6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
New Opportunity Opens For Plymouth Residents: Everything You Need To KnowDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
You're Invited! Family Funday Will Support Local Family Whose Son Was Diagnosed With LeukemiaDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Fall Foliage tours in New England: Here are 5 of the best official tours
Fall is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to purchase tickets in advance for one of New England’s many multi-day fall foliage tours for leaf-peeping lovers. Visitors can pack their bags, book a trip and witness some of the most stunning peak fall foliage the country has to offer.
NECN
Beachside Dining? Open Off Season? This Cape Cod Restaurant Has It All
Cape Cod has no shortage of restaurants, but there’s a sweet spot that’s hard to land in. A lot of the more popular ones are not by the water, and many of those that are on the water are seasonal spots. Finding a beachside restaurant on the Cape...
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
ABC6.com
Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick man was killed in a crash in North Kingstown on Saturday. The crash involving a red Toyota and a blue Hyundai happened just before 12 p.m. on Slocum Road. The driver of the Hyundai, a 61-year-old man, and the passenger, a 58-year-old...
ecori.org
Organic Hemp Farm in Hopkinton First of its Kind in Rhode Island Cannabis Industry
HOPKINTON, R.I. — Among the horse barns and turf fields of South County lies an agricultural endeavor looking to provide high-quality cannabis crops that won’t get you high. Lovewell Farms, Rhode Island’s only certified-organic hemp farm, produces a wide range of cannabidoil (CBD) products under a model of...
rinewstoday.com
The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins
The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
Friday Night Blitz: Regular season in full swing
The high school football season is back in action with teams across the state returning to the gridiron.
johnstonsunrise.net
‘The shark kept trying to get under the boat’
“We were fishing southeast of Newport in sight of land and picking up some nice cod, fluke and sea bass in about ninety feet of water,” said Greg Vespe, executive director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA). So when his crew said, “let’s try catching another shark,” Vespe said, “easier said than done.”
country1025.com
3 of Massachusetts’ 20 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close Permanently
Bed Bath & Beyond announced in August that it will be closing around 150 stores and laying off 20% of it’s workforce as a part of a financial restructuring. We now know which Massachusetts locations will close. 3 Bay State locations are on the list – Dorchester, Milford, and Seekonk. The closing dates have yet to be announced but our thoughts are with anybody whose jobs will be affected as a result.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
rimonthly.com
Not Back to School: An Explainer on Rhode Island’s Teacher Shortage
Kyra Shindler can’t recall why she picked glow sticks for her eighth-grade English research project. She doesn’t remember how she related them to a book she and her fellow classmates read that year, or the book itself, or if she ever presented her findings to the class. But she’ll never forget the intoxication of academic freedom to write as she pleased.
ABC6.com
North Kingstown Town Council meeting turns divisive amidst ‘litter box’ allegations
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown Town Council fielded concerns of allegations in the district that were brought to the public’s attention last week by Councilwoman Mary Brimer. Brimer told ABC 6 News last week that parents in the district have reported litter boxes in school...
New Bedford Mayor Plans to Appeal Retirement Board Decision
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell's office says the city administration plans to appeal a decision from the retirement board last week granting former Acting Fire Chief Paul Coderre a pension. Coderre had been fired in January for allegedly lying about work-related injuries while collecting around $200,000...
Turnto10.com
3 Rhode Island men charged in scheme to defraud car dealerships in 2 states
(WJAR) — Three Rhode Island men are charged in a scheme to defraud car dealerships in Rhode Island and New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced on Thursday. The three men are accused of using stolen identities to secure financing for a vehicle online and...
capecod.com
Barnstable Fire Chief to retire in November-promotions announced
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
rimonthly.com
Garden to Table: Garden City’s Dining Scene Satisfies All Appetites
More than just a shopping destination, Garden City is home to seventeen eateries (with two more on the way!). Rhode Island’s culinary scene has many things going for it: Federal Hill dominates the Italian scene while South County is known for supplying some of the state’s best clam shacks. And yet, there are very few spots that provide a catch-all dining destination. Garden City Center in Cranston is one of those places. It may be best-known for its shopping, but with seventeen (yes, seventeen) eateries on the property, it’s also a foodie haven. Even better, the Center’s central location makes its noms accessible to discerning palettes all over the state. Here’s just a sampling of what on the menu.
3 RI schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools
The U.S. Department of Education released this year's list of National Blue Ribbon schools, and three Rhode Island schools made the list among 297 in the country.
capecod.com
Tractor-trailer overturns in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A tractor-trailer overturned in Falmouth around 1 PM Friday. The crash happened on Thomas B. Landers Road at Turner Road. Live wires came down requiring Eversource to respond to the scene. Reports indicated the driver needed to be extricated from the wreckage but did not appear to be seriously injured. Thomas B. Landers Road was closed in the area. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police and the Mass State Police truck team. About 50 Eversource customers in the area lost power because of the crash.
At least 4 people injured after truck goes airborne in Rhode Island
CRANSTON, R.I. — A multi-car crash in Cranston ended with a full-size pickup landing on top of another car on Thursday evening. Cranston police said a blue Dodge Ram was launched into the air after crashing into a car. The pickup then landed on another vehicle, according to WJAR.
WCVB
Truck has roof seared off on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The roof of a tractor-trailer was sheared off early Thursday when the vehicle struck a footbridge on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. near Magazine Street. Only one lane of traffic is getting around the crash. Trucks are not allowed...
