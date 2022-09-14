ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Footage of Champions League mascots heartwarming reaction to Lionel Messi goes viral... while PSG star sets two new records and finds the back of the net against Maccabi Haifa

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Heartwarming footage has shown how Lionel Messi was bombarded by Champions League mascots ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday evening.

The young children - aged between seven and nine - were visibly starstruck when they spotted Messi ahead of PSG's 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa at the Sammy Ofer Stadium.

The kids couldn't help but control their excitement and instantly flocked towards the Argentine International. Messi was as humble as ever and gave each child a hug before taking his place in the line-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpcPm_0hvp4rXI00
Lionel Messi (R) was adorably bombarded by the pre-match mascots on Wednesday evening 

The adorable incident involving Messi and the pre-match mascots took place ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League game against Maccabi Haifa.

Messi and his team-mates were filmed walking out onto the pitch at the Sammy Ofer Stadium as the official anthem of the Champions League played in the background.

The children - who accompanied the players out on the pitch - looked visibly starstruck when they saw Messi make his way out onto the pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MuVOm_0hvp4rXI00
The children looked starstruck when they saw Messi (far right) walk out onto the pitch before their Champions League clash with Maccabi Haifa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gnRFb_0hvp4rXI00
Messi greeted them with a smile and hug before lining up with his PSG team-mates

The kids gradually broke their formation one by one to approach Messi for a hug. The Argentine international had about five children hanging off him at one point.

Messi is no stranger to this kind of attention and greeted each adoring fan with a smile. He also gave each child a hug before taking his place alongside his team-mates.

Messi went on to score PSG's first goal of the game in the 37th minute and set two new Champions League records.

The 35-year-old star found the back of the net from close range to draw PSG level with Maccabi Haifa after the Israeli side initially took the lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Cuep_0hvp4rXI00
Messi went on to score PSG's first goal of the game in the 37th minute -  taking his side level
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MA1s5_0hvp4rXI00
The 35-year-old also set two new Champions League records while playing the Israeli side 

As a result, Messi has now scored against 39 different clubs in the Champions League. That sees him overtake Cristiano Ronaldo - who has scored against 38 sides.

Messi's strike on Wednesday evening also marked the first time the Argentine international had scored against a club from Israel.

Additionally, Messi has now scored in 18th successive Champions League campaigns - setting another tournament record.

His first goal came during the 2005-2006 season when he found the back of the net against Greek team Panathinaikos.

Messi's strike on Wednesday evening also helped PSG emerge victorious - claiming a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar added to PSG's tally - marking the first game in which all three stars have found the back of the net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ocv1X_0hvp4rXI00
Messi performance was praised by the PSG fans. However, one supporter took it too far and broke out onto the pitch to approach the Argentine (above) 

Messi's performance was praised by the PSG fans. However, one supporter took it too far and broke onto the pitch to approach the Argentine.

The fan ran onto the pitch and attempted to hug Messi during the UEFA Champions League Group H match. A steward was quick to react and ran over to defend Messi.

The fan was escorted out of the Sammy Ofer stadium and play continued in the city of Haifa.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral

On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Spanish agent tells Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr to 'stop playing the monkey' after his cocky goal celebration against Mallorca, before quickly apologising by claiming he 'misused' the expression - as Neymar tells his Brazil team-mate to keep dancing

A Spanish agent has apologised for using the expression 'stop playing the monkey' in reference to Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, which understandably sparked a furious reaction on social media on Friday. Pedro Bravo, President of the Spanish Agents association, compared Vinicius Jr's behaviour to that of a monkey after...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘I don’t think it looks professional’: Andy Murray voices opposition to late matches

Andy Murray believes tennis needs to address the growing number of late-night matches.Great Britain’s Davis Cup tie against the USA in Glasgow on Wednesday did not conclude until nearly 1am, with Murray and Joe Salisbury narrowly losing the deciding doubles to Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.That followed a number of matches at the US Open that carried on until the early hours, while it is an increasingly common scenario at some tour events.Although a sizeable number of fans at the Emirates Arena did stay for the finish, many had to leave, with no public transport options at that time and...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Mascots#Paris Saint Germain#The Champions League#Argentine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Only Messi Ranks Above Neymar on This Impressive Champions League Goals List

Neymar made a bit of history during Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 UEFA Champions League away group stage win over Maccabi Haifa. Neymar shined in the contest, and his work ended up paying off with a late goal to seal the victory for PSG, which kept the Ligue 1 powerhouse in first place in Champions League Group H.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reveals Vinicius Jr has trained with his 'usual joy' in a week where he was told to stop 'playing the monkey' on Spanish TV... with manager saying the issue has not been discussed in the dressing room

Carlo Ancelotti has said the racism storm related to a Spanish television guest telling Vinicius Jr. to 'stop playing the money' hasn't been discussed in the Real Madrid dressing room. Pedro Bravo, president of the Spanish Agents association, told the Brazilian winger to stop 'playing the monkey' on the controversial...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Burnley 2-1 Bristol City: Jay Rodriguez scores his fifth of the seas to put Burnley fourth... as Ian Maatsen and Manuel Benson showcase Vincent Kompany's capacity to find class on a budget in win over Bristol City

It seemed somewhere between brave and foolish for Vincent Kompany to stake his professional reputation on Burnley this summer. The club were shipping out all their best players and wound up spending £40million less than they spent in the window, to help settle a £60million loan which fell on their owners because of relegation from the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Two Juventus youngsters called up to the latest Italy Under18 squad

The Italian national team has called up two players from the Juventus Primavera side for their upcoming international engagements. The Bianconeri has some of the finest young talents in Italy in their youth teams and they are all dreaming about playing for the senior team soon. For now, they need...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand warns 'ominous' Man City are already turning the Premier League into a 'one horse race' in September... as he hails Erling Haaland for 'taking everybody else's game up a level'

Rio Ferdinand has said that Manchester City's unstoppable form has threatened to turn the Premier League into a one horse race. City were again victorious today, taking the lead against Wolves after Jack Grealish put the away side ahead after just 55 seconds to alleviate concerns over his recent performances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

601K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy