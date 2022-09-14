PLACER COUNTY - Days after winds caused the Mosquito Fire to flare up in size, spreading towards the town of Foresthill, the firefight is continuing. Overnight, there was no fire growth and containment is up slightly.SIZE AND PROGRESS The fire is now estimated to be 71,292 acres in size and is 21% contained as of Saturday morning. There are 3,873 people battling the fire. The Mosquito Fire started Sept. 6 next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. To date, Cal Fire says 78 structures have been destroyed and 9,236 ...

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO