Lincoln, CA

FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football week 4 recap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week four of the high school football season kicked off Friday night.  FOX40’s Game of the Week was Tracy visiting Downey in Modesto in a battle of two 4-0 teams.  The Downey Knights remains undefeated after defeating the Tracy Bulldogs 24-13. Both teams will have a bye next week as, Downey […]
MODESTO, CA
galtheraldonline.com

Galt volleyball plays first game at home

The Warrior gym was packed out Thursday night for the volleyball team’s first home game. The first set was close; in fact, it went past 25 points, but the ladies beat out Tokay 26-24. Unfortunately, the rest of the sets didn’t go the Warrior’s way and they lost three more very close sets, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22.
GALT, CA
elkgrovetribune.com

Elk Grove’s Junior National Champion Makes It Official

University gymnastic teams across the country were jumping to land Preston Ngai, a 16-year-old student attending Rio Vista Charter School, but he eventually decided on committing to the University of Illinois. Ngai is the city’s first junior national champion in men’s gymnastics. Now, the “Fighting Illini” has a rising star...
ELK GROVE, CA
galtheraldonline.com

Lights out for Bear River

It was lights out, literally, near the end of the Liberty Ranch vs. Bear River football game when the stadium lights went black, illuminating the scoreboard even more with the Liberty Ranch 57, Bear River 7 score. The game started later at 8 p.m., due to the extreme heat of...
GALT, CA
galtheraldonline.com

Galt High Cross Country runs in Clovis

Last Saturday, the Warrior runners attended the Seawolf Invitational at Woodward Park in Clovis, home of the CA State Cross Country Championships. New head coach Bruce Peterson was happy with the outcome of the Saturday event. “Our athletes were awesome considering it was the first race of the season and it was very hot.”
CLOVIS, CA
TMZ.com

California H.S. Football Coach Shot At School After Breaking Up Fight

A high school football coach was shot after breaking up a fight at the school's campus this week ... and the terrifying incident was all caught on video. The Vallejo Police Department says the shooting happened in front of Vallejo H.S. in Northern California after classes had ended at around 3:45 PM on Tuesday.
VALLEJO, CA
colusacountynews.com

Local boxer wins match-up in Sacramento

On Aug. 20, Rodrigo Aldana, 9, of Arbuckle competed in a Sacramento boxing match and defeated his opponent from Carson City, Nev. in the 65lb.division. Coach Merced Corona said, “(Rodrigo) is a good boxer and is continuing to improve with every fight.” Aldana improved his record 2-1. Pictured (L-to-R) Merced Corona, Rodrigo Aldana, and Jose Beltran.
ARBUCKLE, CA
deltacollegian.net

Damaged Delta fields lock out athletes

Delta has dedicated $13 million to the renovation of its athletic facilities, which have been closed for home games of the Fall and Spring semester due to safety concerns. As of the 2022-23 season, football players, track and field athletes, baseball and softball players for Delta have been advised to play their home games and events at McNair High School and other programs and schools instead of their own fields due to poor playing surfaces on their fields and the turf being too dangerous to play on.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cherry Island Golf Course in Elverta vandalized with a racist symbol and offensive message

Vandals recently dug offensive words and a swastika into the ground at a Sacramento County golf course. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, they received a call of an unknown number of suspects digging a hole at Cherry Island Golf Course. It turned out to be a swastika and an offensive statement. The golf course issued a statement that read:"This vandalism that occurred today is despicable, and that it happened here is heartbreaking and a serious matter. Cherry Island Golf Course condemns hate speech, and this incident of discrimination has been turned over to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office and is under investigation."
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
galtheraldonline.com

Glance Back

Mr. and Mrs. Dan Fachner of Galt motored to Medford, Ore. a week ago Saturday to spend the weekend visiting their son, Dan, who is now stationed at Camp White, Ore. They report finding Dan in excellent health and well pleased by Army life. q q q. Miss Matilda Altnow...
GALT, CA
galtheraldonline.com

New-school parade

Students and faculty of the old Galt Grammar School wait for permission to continue their parade to the new Galt Grammar School. The old school (background) was built in 1879 and was the second school in Galt, replacing the Harvey Grove Schoolhouse. A new school built in 1915 replaced the old Galt Grammar School and was located between E and F streets and Fifth and Sixth streets, taking up a city block. The Galt Grammar School student body faces west on B Street at the Fourth Street intersection. The Brewster building is to the right.
GALT, CA
galtheraldonline.com

Galt High School hires new art teacher to fill sudden opening

After a school year with only one art teacher, Galt High School hired Daré Mitchell to fill the role left after the former ceramics instructor left last school year. At the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, the GHS ceramics teacher left and the position was left open, said Principal Kellie Beck.
GALT, CA
galtheraldonline.com

Majority of Galt high schoolers behind in math, science, English

Test results show more than half of Galt high school students are falling behind in math, science and English, the Galt Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees heard at its Sept. 9 meeting. A district official said teachers are training to address the shortfalls. The board also learned...
GALT, CA
granitebaytoday.org

Open space next to Granite Bay High School destroyed

The week before school started, a bulldozer went through and destroyed the open space next to Granite Bay High School, previously home to a pond, plants and a variety of animals. The space is adjacent to the staff parking lot, which is why Bernadette Cranmer, head of the IB program...
GRANITE BAY, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
visitstockton.org

From Stockton, California to the Stars Above: The Story of José Hernández

One walk through the Children's Museum of Stockton, a specific spot within it is bound to catch your eye: the Destination: Space exhibit. This spot of the museum is filled with amazing details and images from NASA's space explorations—and a central figure in San Joaquin County's connection to space. That figure is one of Stockton's own: astronaut José Hernández.
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

HWY 49 To Temporarily Close In Angels Camp Due To A School Event

Angels Camp, CA – Travelers may want to avoid a section of South Main Street/Highway 49 in Angels Camp this afternoon. The street will be lined with revelers for Bret Harte High’s Homecoming Parade. Angels Camp Police detailed that South Main Street/Highway 49 will be closed from Bret Harte Road near St. Patrick’s Church to Vallecito Road/Highway 4 today. That stretch of the highway is expected to be closed for about an hour from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the floats and festivities.
ANGELS CAMP, CA

