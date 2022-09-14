NORTH FORK — In recent months some of you may have noticed a new face behind the old counter at the local Napa Auto Parts store in North Fork. For those who have, you’ll know the man behind the counter to be Patrick Tachella, and for those who don’t, feel welcome to stop by and say hi. Patrick is an affable man who welcomes good conversation, and it’s never a bad idea to get to know the person who just might be helping you fix your car someday.

NORTH FORK, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO