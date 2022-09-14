More than just a shopping destination, Garden City is home to seventeen eateries (with two more on the way!). Rhode Island’s culinary scene has many things going for it: Federal Hill dominates the Italian scene while South County is known for supplying some of the state’s best clam shacks. And yet, there are very few spots that provide a catch-all dining destination. Garden City Center in Cranston is one of those places. It may be best-known for its shopping, but with seventeen (yes, seventeen) eateries on the property, it’s also a foodie haven. Even better, the Center’s central location makes its noms accessible to discerning palettes all over the state. Here’s just a sampling of what on the menu.

CRANSTON, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO