Fairhaven, MA

addictedtovacation.com

15+ Apple PIcking Farms In Massachusetts & How To “Pick” The Right One!

Apple picking is a popular hobby in the US, specifically in Massachusetts. The state is home to many apple-picking farms. “Apple picking” is a phrase that automatically conjures visions of people with big baskets wandering around an orchard, picking apples for some larger-than-life edible manufacturer. While that is partially true, apple picking is a great hobby if taken seriously. Massachusetts is home to big and small apple farms and orchards. Besides their farm produce, these places offer amenities different from the usual.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Solve It 7: A Dying Wish

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A local man’s dying wish was for his children to receive some money they had coming to them. But his family says they had difficulties getting it, so they contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story. It has been a heartbreaking year for...
DUXBURY, MA
WNAW 94.7

This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fairhaven, MA
WCVB

Some refugees arriving in Boston stay in hospital up to a week

BOSTON — The new Mattapan apartment, albeit one shared with other families, for Marie and her daughter marks the end of a years-long journey that took her from Haiti to Chile, then mostly on foot to the U.S.-Mexico border, all to flee the violence and poverty in Haiti. Arriving...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

The Oldest Bar In Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Historic Massachusetts Home Up For Sale For the First Time in 326 Years

The last time this home was on the market was 1696. I feel like I just made a typo but nope, that’s correct. 326 years ago Peter the Great was a world leader. Could you imagine anybody actually going by any first name with “the Great” tacked on after it nowadays? Kanye might go for it… but I’m pretty sure it wouldn’t catch on. Anyway, back to the house.
CONCORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

State officials shut down illegal Quincy daycare

QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities shut down an illegal daycare at a Quincy residence on Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) says they received a complaint of unlicensed care in the area of 65 Burgin Parkway. With the assistance of Quincy Police, officials responded to the home and found that illegal care was occurring, according to an EEC spokesperson.
QUINCY, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Reports 7,936 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 7,936 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,860,512 cases and 20,206 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 182 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

3 of Massachusetts’ 20 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close Permanently

Bed Bath & Beyond announced in August that it will be closing around 150 stores and laying off 20% of it’s workforce as a part of a financial restructuring. We now know which Massachusetts locations will close. 3 Bay State locations are on the list – Dorchester, Milford, and Seekonk. The closing dates have yet to be announced but our thoughts are with anybody whose jobs will be affected as a result.
SEEKONK, MA
94.9 HOM

How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?

Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
Turnto10.com

State says bluefin tuna catch was illegal

(WJAR) — Environmental police officers issued a criminal summons to a Massachusetts charter boat captain for allegedly failing to have the required commercial fishing license and permit. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said environmental police came across the boat fishing commercially for giant bluefin tuna in state...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

