Sac kill those sharrows on H St
The block of H Street between 7th Street and 8th Street in downtown Sacramento has shadows instead of a bike lane. There is a bike lane in the preceding block, and in the block past, but not this block. Why? Because on-street parking has been preserved on this block in preference to bicycle facilities. The right lane lane is marked with a sharrow. Not a properly placed sharrow, but one in the door zone of the parking lane. When shadows are used, they should be placed in the center of the travel lane. But rare is the situation in which they should be used at all. Research indicates that sharrows are less safe than no markings are all, less safe than marked bike lanes.
HWY 49 To Temporarily Close In Angels Camp Due To A School Event
Angels Camp, CA – Travelers may want to avoid a section of South Main Street/Highway 49 in Angels Camp this afternoon. The street will be lined with revelers for Bret Harte High’s Homecoming Parade. Angels Camp Police detailed that South Main Street/Highway 49 will be closed from Bret Harte Road near St. Patrick’s Church to Vallecito Road/Highway 4 today. That stretch of the highway is expected to be closed for about an hour from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the floats and festivities.
C Street project likely to break ground in spring
The C Street Enhancement Project is planned to begin construction in spring 2023, according to early projections that city staff and a contractor presented at the Sept. 6 Galt City Council meeting. Council also had several items related to parks and recreation, heard about a plan to promote Galt to businesses and chose to keep a contested accounting position.
Where are the worst parking lots in Sacramento? Here is what residents had to say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Arriving at your destination in Sacramento could be tough, as it might be a struggle to find parking in some areas. In a Facebook post, FOX40 News asked Sacramentans where they think is the worst parking lot in the city and here is what they said. Trader Joe’s on Folsom Boulevard […]
Dangerous speeds | Car goes airborne over wall, crashes into lawn of South Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s happened again -- another dramatic crash on Hitchcock Way in South Sacramento caught on camera. It’s a neighborhood terrorized by traffic. Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, a car went airborne while crossing lanes on Valley High Drive and landed in the front lawn of the Daveiga family. Stanley and Geri have lived there for 50 years.
El Dorado, Placer County residents can check if their home was damaged, destroyed in Mosquito Fire
Residents in El Dorado and Placer counties can check if their homes have been damaged, destroyed, or still intact. Previous coverage in the video player above. The sheriff's offices for both counties released their own respective interactive maps that let you click on homes that are color-coded based on the amount of damage. Damaged or destroyed homes will also include pictures showing what the house looks like. Homes without damage will not have their pictures posted.
Open space next to Granite Bay High School destroyed
The week before school started, a bulldozer went through and destroyed the open space next to Granite Bay High School, previously home to a pond, plants and a variety of animals. The space is adjacent to the staff parking lot, which is why Bernadette Cranmer, head of the IB program...
Tens of thousands expected to attend annual Lodi Grape Festival
LODI, Calif. — The familiar sight of large tractors and trucks funneling in and out of the farmlands surrounding the city of Lodi has returned, according to Lodi resident Mark Armstrong. “I live in an area where I know the grape harvest has started because the picker machines go...
Planning defers to Council on housing project layouts
The Galt Planning Commission on Sept. 8 declined to change square footage requirements for houses at the planned Summerfield subdivision on Twin Cities Road, deferring to a previous decision by City Council. The developer has the option to appeal the decision to Council. Located on 58 acres of annexed land...
Fire burns at auto shop in downtown Stockton
A fire broke out at an auto shop in downtown Stockton on Thursday afternoon. The shop is located at Hunter and Oak streets and has been abandoned, KCRA 3 confirmed. A sign showed the building was for sale. Video from our tower camera showed a smoke plume from the fire...
Mosquito Fire Impact: Hydroelectric power generation severely curtailed
Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors received a comprehensive report from staff on the progress of the Mosquito Fire and the status of PCWA’s Middle Fork American River Project, which is located within the footprint of the Mosquito Fire. “While damage to...
In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing
FORESTHILL, Placer County -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property. As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I...
Fatal Big Rig Crash on Highway 88 and Live Oak Road Near Stockton
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision near the Stockton area. The truck accident took place shortly before 8:00 p.m. at Live Oak Road and State Route 88 just northeast of Stockton. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Collision on Highway 88...
Gas leak has part of Downtown Davis street closed
DAVIS – A part of a street in Downtown Davis is closed due to a gas leak Friday morning. C Street between 123 C Street and First Street is closed due to the incident.City of Davis officials say PG&E crews are at the scene. PG&E says they are replacing an old gas main, a process that has caused some small leaks to be detected. The leaks don't pose a threat to the public, however, officials say. Expect that part of C Street to be closed for the rest of the day, PG&E says.
Meeting Minders
Galt Parks & Recreation Commission, 6 p.m., every other month (in odd-# months), Council Chambers, 380 Civic Dr. Arcohe School Board, 7 p.m., Media Center (East Campus), 11715 Ivie Road, Herald, 748-2313. Galt Beautification Committee, 10 a.m., Community Development Dept., 495 Industrial Drive, 366-7130. Galt Chamber Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., (at...
Semi Near Natomas Reportedly Involved in Hit-and-Run
An injury accident involving a reported hit-and-run with a semi occurred in the area of North Natomas on September 14. The accident happened just before 5:00 p.m. along southbound Interstate 5 just north of the Arena Boulevard off-ramp. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene, they discovered a Subaru Forester along with another vehicle on the right-hand side.
Firefighters rescue person trapped after crash in Rio Linda
RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District rescued a person trapped inside a car after a crash Friday night. Metro Fire said the crash happened at Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard in Rio Linda around 9:45 p.m. According to Metro Fire, six people were involved in the crash, including […]
New-school parade
Students and faculty of the old Galt Grammar School wait for permission to continue their parade to the new Galt Grammar School. The old school (background) was built in 1879 and was the second school in Galt, replacing the Harvey Grove Schoolhouse. A new school built in 1915 replaced the old Galt Grammar School and was located between E and F streets and Fifth and Sixth streets, taking up a city block. The Galt Grammar School student body faces west on B Street at the Fourth Street intersection. The Brewster building is to the right.
Lincoln Police record driver going 103 mph on city streets
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, the Lincoln Police Department said they recorded a driver travelling 48 mph over the posted speed limit on a city street. The police department said the driver was recorded at speeds of more than 100 mph on a section of McBean Park Drive that has a posted speed limit […]
About Town
The Galt Beautification Committee and Youth Commission host a regular street cleanup on the Saturday after the third Thursday of the month. The next cleanup is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. Check the city of Galt Facebook page as the day approaches for the meeting location. Bells Across...
