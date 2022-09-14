ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

Town-Wide Yard Sale Coming to Wareham Thanks to This Frugal Resident

Town-wide yard sales seem to be a growing trend on the SouthCoast, with more and more towns getting on board to bring the community together in search of hidden treasures. After attending the town-wide yard sale in both Acushnet and Fairhaven, Wareham resident Michelle Annadale took the initiative and scheduled the first town-wide yard sale for her area.
WAREHAM, MA
CBS Boston

WATCH: Two deer spotted swimming a mile off Nantucket

NANTUCKET - You've probably heard a lot about sharks and whales in the ocean this summer - but what about deer?A fisherman shot video of two bucks, one adult and one juvenile, swimming about a mile off the east coast of Nantucket with their antlers poking out from the water.While this is something you don't see every day, deer are actually known to be avid swimmers. 
NANTUCKET, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Fairhaven Town Auction this weekend

Fairhaven will hold its annual town auction this Saturday, 9/17/22, beginning at 9 a.m., at the BPW garage, 5 Arsene Street, Fairhaven. Items that have been declared surplus by various town departments will be auctioned off. COUNCIL ON AGING. 1 Swintek 7000 electric typewriter. 4 drawer small tan filing cabinet.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
country1025.com

3 of Massachusetts’ 20 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close Permanently

Bed Bath & Beyond announced in August that it will be closing around 150 stores and laying off 20% of it’s workforce as a part of a financial restructuring. We now know which Massachusetts locations will close. 3 Bay State locations are on the list – Dorchester, Milford, and Seekonk. The closing dates have yet to be announced but our thoughts are with anybody whose jobs will be affected as a result.
SEEKONK, MA
capecod.com

Tractor-trailer overturns in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A tractor-trailer overturned in Falmouth around 1 PM Friday. The crash happened on Thomas B. Landers Road at Turner Road. Live wires came down requiring Eversource to respond to the scene. Reports indicated the driver needed to be extricated from the wreckage but did not appear to be seriously injured. Thomas B. Landers Road was closed in the area. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police and the Mass State Police truck team. About 50 Eversource customers in the area lost power because of the crash.
FALMOUTH, MA
newportthisweek.com

Boat Parade – Sunday, Sept. 18

12 Metre Yacht Club, Newport Station, hosts 2022 North American Championship. Newport, RI: This Friday September 16, the 12 Metre Yacht Club, Newport Station, will host the first day of the 12 Metre North American Championship in the waters of Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island Sound. Seven iconic boats from the Vintage Onawa to the sleek Challenge XII will race over three days in two divisions to lay claim to this coveted trophy. Past winner, Kevin Hegarty’s US 16 Columbia will try again to outsail those in the Traditional Class for the 2022 title. Several of these boats were either winners of the America’s Cup or were built and raced for this purpose. US 16 Columbia won in 1958 and US 17 Weatherly won in 1962 and will be skippered by Commodore of the 12 Metre Yacht Club, Steve Eddleston.
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Conrad’s Law walk draws about 150

The family of Conrad Roy III, who died by suicide in 2014 at the urging of someone he knew, held an awareness/memorial 5K walk/run on Saturday, 9/10/22 at Fort Phoenix in Fairhaven, to gain support for “Conrad’s Law,” which would make suicide coercion illegal in Massachusetts. The state is one of only seven that do not have a law on the books.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Turnto10.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Fall River crash

(WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said a motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident Thursday evening near exit 14B on Route 195 in Fall River. Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash closed the ramp to Route 24 northbound, according to a tweet. Police said there were no other...
FALL RIVER, MA
WBEC AM

The Oldest Bar In Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
1420 WBSM

Fall River Police Seize Illegal Gun at Rail Trail

FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men have been arrested and an illegal handgun seized after police broke up a group of people on the Quequechan Rail Trail late Thursday night. Police said that vice and gang unit detectives were conducting surveillance near the rail trail in response to a recent increase in people trespassing on the trail after its 9 p.m. closing time.
FALL RIVER, MA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Best selling author to visit Fairhaven

New York Times bestselling author Michael Tougias will present a slide presentation on his book The Finest Hours: The True Story of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Most Daring Sea Rescue, on Monday, 9/26/22, at Fairhaven town hall, 40 Center Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presentation starts at 6:30.
FAIRHAVEN, MA

