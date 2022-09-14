Bournemouth's Russian-born owner Maxim Demin 'hires advisory firm to help sell the club... as he aims to capitalise on their ongoing success' following promotion to the Premier League

Bournemouth's Russian-born owner Maxim Demin has reportedly taken the first steps towards selling the Premier League club.

Demin's AFCB Enterprises Ltd bought 50 percent ownership of the Cherries in 2011 before acquiring 100 percent in 2019.

The club were relegated to the Championship the following year but secured promotion back to the top-flight last season.

According to Bloomberg, Demin has hired Montminy & Co., a California-based advisory firm, to help sell the Cherries.

The news organisation claim that they have seen documents - dubbed 'Project Goal' - that show the businessman is 'seeking an acquirer to capitalise on the club's ongoing success'.

The report adds that discussions have already been held with one group of potential buyers, while The Athletic suggest that Bournemouth were on the market as early as June - the month after they won promotion.

Bloomberg also reported that Demin was looking to sell the club in July 2021 and is said to have reached out to investors at that time.

Demin, who is Russian born but is a UK citizen and a Swiss resident, was in the spotlight at the end of August when he decided to sack Bournemouth manager Scott Parker after the club's 9-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Parker had publicly criticised the ownership for not supporting him with recruitment, which left him with what he described as an 'ill-equipped' squad.

Demin's statement on Parker's sacking hinted that these comments were the main reason for the decision to relieve him of his duties.

'In order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably,' the Cherries owner said. 'We must also show belief in and respect for one another.'

Bournemouth, who are yet to appoint a permanent successor to Parker, are currently 13th in the Premier League table and travel to Newcastle on Saturday.