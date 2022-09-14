Read full article on original website
Final Quarter: High school football week 4 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week four of the high school football season kicked off Friday night. FOX40’s Game of the Week was Tracy visiting Downey in Modesto in a battle of two 4-0 teams. The Downey Knights remains undefeated after defeating the Tracy Bulldogs 24-13. Both teams will have a bye next week as, Downey […]
Poll: Top play of high school football week 4
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week four action of high school football in the Sacramento region has officially concluded. Out of the many games that kicked of in our area, here some plays that stood out. Three plays from week four that are up for top play of the week is an 85 touchdown connection between […]
WATCH: Folsom coach Paul Doherty — 'That's why they come to Folsom,' — after 23-15 win over Pittsburg
Paul Dougherty said Pittsburg officials treated he, the coaching staff and the their Folsom football like kings before Friday's big Northern California tilt. The Bulldogs weren't exactly abiding guests, intercepting four passes, blocking and punt and a kick during a 23-15 victory. Afterward ...
Folsom's FLB Entertainment Center introduces HyperBowling
FOLSOM, Calif. — The FLB Entertainment Center in Folsom is the first bowling center in the region to introduce a new kind of bowling. On Wednesday, the company announced it would now be offering HyperBowling -- a new type of bowling for all ages and skill levels. The FLB Entertainment Center says HyperBowling is the same idea as traditional bowling, but it has new ways to play, score and win.
TMZ.com
California H.S. Football Coach Shot At School After Breaking Up Fight
A high school football coach was shot after breaking up a fight at the school's campus this week ... and the terrifying incident was all caught on video. The Vallejo Police Department says the shooting happened in front of Vallejo H.S. in Northern California after classes had ended at around 3:45 PM on Tuesday.
River Cats games moved from Reno to Sacramento but will be closed to fans
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — River Cats games on Thursday and Friday have been moved from Reno to West Sacramento because of air quality concerns from smoke from the Mosquito Fire. Game one of the series will be played at Sutter Health Park on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m....
KCRA.com
'It was just heart-wrenching': Antisemitic vandalism discovered at Sacramento County golf course
ELVERTA, Calif. — Vandals targeted a Sacramento County golf course overnight Thursday with antisemitic hate speech and symbols. Ground crews at Cherry Island Golf Course discovered gouged greens and deep divots on and around the sixth hole of the course before the facility opened for the day. The county...
galtheraldonline.com
Glance Back
Mr. and Mrs. Dan Fachner of Galt motored to Medford, Ore. a week ago Saturday to spend the weekend visiting their son, Dan, who is now stationed at Camp White, Ore. They report finding Dan in excellent health and well pleased by Army life. q q q. Miss Matilda Altnow...
KCRA.com
'It's Gonna Be Lit!!': E-40, Wiz Khalifa among artists to play at Turlock music, cannabis festival
TURLOCK, Calif. — Great music, food, beer and weed are what is being promised at a music festival and cannabis expo happening this weekend in the city of Turlock in Stanislaus County. Dazed on the Green will feature artists and rappers such as E-40, Wiz Khalifa, Cypress Hill, the...
galtheraldonline.com
New-school parade
Students and faculty of the old Galt Grammar School wait for permission to continue their parade to the new Galt Grammar School. The old school (background) was built in 1879 and was the second school in Galt, replacing the Harvey Grove Schoolhouse. A new school built in 1915 replaced the old Galt Grammar School and was located between E and F streets and Fifth and Sixth streets, taking up a city block. The Galt Grammar School student body faces west on B Street at the Fourth Street intersection. The Brewster building is to the right.
KCRA.com
Dazed on the Green music, cannabis festival featuring E-40, Wiz Khalifa is canceled
A music festival and cannabis expo happening this weekend in the city of Turlock in Stanislaus County and set to have Wiz Khalifa and E-40 as headliners has been canceled just before it was set to take place. Dazed on the Green organizers cited "a significant health and safety risk."
granitebaytoday.org
Open space next to Granite Bay High School destroyed
The week before school started, a bulldozer went through and destroyed the open space next to Granite Bay High School, previously home to a pond, plants and a variety of animals. The space is adjacent to the staff parking lot, which is why Bernadette Cranmer, head of the IB program...
galtheraldonline.com
Galt High School hires new art teacher to fill sudden opening
After a school year with only one art teacher, Galt High School hired Daré Mitchell to fill the role left after the former ceramics instructor left last school year. At the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, the GHS ceramics teacher left and the position was left open, said Principal Kellie Beck.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Discount retailer Falling Prices opening in Elk Grove
Discount retailer Falling Prices is opening its Elk Grove location on September 27. They will be located at 10481 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624. What is Falling Prices? According to their website, A shopping experience like no other. Every item in the store is the same price, and that price falls every day until everything sells. The store starts each week full of incredible inventory, and by the end of the week, it’s completely empty. Each week the store is filled with a different assortment of fantastic items. You never know what you will find at Falling Prices!
galtheraldonline.com
Majority of Galt high schoolers behind in math, science, English
Test results show more than half of Galt high school students are falling behind in math, science and English, the Galt Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees heard at its Sept. 9 meeting. A district official said teachers are training to address the shortfalls. The board also learned...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Sacramento 2022
A fire destroyed much of the Sacramento in 1862. For this reason, San Francisco temporarily became the capital city of California. However, Sacramento was rebuilt, and in 1879 it once again became the state capital. Since then, this city has come a long way and is now known for its thriving breweries and food scene. It boasts world-class eateries with a variety of cuisines on offer. Sushi is one of the most famous Japanese dishes, and Sacramento has some of the best sushi restaurants in California. If you’re looking for fresh Sushi and seafood, check out our list of the 20 best sushi restaurants in Sacramento.
KCRA.com
Weather changes ahead for NorCal this weekend. Here's what our meteorologists know so far
September is often a month with big changes as summer turns to fall, and this particular September is no different. This weekend will bring more weather changes to Northern California. Windy weather Saturday. An area of low pressure will drop south along the West Coast. Out ahead of that system,...
Sacramento Magazine
Sky River Casino
Move over, there’s a new casino in town. And this one is the closest option for gaming fiends in Sacramento. Sky River Casino, which broke ground off Highway 99 at Grant Line Road in Elk Grove in early 2021, opened its doors in mid-August. It’s 15 miles from downtown, and the first casino to open in Sacramento County.
Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave
SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
