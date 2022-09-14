Read full article on original website
NCC Again Ranks High — This Time Called A Good Return On Investment
[1]Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon institution of higher learning again ranks high — this time being called a good return on investment. According to an organization called the Bipartisan Policy Center, Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon has been ranked among the top Higher Education Institutions across the nation and in Iowa for a student’s return on their financial investment in higher education.
Osceola County Voters To Decide On EMS Tax In November
Sibley, Iowa — After the November general election, the Osceola County Board of Supervisors will know how the citizens of Osceola County feel about using a new law to help pay for emergency medical services. The law allows counties to declare EMS an essential service like police or fire...
