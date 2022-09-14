Read full article on original website
checkoutdfw.com
Travel Texas: Weatherford, a town that perfectly mixes the old and new together
Weatherford is 20 minutes west of Fort Worth and if you haven’t been, you should. The town’s motto is “growing with tradition,” and this perfectly describes the mix of old and new spirit that inhabits the town. What makes Weatherford so pretty?. Personally, I love the...
bluevalleypost.com
It’s fall lawn seeding time in Johnson County — Here are one local expert’s tips
It’s that time of year again, Johnson County: fall seeding time, when local lawn mavens look to rehab their yards from the stress of summer and set up for green growth next spring. The Post, as it’s done in the past, recently spoke with Dennis Patton, extension master gardener...
One Of The Most Haunted Hotels In Texas Is Hosting A Ghost Walk This Weekend Only Three and Half Hours From Midland
Halloween is just around the corner so everyone is starting to talk about all things frightening. We talk about haunted houses and Halloween adventures. Earlier in the week, I wrote an article about the most haunted hotels in Texas and the Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells. Construction on the Baker...
brownwoodnews.com
Two sentences handed out in 35th District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Clark R. Perry pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to 15 years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Andrew...
Burleson elementary teacher resigns after 'unacceptable' comment to student
BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An elementary school teacher in Burleson has resigned after school officials opened an investigation into something the teacher said to a student.In a letter sent to parents of students in the teacher's classroom, Principal Lauri Allen wrote that the teacher at Clinkscale Elementary said "something unacceptable" to a child.Allen wrote that she learned about the incident September 9, immediately removed the teacher from the classroom and notified the child's parents. The letter also says the school filed a report with state Child Protective Services.A spokesperson for Burleson police confirmed an officer took a report Thursday regarding the incident.Burleson ISD didn't immediately reply to questions about how administrators were made aware of what happened.Last year, the district agreed to place cameras in classrooms that had students with communication difficulties after two teachers were arrested and accused of abusing some special education students.
Great Harvest Bread Co. to Open in Weatherford
The franchise will offer all types of breads, goodies made from scratch.
