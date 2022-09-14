A “Back to the 70s” birthday party is planned for Moo-La’s 50th in downtown Stephenville on Friday, September 23, 2022. The event is hosted by the City of Stephenville and will include a ceremony and cow parade by the beautiful OSVE Dairy Holsteins at 5 p.m., followed by free hot dogs and pulled pork sandwiches from Western Dairy Transport, free milk from DairyMAX, milk & cookie pairings by Volleman’s Dairy, free t-shirts from TSU’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and free limited edition 1891.

STEPHENVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO