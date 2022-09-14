Read full article on original website
Final Quarter: High school football week 4 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week four of the high school football season kicked off Friday night. FOX40’s Game of the Week was Tracy visiting Downey in Modesto in a battle of two 4-0 teams. The Downey Knights remains undefeated after defeating the Tracy Bulldogs 24-13. Both teams will have a bye next week as, Downey […]
galtheraldonline.com
Galt volleyball plays first game at home
The Warrior gym was packed out Thursday night for the volleyball team’s first home game. The first set was close; in fact, it went past 25 points, but the ladies beat out Tokay 26-24. Unfortunately, the rest of the sets didn’t go the Warrior’s way and they lost three more very close sets, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22.
elkgrovetribune.com
Elk Grove’s Junior National Champion Makes It Official
University gymnastic teams across the country were jumping to land Preston Ngai, a 16-year-old student attending Rio Vista Charter School, but he eventually decided on committing to the University of Illinois. Ngai is the city’s first junior national champion in men’s gymnastics. Now, the “Fighting Illini” has a rising star...
galtheraldonline.com
Lights out for Bear River
It was lights out, literally, near the end of the Liberty Ranch vs. Bear River football game when the stadium lights went black, illuminating the scoreboard even more with the Liberty Ranch 57, Bear River 7 score. The game started later at 8 p.m., due to the extreme heat of...
galtheraldonline.com
Galt High Cross Country runs in Clovis
Last Saturday, the Warrior runners attended the Seawolf Invitational at Woodward Park in Clovis, home of the CA State Cross Country Championships. New head coach Bruce Peterson was happy with the outcome of the Saturday event. “Our athletes were awesome considering it was the first race of the season and it was very hot.”
TMZ.com
California H.S. Football Coach Shot At School After Breaking Up Fight
A high school football coach was shot after breaking up a fight at the school's campus this week ... and the terrifying incident was all caught on video. The Vallejo Police Department says the shooting happened in front of Vallejo H.S. in Northern California after classes had ended at around 3:45 PM on Tuesday.
colusacountynews.com
Local boxer wins match-up in Sacramento
On Aug. 20, Rodrigo Aldana, 9, of Arbuckle competed in a Sacramento boxing match and defeated his opponent from Carson City, Nev. in the 65lb.division. Coach Merced Corona said, “(Rodrigo) is a good boxer and is continuing to improve with every fight.” Aldana improved his record 2-1. Pictured (L-to-R) Merced Corona, Rodrigo Aldana, and Jose Beltran.
deltacollegian.net
Damaged Delta fields lock out athletes
Delta has dedicated $13 million to the renovation of its athletic facilities, which have been closed for home games of the Fall and Spring semester due to safety concerns. As of the 2022-23 season, football players, track and field athletes, baseball and softball players for Delta have been advised to play their home games and events at McNair High School and other programs and schools instead of their own fields due to poor playing surfaces on their fields and the turf being too dangerous to play on.
Cherry Island Golf Course in Elverta vandalized with a racist symbol and offensive message
Vandals recently dug offensive words and a swastika into the ground at a Sacramento County golf course. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, they received a call of an unknown number of suspects digging a hole at Cherry Island Golf Course. It turned out to be a swastika and an offensive statement. The golf course issued a statement that read:"This vandalism that occurred today is despicable, and that it happened here is heartbreaking and a serious matter. Cherry Island Golf Course condemns hate speech, and this incident of discrimination has been turned over to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office and is under investigation."
galtheraldonline.com
Glance Back
Mr. and Mrs. Dan Fachner of Galt motored to Medford, Ore. a week ago Saturday to spend the weekend visiting their son, Dan, who is now stationed at Camp White, Ore. They report finding Dan in excellent health and well pleased by Army life. q q q. Miss Matilda Altnow...
KCRA.com
'It was just heart-wrenching': Antisemitic vandalism discovered at Sacramento County golf course
ELVERTA, Calif. — Vandals targeted a Sacramento County golf course overnight Thursday with antisemitic hate speech and symbols. Ground crews at Cherry Island Golf Course discovered gouged greens and deep divots on and around the sixth hole of the course before the facility opened for the day. The county...
River Cats games moved from Reno to Sacramento but will be closed to fans
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — River Cats games on Thursday and Friday have been moved from Reno to West Sacramento because of air quality concerns from smoke from the Mosquito Fire. Game one of the series will be played at Sutter Health Park on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m....
galtheraldonline.com
New-school parade
Students and faculty of the old Galt Grammar School wait for permission to continue their parade to the new Galt Grammar School. The old school (background) was built in 1879 and was the second school in Galt, replacing the Harvey Grove Schoolhouse. A new school built in 1915 replaced the old Galt Grammar School and was located between E and F streets and Fifth and Sixth streets, taking up a city block. The Galt Grammar School student body faces west on B Street at the Fourth Street intersection. The Brewster building is to the right.
galtheraldonline.com
Galt High School hires new art teacher to fill sudden opening
After a school year with only one art teacher, Galt High School hired Daré Mitchell to fill the role left after the former ceramics instructor left last school year. At the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, the GHS ceramics teacher left and the position was left open, said Principal Kellie Beck.
galtheraldonline.com
Majority of Galt high schoolers behind in math, science, English
Test results show more than half of Galt high school students are falling behind in math, science and English, the Galt Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees heard at its Sept. 9 meeting. A district official said teachers are training to address the shortfalls. The board also learned...
granitebaytoday.org
Open space next to Granite Bay High School destroyed
The week before school started, a bulldozer went through and destroyed the open space next to Granite Bay High School, previously home to a pond, plants and a variety of animals. The space is adjacent to the staff parking lot, which is why Bernadette Cranmer, head of the IB program...
visitstockton.org
From Stockton, California to the Stars Above: The Story of José Hernández
One walk through the Children's Museum of Stockton, a specific spot within it is bound to catch your eye: the Destination: Space exhibit. This spot of the museum is filled with amazing details and images from NASA's space explorations—and a central figure in San Joaquin County's connection to space. That figure is one of Stockton's own: astronaut José Hernández.
KCRA.com
Will Sacramento comedian Mike E. Winfield win ‘America’s Got Talent?’ Watch his performances
No joke, a Sacramento comedian has a shot at winning “America’s Got Talent.”. We’ll find out Wednesday night if Mike E. Winfield will take the title on the NBC talent competition. Winfield is originally from Baltimore but got his start in stand-up while based in Sacramento. “Sacramento,...
mymotherlode.com
HWY 49 To Temporarily Close In Angels Camp Due To A School Event
Angels Camp, CA – Travelers may want to avoid a section of South Main Street/Highway 49 in Angels Camp this afternoon. The street will be lined with revelers for Bret Harte High’s Homecoming Parade. Angels Camp Police detailed that South Main Street/Highway 49 will be closed from Bret Harte Road near St. Patrick’s Church to Vallecito Road/Highway 4 today. That stretch of the highway is expected to be closed for about an hour from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the floats and festivities.
'A lot of these cars are family heirlooms' | A glimpse into Sacramento's lowrider community | To The Point
About 600 cars are expected to line the streets around South Sacramento Sunday for the Back to the Boulevard Festival celebrating Mexican Independence Day. South Sacramento's Franklin Boulevard was the place to be for cruising back in the 1970s and 1980s, and many people still cruise the boulevard to this day.
