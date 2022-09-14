ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

eastcountytoday.net

Councilmembers Ask Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe to Resign

On Thursday, Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Mike Barbanica and Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock called for the resignation of Mayor Lamar Thorpe during a press conference. The call for the resignation came after this publication broke the news that the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors agreed to a $350k settlement with two victims who sued the Los Medanos Healthcare District and its executive director Lamar Thorpe, who is also Mayor of Antioch.
ANTIOCH, CA
galtheraldonline.com

Paul Sandhu — Galt City Council

Galt Vice Mayor Paul Sandhu is seeking reelection to City Council in the general election this November. Sandhu told the Herald that he wants to focus on public safety, fiscal responsibility and quality of life if elected for a second term. The other candidates vying for three council seats are...
GALT, CA
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom says Prop. 30 is "trojan horse", firefighters calling it an answer to "crisis"

SACRAMENTO -- As the Mosquito Fire continues to burn in El Dorado and Placer counties, supporters of a November ballot measure believe, if passed, the results could reduce the number of acres burned in California every year by 300-500K. Proposition 30  proposes a 1.75% increase on personal income for taxpayers who make more than $2 million annually. The revenue collected from this new tax would support zero-emission vehicle programs and wildfire response and prevention plans. Supporters of the measure told CBS13 it would reinforce California's aggressive climate action plans and prevent deadly wildfires. They say the increased revenue from the taxes will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
capradio.org

Sacramento City Council OKs new military equipment policy for police. How did it change?

The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday approved a new military equipment policy, despite some residents claiming the police department failed to meet state law requirements. Compared to the initial policy city officials authorized in December, the new version includes equipment left out last time, items police might buy annually and a change to a section about maintaining supply levels.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

2022 Update Placer County’s Shifting Electorate

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County, long a bastion of conservatism in California continues to change. Waves of development, family friendly neighborhoods and great weather continue to attract highly educated residents and entrepreneurs from throughout California. Prosperity and opportunity has followed. As the population continues to grow, the move to...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
galtheraldonline.com

Planning defers to Council on housing project layouts

The Galt Planning Commission on Sept. 8 declined to change square footage requirements for houses at the planned Summerfield subdivision on Twin Cities Road, deferring to a previous decision by City Council. The developer has the option to appeal the decision to Council. Located on 58 acres of annexed land...
GALT, CA
KCRA.com

High-wage semiconductor campus coming to Sacramento region

Hundreds of high-wage jobs could be coming to Rancho Cordova in a move that's being billed as the largest high-wage jobs project in the Sacramento region's history. Solidigm, a U.S.-based subsidiary of global semiconductor company SK hynix, Inc., announced it has selected this city for its global research and development campus.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Concerns Raised Over Potential Copperopolis Biosolids Composting Facility

Copperopolis, CA – Community members expressed frustration and concerns at two community meetings recently regarding the possibility of a biosolids composting facility in Copperopolis, and now the Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) wants to set the record straight. The facility would be stationed at the district’s wastewater treatment plant...
COPPEROPOLIS, CA
galtheraldonline.com

About Town

The Galt Beautification Committee and Youth Commission host a regular street cleanup on the Saturday after the third Thursday of the month. The next cleanup is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. Check the city of Galt Facebook page as the day approaches for the meeting location. Bells Across...
GALT, CA
galtheraldonline.com

Meeting Minders

Galt Parks & Recreation Commission, 6 p.m., every other month (in odd-# months), Council Chambers, 380 Civic Dr. Arcohe School Board, 7 p.m., Media Center (East Campus), 11715 Ivie Road, Herald, 748-2313. Galt Beautification Committee, 10 a.m., Community Development Dept., 495 Industrial Drive, 366-7130. Galt Chamber Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., (at...
GALT, CA
abc10.com

California Drought: How desalination could help the water crisis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's record-breaking summer is coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the heat and drought are over. A surprisingly robust rain event is forecast for this weekend, but it won't put a dent in the drought. The National Weather Service is forecasting 0.50'-1" of rain in the Sacramento area with the heaviest amounts in the northern Sacramento Valley.
CALIFORNIA STATE
galtheraldonline.com

C Street project likely to break ground in spring

The C Street Enhancement Project is planned to begin construction in spring 2023, according to early projections that city staff and a contractor presented at the Sept. 6 Galt City Council meeting. Council also had several items related to parks and recreation, heard about a plan to promote Galt to businesses and chose to keep a contested accounting position.
GALT, CA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe

If you have limited time but want to experience plenty of spectacular scenery, this stunning drive from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe might be the perfect road trip for you. Your journey through the Northern California Sierras takes in charming small towns, sparkling lakes, mountain vistas and a glimpse of America's pioneer past.
SACRAMENTO, CA

