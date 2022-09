Northwest Medical Group interventional cardiologists, Anshuman Das, M.D., FACC, FASCAI and Fahd Syed, M.D., MPH, FACC, recently added a new office in the medical offices adjacent to Northwest Health – La Porte, located at 1331 State St., in La Porte. Both will continue to see patients in their Valparaiso office.

LA PORTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO