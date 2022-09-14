Read full article on original website
Two dead in east Columbus crash
Two dead in east Columbus crash.
Columbus police: Man shot in burglary attempt dies, homicide investigating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man shot when police said he attempted to break into a home last month has died, and the Columbus Division of Police Homicide Unit is now investigating the incident. On Aug. 18 at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Hinman Avenue for a call of a […]
2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
Three people in a basement arrested by SWAT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after SWAT went to a home in north Hilltop. According to Columbus Division of Police, the suspects were found in a basement on North Wayne Avenue and gave themselves up peacefully. The arrests stemmed from situation in Whitehall, police said.
Donovan Lewis’ mother, attorneys say police violated Andre’s Law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of an unarmed Black man killed by Columbus police sat beside two attorneys as she described life without her son for the past 16 days. During an interview with NBC4 on Thursday, Donovan Lewis’ mother, Rebecca Duran, and family attorneys reacted to new details in the employment record of […]
Woman hit in leg after bullets pierce house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cars and houses were hit by a rain of bullets in the early hours of Friday, injuring a woman in the leg inside her home. Bullets struck several vehicles and two houses in the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop about 3 a.m., Columbus police say. A bullet […]
They rammed an Ohio deputy’s cruiser. Sheriff says stolen checks and a gun were found in the car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested in Fairfield County on Friday after the pair crashed into a deputy’s cruiser. Authorities responded to a home on State Route 595 on Friday after reports of a burglary, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. Deputies said several items had been stolen, including checks and […]
Woman injured, multiple cars and houses damaged in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was injured and multiple houses were struck by bullets after a shooting in southwest Columbus early Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue around 3 a.m., according to Columbus police. Police said the woman was shot in her...
Would-be burglar is city’s latest homicide victim
COLUMBUS – A man who was injured while trying to rob a Merion Village home last month died almost three weeks later, police said. Officers responding to a reported burglary in progress in the 400 block of Hinman Avenue at 10:01 p.m. found Darion Mullins, 55, lying in front of the home covered in blood, Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
Columbus pilot program will offer immediate aid to domestic violence victims
Columbus pilot program will offer immediate aid to domestic violence victims.
Local restaurants adapting amid summer struggles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A staple restaurant in Columbus announced they will be closing their doors on Saturday. They are not the first Columbus restaurant to fall this summer. The Market in Italian Village announced the news to customers on social media that they would serve their final meal Saturday. The owners would not say […]
Man charged with Chatterton Road murder in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man charged with a shooting death near Nafzger Park in east Columbus in July will appear in court this morning. According to the complaint, in the evening of July 7, Xavier Colvin, 22, and three others drove to the Cross Key Apartments on Chatterton Road. There they allegedly fired handguns […]
Third person exits Johnstown city council
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — After the mayor and a councilmember were recalled last month in a special election, a third member of Johnstown’s city council has resigned. Johnstown, which is next to the site where Intel is investing $20 billion to manufacture computer chips, became an official city after the 2020 census, and much larger […]
Parents of teenagers who steal Kias, Hyundais meet with central Ohio authorities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to curb Columbus' epidemic of Kia and Hyundai car thefts and protect the lives of teenage thieves, parents of the group "Kia Boys" met with law enforcement and nonprofits to discuss solutions. "I think it shows where we are with how much of...
Columbus officer who killed Donovan Lewis was previously fired from job
Above: Body camera footage shows the moments leading up to the shooting of Donovan Lewis. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police has released the personnel file for an officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man, which showed he was previously terminated and won his job back. The release of Officer […]
Union representing Kroger workers in Central Ohio files strike authorization
CINCINNATI — After failing to reach a tentative agreement this week, Kroger employees’ union in the Columbus-area voted for strike authorization. >>Ohio judge temporarily blocks abortion ban in state; Local clinic reopens doors starting next week. Our news partners at 10TV report a spokesperson from the store chain...
Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .
Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
How IMPACT helped a mom after her son was shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman whose son was shot while riding a scooter opened up to NBC4 about her journey after the incident. Moneaca Collin’s son had just rented a scooter on the Scioto Mile in June when a person opened fire and sprayed the street, striking two people and several cars. A bullet […]
Recreating 'ghost neighborhoods' destroyed by highways
The building of the interstate highway system in Columbus split and sometimes destroyed entire neighborhoods, mostly those housing African Americans, immigrants and other minorities. Now a team of researchers from The Ohio State University are working to digitally recreate these "ghost neighborhoods" in 3D so that people can see, and...
Police go to hospital after man shows up shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
