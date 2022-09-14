Russell Wilson ready to move past Seattle loss: 'It’s all about response'

ENGLEWOOD — Russell Wilson wanted to go for it on fourth-and-five at the end of the Broncos' game Monday night.

Denver's new quarterback said Wednesday he "always believes in having the ball" in his hands at the end of the game. But coach Nathaniel Hackett opted for a 64-yard field goal attempt instead, which was missed and has become the biggest storyline in Denver in the days since.

"I was at the line of scrimmage ready to go for it, too," Wilson said. "I was calling a play and we were ready to go, but that’s what we decided, and we went with it. We missed by, I don’t know, a yard maybe, maybe half a yard. It was close.

"I always trust (Hackett's) decisions and everything else, but I’m also always ready to go try to do it if we need to."

Wilson, and the Broncos, are ready to move on from the loss and the controversial decision to kick the long field goal — even if they continue to get questions about the game. And while most outside of the Broncos locker room believe the sky is falling after a disappointing Week-1 loss, Wilson said the confidence in the locker room hasn't wavered.

"I think you realize you don’t win it all in one day or one game," Wilson said. "You win it through a journey and a process. I think you have to have amnesia playing this game. You have to be able to remember the great moments but also forget them, too, in the midst of the game. You have to be able to — after the game postgame, you look at everything and see what went well and what didn’t go well."

For Wilson, a lot went well in his Broncos debut. He finished 29 of 42 for 340 yards and one touchdown. The offense totaled 433 yards, moving the ball relatively easily on the Seahawks.

But after going 0-for-4 in the red zone with two fumbles at the goal line, Wilson knows that's where the Broncos need to clean up their game.

"We had some great opportunities," Wilson said. "I always call them, ‘Game Altering Plays,’ or ‘GAP’ plays. Those game altering plays, we have to make them and that’s the difference in that game."

Wilson now looks to secure his first win as a Bronco on Sunday against the Texans, in what will be his home debut at Empower Field at Mile High. Wilson said playing in front of Broncos Country will be "a monumental moment" for himself and the franchise.

And this time, he hopes he and his team can deliver those "Game Altering Plays" in front of a home crowd that has high expectations.

“I’m always encouraged, not discouraged, but I think you always want to win," Wilson said. "That’s what I play the game for, to win. But I think from what I saw from our team was our ability for us to respond in the midst of adversity, in the midst of the game. Obviously, we had penalties and we had different things happen throughout the game that didn’t go our way, but with a minute and less or so, we had a chance to win the game.

"I believe, No. 1, in myself, but two I believe in this football team and what we can do."