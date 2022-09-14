Read full article on original website
Related
osceolacountydailynews.com
NCC Again Ranks High — This Time Called A Good Return On Investment
[1]Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon institution of higher learning again ranks high — this time being called a good return on investment. According to an organization called the Bipartisan Policy Center, Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon has been ranked among the top Higher Education Institutions across the nation and in Iowa for a student’s return on their financial investment in higher education.
Comments / 0