoid suspicious charges to your bank account. Volunteers work to end...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Local restaurants adapting amid summer struggles

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A staple restaurant in Columbus announced they will be closing their doors on Saturday. They are not the first Columbus restaurant to fall this summer. The Market in Italian Village announced the news to customers on social media that they would serve their final meal Saturday. The owners would not say […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with Chatterton Road murder in court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man charged with a shooting death near Nafzger Park in east Columbus in July will appear in court this morning. According to the complaint, in the evening of July 7, Xavier Colvin, 22, and three others drove to the Cross Key Apartments on Chatterton Road. There they allegedly fired handguns […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Third person exits Johnstown city council

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — After the mayor and a councilmember were recalled last month in a special election, a third member of Johnstown’s city council has resigned. Johnstown, which is next to the site where Intel is investing $20 billion to manufacture computer chips, became an official city after the 2020 census, and much larger […]
JOHNSTOWN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus officer who killed Donovan Lewis was previously fired from job

Above: Body camera footage shows the moments leading up to the shooting of Donovan Lewis. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police has released the personnel file for an officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man, which showed he was previously terminated and won his job back. The release of Officer […]
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .

Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How IMPACT helped a mom after her son was shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman whose son was shot while riding a scooter opened up to NBC4 about her journey after the incident. Moneaca Collin’s son had just rented a scooter on the Scioto Mile in June when a person opened fire and sprayed the street, striking two people and several cars. A bullet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Phys.org

Recreating 'ghost neighborhoods' destroyed by highways

The building of the interstate highway system in Columbus split and sometimes destroyed entire neighborhoods, mostly those housing African Americans, immigrants and other minorities. Now a team of researchers from The Ohio State University are working to digitally recreate these "ghost neighborhoods" in 3D so that people can see, and...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police go to hospital after man shows up shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy