Clovis, CA

CBS47 Sidelines Week 5 (9/16/22)

Buchanan comes from behind to beat Memorial and stay undefeated this season. Redwood upsets Hanford, handing the Bullpups their first loss of the season. Three golfers from The First Tee of Fresno are this week’s High School Hot Shots as they get set to head to Pebble Beach for next week’s Pure Insurance Championship.
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis North plays host to Fentanyl Town Hall

On Thursday, September 15th, a large crowd gathered to fill a lecture hall at Clovis North High School to discuss the problems faced with the drug Fentanyl and overdoses in general in the Central Valley. The event, broadcast live on local television and on Fox26 News’ social media, consisted of...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
FRESNO, CA
galtheraldonline.com

Glance Back

Mr. and Mrs. Dan Fachner of Galt motored to Medford, Ore. a week ago Saturday to spend the weekend visiting their son, Dan, who is now stationed at Camp White, Ore. They report finding Dan in excellent health and well pleased by Army life. q q q. Miss Matilda Altnow...
GALT, CA
Bruce Peterson
galtheraldonline.com

New-school parade

Students and faculty of the old Galt Grammar School wait for permission to continue their parade to the new Galt Grammar School. The old school (background) was built in 1879 and was the second school in Galt, replacing the Harvey Grove Schoolhouse. A new school built in 1915 replaced the old Galt Grammar School and was located between E and F streets and Fifth and Sixth streets, taking up a city block. The Galt Grammar School student body faces west on B Street at the Fourth Street intersection. The Brewster building is to the right.
GALT, CA
Hanford Sentinel

History of Lemoore comes to life at annual cemetery walk

The history of Lemoore will come alive once more at this year’s Legends of Lemoore Cemetery Walk. The Sarah Mooney Museum will present its annual cemetery walk fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Lemoore Cemetery. “[The Cemetery Walk] allows us to have historical outreach and preserve our mission...
LEMOORE, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Business Spotlight: North Fork Napa Auto Parts

NORTH FORK — In recent months some of you may have noticed a new face behind the old counter at the local Napa Auto Parts store in North Fork. For those who have, you’ll know the man behind the counter to be Patrick Tachella, and for those who don’t, feel welcome to stop by and say hi. Patrick is an affable man who welcomes good conversation, and it’s never a bad idea to get to know the person who just might be helping you fix your car someday.
NORTH FORK, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These 2 Clovis Unified schools won a national award

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of Clovis Unified schools have won the U.S. Department of Education’s 2022 National Blue Ribbon Award. The announcement on Friday recognized a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. The Clovis Unified schools of Granite Ridge Intermediate and […]
CLOVIS, CA
galtheraldonline.com

About Town

The Galt Beautification Committee and Youth Commission host a regular street cleanup on the Saturday after the third Thursday of the month. The next cleanup is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. Check the city of Galt Facebook page as the day approaches for the meeting location. Bells Across...
GALT, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This Fresno movie theater is closing its curtains forever

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The UA Broadway Faire movie theatre in Fresno is closed, effective Thursday, Sept. 15, company officials say. The theater is located in northwest Fresno at 3351 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711. The movie screening venue was well known to the community as another option when other local theaters were packed. […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia

VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Classes canceled following fire at Dos Palos High School

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Classes have been canceled for the remained of the week after a fire broke out at Dos Palos High School. The Merced County Fire Department responded to the high school around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning for an industrial fire. When crews arrived they say...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Young musical duo wins finale of Merced’s Got Talent

The young musical duo of The Real Just ‘M’ won last Saturday’s finale of Merced’s Got Talent in front of a packed house inside the Black Box Theater of the Multicultural Arts Center. Runner-up honors went to youth singer Tony Mendoza and Third Place went to...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘No danger’ at Bullard High School, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Fresno Police Department say there is not an active shooter at Fresno’s Bullard High School, after reports of a police response at the campus Wednesday morning. In a post on social media, officers wrote that there are no injuries at Bullard High School – or any other school […]
FRESNO, CA

