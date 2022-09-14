ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick man was killed in a crash in North Kingstown on Saturday. The crash involving a red Toyota and a blue Hyundai happened just before 12 p.m. on Slocum Road. The driver of the Hyundai, a 61-year-old man, and the passenger, a 58-year-old...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taunton, MA
City
New Bedford, MA
City
South Dartmouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Fairhaven, MA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
City
Dartmouth, MA
Dartmouth, MA
Government
rinewstoday.com

The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins

The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

‘The shark kept trying to get under the boat’

“We were fishing southeast of Newport in sight of land and picking up some nice cod, fluke and sea bass in about ninety feet of water,” said Greg Vespe, executive director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA). So when his crew said, “let’s try catching another shark,” Vespe said, “easier said than done.”
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Experience Project#Native Land#Photography#Wampanoags#English#Massasoit
country1025.com

3 of Massachusetts’ 20 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close Permanently

Bed Bath & Beyond announced in August that it will be closing around 150 stores and laying off 20% of it’s workforce as a part of a financial restructuring. We now know which Massachusetts locations will close. 3 Bay State locations are on the list – Dorchester, Milford, and Seekonk. The closing dates have yet to be announced but our thoughts are with anybody whose jobs will be affected as a result.
SEEKONK, MA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rimonthly.com

Not Back to School: An Explainer on Rhode Island’s Teacher Shortage

Kyra Shindler can’t recall why she picked glow sticks for her eighth-grade English research project. She doesn’t remember how she related them to a book she and her fellow classmates read that year, or the book itself, or if she ever presented her findings to the class. But she’ll never forget the intoxication of academic freedom to write as she pleased.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Paypal
News Break
Politics
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Mayor Plans to Appeal Retirement Board Decision

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell's office says the city administration plans to appeal a decision from the retirement board last week granting former Acting Fire Chief Paul Coderre a pension. Coderre had been fired in January for allegedly lying about work-related injuries while collecting around $200,000...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Fire Chief to retire in November-promotions announced

Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
BARNSTABLE, MA
rimonthly.com

Garden to Table: Garden City’s Dining Scene Satisfies All Appetites

More than just a shopping destination, Garden City is home to seventeen eateries (with two more on the way!). Rhode Island’s culinary scene has many things going for it: Federal Hill dominates the Italian scene while South County is known for supplying some of the state’s best clam shacks. And yet, there are very few spots that provide a catch-all dining destination. Garden City Center in Cranston is one of those places. It may be best-known for its shopping, but with seventeen (yes, seventeen) eateries on the property, it’s also a foodie haven. Even better, the Center’s central location makes its noms accessible to discerning palettes all over the state. Here’s just a sampling of what on the menu.
CRANSTON, RI
capecod.com

Tractor-trailer overturns in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A tractor-trailer overturned in Falmouth around 1 PM Friday. The crash happened on Thomas B. Landers Road at Turner Road. Live wires came down requiring Eversource to respond to the scene. Reports indicated the driver needed to be extricated from the wreckage but did not appear to be seriously injured. Thomas B. Landers Road was closed in the area. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police and the Mass State Police truck team. About 50 Eversource customers in the area lost power because of the crash.
FALMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy